Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, in the Premium Consumption sector is Titan Company. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 87,584.00 cr.



Titan Company has a market capitalisation of Rs 4,38,832.70 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Titan Company’s share price gained 44.75%.



You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Titan Company here.



Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all premium consumption stocks here.