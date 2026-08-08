Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Best Plastics Stocks

Track companies producing plastic materials, components, and packaging used across sectors.

By Market Cap
By Market Cap
  • Select All
  • Midcap
  • Smallcap
By Industry
By Industry
  • Select All
  • Plastics
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Supreme Industries		3,425.0043,506.7015.4618.340.006.833.3042.147.0529.48
Astral		1,442.1038,742.0413.2218.950.048.396.8572.209.5538.02
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3,158.1014,512.3123.7030.350.2417.7369.0885.4120.2533.81
Finolex Industries		164.3010,194.449.6312.090.07-2.2033.6916.571.6410.79
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5,522.157,483.2813.2317.920.0012.4431.5340.395.3518.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		289.902,999.8919.9128.890.055.5924.6914.862.966.14
Prince Pipes & Fittings		270.652,992.344.456.330.09-1.40-14.7529.311.829.43
Nilkamal		1,739.502,595.777.3210.350.166.46-0.7420.821.655.15
Apollo Pipes		515.002,268.480.912.120.15NMNMNM2.7725.25
Mold-Tek Packaging		681.002,262.8913.9219.110.1015.8925.8735.555.1518.86
Jai Corp		103.901,823.5011.3412.760.00-4.7066.2010.771.227.58
All Time Plastics		218.751,432.985.779.670.13NMNM41.752.3412.41
Arrow Greentech		788.001,188.9320.2027.390.0022.6256.8125.115.078.77
Dhunseri Ventures		267.05935.342.76-0.100.2917.03-44.8510.280.2872.88
Premier Polyfilm		71.56749.5421.6528.460.005.5939.7521.455.1013.62
Pyramid Technoplast		177.35652.3810.4112.880.6612.36-3.1922.642.3611.38
Prakash Pipes		263.00629.059.0312.560.043.61-15.3414.541.314.69
TPL Plastech		77.01600.7017.2123.510.1016.0221.9419.943.568.68
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		240.00513.7115.3521.720.37NMNM19.042.927.47
Plastiblends India		196.50510.698.1710.740.040.8710.9711.961.145.00
Captain Polyplast		71.94431.1314.5121.490.4722.9370.1415.522.258.95
Shish Industries		10.68405.323.925.850.2525.162.3453.942.2431.96
Kriti Industries (India)		70.30370.450.508.410.40-7.09-37.28328.041.6710.76
Essen Speciality Films		126.25313.59-2.75-1.360.3211.19NMNM2.14157.12
Kaka Industries		205.50280.7136.7129.512.05NMNM14.9512.080.00
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The largest company, by revenues, in the Plastics sector is Supreme Industries. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 11,217.68 cr.

Supreme Industries has a market capitalisation of Rs 43,506.70 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Supreme Industries’s share price declined 17.93%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Supreme Industries here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all plastics stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

Since each individual's situation is unique, a qualified professional should be consulted before making financial decisions.

Financialexpress.com / IEOMSPL makes no guarantees as to the accuracy, thoroughness, or quality of the information provided, which is provided only on an “AS AVAILABLE” basis at visitor's sole risk. Financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall not be responsible or liable for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the content. The information and investment, accounting, or legal information provided here are neither comprehensive nor appropriate for every individual. The visitor is advised to verify any information before using it for any personal, financial, accounting, legal, or business purpose. In addition, the opinions and views expressed in any article on Financialexpress.com's/ IEOMSPL are solely those of the author(s) of the article received as is from Stock Brokerage Firm and Stock Market Experts and do not reflect the opinions of financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL or its management. Financialexpress.com/ IEOMSPL 's content herein may be modified at any time by us, without advance notice or reason, and financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall have no obligation to notify you of any corrections or changes to any Site content.

Read More  

Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you find plastic manufacturers with exposure to consumer goods, agriculture, and industry.

Key to Packaging and FMCG

Plastic is essential for food, pharma, and industrial packaging companies like TCPL Packaging Ltd., AGI Greenpac, Uflex, and others.

Used in Pipes and Infrastructure

Plastic pipes and tanks are widely used in housing, water supply, and irrigation.

Customised Industrial Solutions

Engineering plastics are used in the auto, electronics, and telecom sectors.

Raw Material Dependency

Prices of crude-linked inputs like polymers affect costs and margins.

FAQs on Best Plastics Stocks

What products do plastic companies make?

Plastic films, containers, pipes, caps, tanks, and industrial moulded parts.

What are the raw materials for plastic manufacturing?

Crude oil derivatives like polyethylene, polypropylene, and PVC are core raw materials.

How is the plastic industry regulated?

There are environmental regulations on plastic usage, recycling, and single-use bans in some states.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Plastics Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Motilal Oswal Balance Advantage Fund4.41Shaily Engineering Plastics1.71
Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund3.78Supreme Industries0.51
Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund3.14Shaily Engineering Plastics10.84
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series VI3.10Astral3.12

Top Screens

Top screeners to spot growth, value, and momentum stocks.

Highest YOY Quarterly profit growth
Discover companies delivering the strongest year-over-year profit gains, key to sustained business success.
Consistently growing stocks
Invest in companies that deliver growth year after year, your path to compounding wealth.
High Growth High RoE Low PE
Are you looking for companies that grow rapidly, deliver solid returns, and still appear undervalued? This screener finds them for you.
Low Price Blue Chips stocks
Invest in high-quality, fundamentally sound companies at a lower price point.
Large cap stocks
Explore industry-leading giants known for stability, scale, and proven returns.
LOAD MORE

Sectoral Screens

Screens to help identify the best stocks across sectors and popular themes

Best Defence Stocks
Track key players in India’s self-reliance defence push, backed by strong order books.
Best Automobiles Stocks
Track leading automotive companies with strong domestic sales, exports, and EV plays.
Best Retail Stocks
Spot leading players in India’s booming consumer and e-commerce-led retail sector.
Best Electric Equipment Stocks
Identify key beneficiaries of India's electrification, energy upgrades, and capex cycle.
Best EV Stocks
Explore EV companies that deal in electric mobility, battery manufacturing, and charging infrastructure.
LOAD MORE

Group Screens

Screens to help you identify the best performing stocks within each business group in India

Godrej Group
Track Godrej Consumer, Godrej Properties, and other group companies in one place.
Bajaj Group
See how the group’s lending, auto manufacturing, and consumer finance arms perform alongside each other.
Murugappa Group
Track the group’s diverse listed companies, from Cholamandalam Investment to Coromandel International in one place.
Muthoot Group
Monitor Muthoot Finance and related companies together.
HCL Group
Check the performance of HCL Technologies and other HCL-linked entities in one snapshot.
LOAD MORE
Adani Group Stocks
Reliance Group Stocks
Metal Stocks
Tata Stocks
GMR Stocks
Pharma Stocks
Aditya Birla Stocks
Jaypee Stocks
Energy Stocks
GMR Stocks
Banking Stocks
Vedanta Stocks
IT Stocks
Automobile Stocks
FMCG Stocks

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse