Identify high-quality premium consumption stocks benefiting from increasing discretionary spending and strong brand loyalty.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Titan Company
|4,943.00
|4,38,832.70
|32.30
|38.91
|1.75
|29.24
|16.77
|86.49
|27.95
|42.36
|Asian Paints
|2,721.00
|2,60,997.72
|20.23
|24.37
|0.11
|1.05
|2.56
|54.78
|12.21
|28.23
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14,119.95
|86,332.38
|30.76
|33.83
|0.10
|58.85
|77.90
|45.99
|18.46
|22.88
|Havells India
|1,285.90
|80,618.44
|17.87
|22.26
|0.00
|10.03
|17.43
|49.36
|8.53
|26.86
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|610.00
|62,997.81
|21.40
|27.93
|0.08
|36.44
|43.98
|43.90
|9.99
|14.26
|Berger Paints (India)
|531.00
|61,909.01
|16.29
|20.66
|0.02
|3.98
|11.15
|50.89
|8.95
|24.58
|Supreme Industries
|3,425.00
|43,506.70
|15.46
|18.34
|0.00
|6.83
|3.30
|42.14
|7.05
|29.48
|Voltas
|1,282.65
|42,440.93
|5.89
|11.51
|0.15
|14.46
|2.03
|112.91
|6.66
|47.71
|Blue Star
|1,515.00
|31,150.64
|15.37
|21.92
|0.18
|15.85
|35.12
|61.17
|9.08
|33.60
|Amber Enterprises India
|7,415.00
|26,151.05
|4.06
|9.29
|0.62
|20.72
|11.30
|147.21
|5.98
|24.91
|PG Electroplast
|630.65
|18,084.34
|6.44
|10.54
|0.20
|34.78
|36.39
|87.87
|5.93
|30.86
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|249.65
|16,075.33
|-8.16
|19.20
|0.00
|5.63
|3.55
|NM
|5.42
|16.43
|Whirlpool of India
|812.00
|10,301.99
|7.06
|9.60
|0.00
|6.41
|13.79
|41.06
|2.48
|10.99
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|63.31
|7,727.23
|-13.28
|-2.63
|0.30
|-13.00
|NM
|NM
|1.32
|8.30
The largest company, by revenues, in the Premium Consumption sector is Titan Company. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 87,584.00 cr.
Titan Company has a market capitalisation of Rs 4,38,832.70 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Titan Company’s share price gained 44.75%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Titan Company here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all premium consumption stocks here.
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|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund
|44.99
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|23.30
|Nippon India Consumption Fund
|42.20
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|2.30
|ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund
|41.36
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|23.73