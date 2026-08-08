Track diverse companies offering IT, logistics, facility management, and business support services.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Adani Enterprises
|3,007.00
|4,06,970.77
|11.54
|5.09
|1.07
|-9.82
|-64.79
|54.66
|5.03
|18.86
|Eternal
|315.45
|3,04,420.31
|1.18
|2.87
|0.00
|97.29
|-27.77
|703.19
|9.81
|80.25
|GMR Airports
|108.40
|1,14,459.30
|-7.07
|10.25
|-17.02
|30.30
|-13.16
|652.23
|NM
|21.39
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|333.90
|95,625.21
|13.87
|25.07
|0.52
|24.90
|124.12
|373.36
|66.50
|86.41
|Meesho
|191.20
|88,402.65
|-30.95
|-23.80
|0.00
|30.09
|NM
|NM
|20.13
|NM
|Info Edge (India)
|1,230.00
|79,755.73
|3.82
|4.62
|0.00
|11.88
|51.99
|55.01
|2.10
|29.28
|Swiggy
|280.35
|77,385.39
|-22.68
|-19.35
|0.01
|40.77
|NM
|NM
|4.22
|NM
|Aegis Logistics
|1,354.00
|47,525.40
|14.83
|14.32
|0.40
|-1.15
|24.72
|37.98
|7.85
|12.35
|Container Corporation of India
|506.10
|38,545.48
|9.59
|12.16
|0.00
|3.58
|1.89
|31.04
|2.98
|12.55
|Physicswallah
|130.75
|37,929.09
|-0.49
|2.82
|0.00
|73.68
|-28.25
|NM
|8.38
|39.84
|Delhivery
|471.10
|35,287.96
|1.57
|2.79
|0.00
|13.30
|-43.84
|231.14
|3.64
|30.99
|Crisil
|4,604.60
|33,673.45
|25.25
|31.03
|0.00
|9.64
|10.72
|38.08
|13.92
|26.26
|Central Depository Services (India)
|1,328.00
|27,755.20
|23.27
|29.94
|0.00
|27.29
|18.24
|58.90
|14.16
|34.37
|Redington
|350.90
|27,432.46
|14.66
|20.40
|0.26
|14.50
|5.66
|16.13
|2.70
|7.19
|Affle 3I
|1,643.25
|23,150.00
|12.45
|15.29
|0.00
|23.63
|22.97
|50.90
|6.34
|27.73
|Prime Focus
|287.40
|22,316.34
|14.43
|25.62
|2.37
|0.23
|16.28
|147.87
|10.68
|19.78
|Urban Company
|143.05
|22,060.89
|-10.95
|-5.78
|0.00
|34.69
|NM
|NM
|10.25
|NM
|Sun TV Network
|487.00
|19,191.92
|11.38
|16.12
|0.00
|4.74
|-3.94
|13.33
|1.52
|7.93
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|249.00
|17,778.60
|26.85
|34.59
|0.00
|18.67
|27.38
|0.00
|7.79
|11.15
|National Securities Depository
|821.20
|16,424.00
|16.02
|21.39
|0.00
|14.40
|17.38
|42.30
|6.93
|27.14
|International Gemological Institute
|356.10
|15,389.21
|47.79
|58.82
|0.00
|NM
|NM
|25.24
|10.34
|12.99
|Shadowfax Technologies
|241.00
|14,106.21
|6.40
|6.71
|0.00
|43.74
|-7.82
|83.42
|8.07
|24.98
|Amagi Media Labs
|645.85
|13,972.25
|4.07
|5.16
|0.00
|30.30
|-39.35
|0.00
|7.95
|51.19
|Nazara Technologies
|350.70
|13,491.29
|2.35
|33.51
|0.03
|18.79
|193.66
|NM
|3.88
|5.72
|CarTrade Tech
|2,778.00
|13,425.11
|8.97
|11.22
|0.00
|28.91
|88.99
|58.02
|5.40
|23.00
The largest company, by revenues, in the Service sector is Redington. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 1,19,162.36 cr.
Redington has a market capitalisation of Rs 27,432.46 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Redington’s share price gained 44.55%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Redington here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all service stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you discover companies offering essential and scalable services across industries.
IT and business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, such as Firstsource Solutions, Infosys Limited, HGS, Wipro, and others, drive forex earnings.
Logistics, security, cleaning, and customer support services are expanding with urbanisation.
Many service businesses grow without large capital investments.
Contract-based income ensures stable revenues in several service segments.
IT, BPO, facility management, logistics, travel services, and consulting are key areas.
Labour efficiency, contract pricing, offshore delivery, and tech adoption improve margins.
Most service firms follow an asset-light model with low fixed asset investment.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Axis Innovation Fund
|23.65
|Eternal
|15.97
|SBI Technology Opportunities Fund
|18.24
|Eternal
|-1.98
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund
|16.33
|Eternal
|-1.08
|Franklin India Technology Fund
|14.08
|Eternal
|-2.25