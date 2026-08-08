This screener helps you discover companies offering essential and scalable services across industries.

Tech and BPO Dominate Exports

IT and business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, such as Firstsource Solutions, Infosys Limited, HGS, Wipro, and others, drive forex earnings.

Domestic Growth in Logistics & Facilities

Logistics, security, cleaning, and customer support services are expanding with urbanisation.

Scalable and Asset-Light Models

Many service businesses grow without large capital investments.

Recurring Client Contracts

Contract-based income ensures stable revenues in several service segments.