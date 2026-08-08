Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, is KEC International, which operates in the Power sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 23,505.54 cr.



KEC International has a market capitalisation of Rs 12,777.60 cr. Over the previous 12 months, KEC International’s share price declined 41.30%.



Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of KEC International.



Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all power stocks here.



Largest Company by Market Capitalisation

The largest company by market cap is CESC. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 21,699.59 cr. Over the last 12 months, CESC’s share price declined 1.27%.