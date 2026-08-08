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Best Service Stocks

Track diverse companies offering IT, logistics, facility management, and business support services.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Adani Enterprises		3,007.004,06,970.7711.545.091.07-9.82-64.7954.665.0318.86
Eternal		315.453,04,420.311.182.870.0097.29-27.77703.199.8180.25
GMR Airports		108.401,14,459.30-7.0710.25-17.0230.30-13.16652.23NM21.39
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		333.9095,625.2113.8725.070.5224.90124.12373.3666.5086.41
Meesho		191.2088,402.65-30.95-23.800.0030.09NMNM20.13NM
Info Edge (India)		1,230.0079,755.733.824.620.0011.8851.9955.012.1029.28
Swiggy		280.3577,385.39-22.68-19.350.0140.77NMNM4.22NM
Aegis Logistics		1,354.0047,525.4014.8314.320.40-1.1524.7237.987.8512.35
Container Corporation of India		506.1038,545.489.5912.160.003.581.8931.042.9812.55
Physicswallah		130.7537,929.09-0.492.820.0073.68-28.25NM8.3839.84
Delhivery		471.1035,287.961.572.790.0013.30-43.84231.143.6430.99
Crisil		4,604.6033,673.4525.2531.030.009.6410.7238.0813.9226.26
Central Depository Services (India)		1,328.0027,755.2023.2729.940.0027.2918.2458.9014.1634.37
Redington		350.9027,432.4614.6620.400.2614.505.6616.132.707.19
Affle 3I		1,643.2523,150.0012.4515.290.0023.6322.9750.906.3427.73
Prime Focus		287.4022,316.3414.4325.622.370.2316.28147.8710.6819.78
Urban Company		143.0522,060.89-10.95-5.780.0034.69NMNM10.25NM
Sun TV Network		487.0019,191.9211.3816.120.004.74-3.9413.331.527.93
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		249.0017,778.6026.8534.590.0018.6727.380.007.7911.15
National Securities Depository		821.2016,424.0016.0221.390.0014.4017.3842.306.9327.14
International Gemological Institute		356.1015,389.2147.7958.820.00NMNM25.2410.3412.99
Shadowfax Technologies		241.0014,106.216.406.710.0043.74-7.8283.428.0724.98
Amagi Media Labs		645.8513,972.254.075.160.0030.30-39.350.007.9551.19
Nazara Technologies		350.7013,491.292.3533.510.0318.79193.66NM3.885.72
CarTrade Tech		2,778.0013,425.118.9711.220.0028.9188.9958.025.4023.00
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Service sector is Redington. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 1,19,162.36 cr.

Redington has a market capitalisation of Rs 27,432.46 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Redington’s share price gained 44.55%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Redington here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all service stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you discover companies offering essential and scalable services across industries.

Tech and BPO Dominate Exports

IT and business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, such as Firstsource Solutions, Infosys Limited, HGS, Wipro, and others, drive forex earnings.

Domestic Growth in Logistics & Facilities

Logistics, security, cleaning, and customer support services are expanding with urbanisation.

Scalable and Asset-Light Models

Many service businesses grow without large capital investments.

Recurring Client Contracts

Contract-based income ensures stable revenues in several service segments.

FAQs on Best Service Stocks

What kinds of businesses are in the service sector?

IT, BPO, facility management, logistics, travel services, and consulting are key areas.

What drives margins in services?

Labour efficiency, contract pricing, offshore delivery, and tech adoption improve margins.

Are service companies capital-intensive?

Most service firms follow an asset-light model with low fixed asset investment.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Service Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Axis Innovation Fund23.65Eternal15.97
SBI Technology Opportunities Fund18.24Eternal-1.98
Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund16.33Eternal-1.08
Franklin India Technology Fund14.08Eternal-2.25

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