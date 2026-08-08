Check out green energy companies benefiting from India’s move towards solar, wind, and clean power generation.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Premier Energies
|1,046.00
|47,483.33
|35.04
|27.81
|0.84
|76.27
|390.35
|28.52
|11.02
|16.23
|Exide Industries
|490.30
|41,675.50
|6.14
|8.95
|0.08
|6.07
|1.67
|44.73
|3.00
|12.86
|SJVN
|67.88
|26,675.45
|4.50
|5.85
|2.25
|15.51
|-20.79
|41.75
|1.87
|15.38
|ACME Solar Holdings
|368.05
|26,016.51
|9.85
|7.09
|3.75
|16.04
|126.73
|43.11
|5.12
|12.65
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|933.00
|17,076.27
|11.06
|11.45
|0.03
|9.97
|-4.79
|19.06
|2.11
|7.69
|Inox Wind
|77.95
|13,471.61
|6.34
|10.37
|0.24
|81.37
|-15.31
|33.17
|2.11
|14.38
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|17.93
|12,288.25
|5.04
|6.84
|0.38
|-1.30
|93.60
|19.18
|0.97
|6.89
|Indian Energy Exchange
|127.80
|11,395.83
|36.12
|44.31
|0.00
|15.38
|17.24
|22.48
|8.35
|15.53
|Olectra Greentech
|1,381.20
|11,336.99
|14.62
|20.42
|0.31
|28.46
|36.86
|63.21
|9.24
|23.67
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|908.00
|9,477.63
|51.23
|62.48
|0.09
|111.73
|105.17
|18.65
|10.14
|11.92
|Borosil Renewables
|548.50
|7,780.19
|8.54
|22.70
|0.11
|20.28
|70.06
|20.34
|5.15
|11.54
|KPI Green Energy
|371.55
|7,344.50
|15.69
|11.10
|1.49
|61.18
|62.61
|15.43
|2.42
|11.10
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|205.00
|4,787.60
|-47.62
|40.88
|1.79
|55.31
|-36.36
|NM
|7.37
|8.13
|Websol Energy Systems
|96.48
|4,072.07
|48.04
|48.43
|0.19
|NM
|NM
|13.44
|6.64
|6.47
|Ujaas Energy
|262.00
|3,495.02
|7.88
|10.82
|0.60
|44.35
|13.24
|889.95
|24.40
|8.99
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|110.40
|2,433.76
|24.80
|19.24
|1.03
|97.31
|165.63
|12.12
|3.02
|6.97
|BF Utilities
|555.00
|2,090.55
|72.68
|28.04
|4.14
|17.71
|42.32
|13.21
|5.18
|6.68
|Onix Solar Energy
|510.50
|1,882.11
|6.69
|6.96
|0.05
|NM
|NM
|31.31
|2.23
|32.91
|Orient Green Power Company
|9.86
|1,156.61
|6.02
|7.49
|0.44
|4.28
|84.55
|17.70
|1.00
|6.43
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|755.10
|1,140.20
|2.61
|2.85
|0.00
|-12.61
|8.69
|94.00
|2.41
|60.93
|Ganesh Green Bharat
|254.85
|632.05
|26.82
|35.65
|0.19
|127.90
|109.68
|8.41
|2.25
|4.97
|Australian Premium Solar (India)
|249.35
|500.94
|45.48
|56.01
|0.10
|NM
|NM
|9.06
|3.71
|12.13
|Aerpace Industries
|31.82
|475.71
|-40.36
|-20.98
|0.72
|NM
|NM
|NM
|12.80
|NM
|Solarium Green Energy
|168.20
|350.95
|12.58
|16.52
|0.96
|NM
|NM
|17.15
|2.16
|9.96
|Shubhshree Biofuels Energy
|345.00
|180.85
|27.09
|35.92
|0.32
|NM
|NM
|16.35
|4.43
|9.81
The largest company, by revenues, in the Renewable Energy sector is Exide Industries. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 17,995.35 cr.
Exide Industries has a market capitalisation of Rs 41,675.50 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Exide Industries’s share price gained 29.09%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Exide Industries here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all renewable energy stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps investors identify companies positioned for long-term growth in clean energy.
Strong government support and climate commitments have helped renewable energy stocks such as Larsen & Toubro, Waaree RenewableTechnologies, and others grow substantially.
Long-term contracts with utilities and corporates help support stable revenues.
Reducing equipment costs and scale efficiencies helps improve project profitability.
Yes, due to predictable cash flows, policy support, and rising power demand.
Execution delays, financing costs, and regulatory changes can impact returns.
Solar and hybrid renewable projects currently lead capacity additions.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Nippon India Power & Infra Fund
|25.02
|Reliance Industries
|15.10
|Canara Robeco Infrastructure
|21.11
|Larsen & Toubro
|7.89
|Taurus Infrastructure Fund
|21.06
|Larsen & Toubro
|-1.22