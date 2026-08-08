See KEC International, CESC, and Ceat Tyres in one place.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|CESC
|163.70
|21,699.59
|12.30
|7.17
|1.70
|9.24
|112.07
|14.13
|1.73
|9.56
|Firstsource Solutions
|279.95
|19,525.09
|15.38
|19.33
|0.44
|16.64
|14.57
|29.10
|4.45
|10.17
|Ceat
|3,723.25
|15,060.58
|13.83
|18.56
|0.60
|11.48
|51.87
|25.55
|2.98
|7.71
|KEC International
|480.00
|12,777.60
|9.83
|21.13
|0.83
|10.80
|55.70
|21.10
|2.07
|10.66
|PCBL Chemical
|321.60
|12,653.76
|4.93
|9.19
|1.20
|12.35
|-20.39
|48.90
|3.16
|13.02
|Zensar Technologies
|499.00
|11,355.00
|16.41
|21.45
|0.00
|5.47
|34.64
|14.63
|2.41
|9.33
|Saregama India
|520.00
|10,026.09
|12.23
|16.41
|0.04
|9.43
|4.44
|45.42
|5.92
|16.03
|RPG Life Sciences
|2,656.00
|4,392.76
|19.02
|23.90
|0.03
|NM
|NM
|36.72
|7.26
|16.73
|RPSG Ventures
|925.70
|3,062.81
|-5.50
|9.85
|2.81
|16.47
|NM
|NM
|1.22
|6.46
|Summit Securities
|1,503.55
|1,639.14
|1.22
|1.42
|0.00
|41.88
|41.33
|13.69
|0.19
|10.30
|STEL Holdings
|548.50
|1,012.28
|1.23
|1.65
|0.00
|16.92
|17.44
|50.39
|0.63
|29.37
|Harrisons Malayalam
|222.95
|411.46
|16.30
|14.46
|0.60
|3.46
|17.92
|14.13
|2.30
|8.60
|Spencers Retail
|32.27
|290.86
|0.00
|-43.83
|-1.35
|-9.80
|NM
|NM
|NM
|92.89
|Digidrive Distributors
|17.46
|67.33
|1.97
|2.77
|0.00
|2.44
|9.37
|12.52
|0.25
|6.81
The largest company, by revenues, is KEC International, which operates in the Power sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 23,505.54 cr.
KEC International has a market capitalisation of Rs 12,777.60 cr. Over the previous 12 months, KEC International’s share price declined 41.30%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of KEC International.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all power stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is CESC. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 21,699.59 cr. Over the last 12 months, CESC’s share price declined 1.27%.
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Read More
Follow the group’s infrastructure contracts, utility operations, and tyre sales together.
KEC International executes global power transmission and railway projects.
CESC manages electricity distribution in Kolkata and other areas.
Ceat Tyres has a strong brand presence across segments.
Group covers manufacturing, services, and utilities.
Use this page to monitor project wins, power demand, and tyre sales across R P Goenka entities.
Order book, coal costs, electricity demand, and raw material prices affect outcomes.
It provides exposure to both infrastructure-linked revenues and consumer-driven tyre sales.
Listed RPG entities operate in engineering, power utilities, and tyre manufacturing. (Specific listings and ownership stakes can change; check latest filings.)
Source: Dion Global