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Best Renewable Stocks

Check out green energy companies benefiting from India’s move towards solar, wind, and clean power generation.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Premier Energies		1,046.0047,483.3335.0427.810.8476.27390.3528.5211.0216.23
Exide Industries		490.3041,675.506.148.950.086.071.6744.733.0012.86
SJVN		67.8826,675.454.505.852.2515.51-20.7941.751.8715.38
ACME Solar Holdings		368.0526,016.519.857.093.7516.04126.7343.115.1212.65
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		933.0017,076.2711.0611.450.039.97-4.7919.062.117.69
Inox Wind		77.9513,471.616.3410.370.2481.37-15.3133.172.1114.38
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		17.9312,288.255.046.840.38-1.3093.6019.180.976.89
Indian Energy Exchange		127.8011,395.8336.1244.310.0015.3817.2422.488.3515.53
Olectra Greentech		1,381.2011,336.9914.6220.420.3128.4636.8663.219.2423.67
Waaree Renewable Technologies		908.009,477.6351.2362.480.09111.73105.1718.6510.1411.92
Borosil Renewables		548.507,780.198.5422.700.1120.2870.0620.345.1511.54
KPI Green Energy		371.557,344.5015.6911.101.4961.1862.6115.432.4211.10
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		205.004,787.60-47.6240.881.7955.31-36.36NM7.378.13
Websol Energy Systems		96.484,072.0748.0448.430.19NMNM13.446.646.47
Ujaas Energy		262.003,495.027.8810.820.6044.3513.24889.9524.408.99
Insolation Energy Ltd		110.402,433.7624.8019.241.0397.31165.6312.123.026.97
BF Utilities		555.002,090.5572.6828.044.1417.7142.3213.215.186.68
Onix Solar Energy		510.501,882.116.696.960.05NMNM31.312.2332.91
Orient Green Power Company		9.861,156.616.027.490.444.2884.5517.701.006.43
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure		755.101,140.202.612.850.00-12.618.6994.002.4160.93
Ganesh Green Bharat		254.85632.0526.8235.650.19127.90109.688.412.254.97
Australian Premium Solar (India)		249.35500.9445.4856.010.10NMNM9.063.7112.13
Aerpace Industries		31.82475.71-40.36-20.980.72NMNMNM12.80NM
Solarium Green Energy		168.20350.9512.5816.520.96NMNM17.152.169.96
Shubhshree Biofuels Energy		345.00180.8527.0935.920.32NMNM16.354.439.81
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Renewable Energy sector is Exide Industries. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 17,995.35 cr.

Exide Industries has a market capitalisation of Rs 41,675.50 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Exide Industries’s share price gained 29.09%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Exide Industries here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all renewable energy stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps investors identify companies positioned for long-term growth in clean energy.

Policy-Driven Growth

Strong government support and climate commitments have helped renewable energy stocks such as Larsen & Toubro, Waaree RenewableTechnologies, and others grow substantially.

Long-Term Power Purchase Agreements

Long-term contracts with utilities and corporates help support stable revenues.

Falling Costs, Improving Returns

Reducing equipment costs and scale efficiencies helps improve project profitability.

FAQs on Best Renewable Stocks

Are renewable energy stocks suitable for long-term investors?

Yes, due to predictable cash flows, policy support, and rising power demand.

What risks affect renewable stocks?

Execution delays, financing costs, and regulatory changes can impact returns.

Which renewable segments are growing fastest?

Solar and hybrid renewable projects currently lead capacity additions.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Renewable Energy Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Nippon India Power & Infra Fund25.02Reliance Industries15.10
Canara Robeco Infrastructure21.11Larsen & Toubro7.89
Taurus Infrastructure Fund21.06Larsen & Toubro-1.22

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