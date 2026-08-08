Track companies producing plastic materials, components, and packaging used across sectors.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Supreme Industries
|3,425.00
|43,506.70
|15.46
|18.34
|0.00
|6.83
|3.30
|42.14
|7.05
|29.48
|Astral
|1,442.10
|38,742.04
|13.22
|18.95
|0.04
|8.39
|6.85
|72.20
|9.55
|38.02
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3,158.10
|14,512.31
|23.70
|30.35
|0.24
|17.73
|69.08
|85.41
|20.25
|33.81
|Finolex Industries
|164.30
|10,194.44
|9.63
|12.09
|0.07
|-2.20
|33.69
|16.57
|1.64
|10.79
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5,522.15
|7,483.28
|13.23
|17.92
|0.00
|12.44
|31.53
|40.39
|5.35
|18.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|289.90
|2,999.89
|19.91
|28.89
|0.05
|5.59
|24.69
|14.86
|2.96
|6.14
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|270.65
|2,992.34
|4.45
|6.33
|0.09
|-1.40
|-14.75
|29.31
|1.82
|9.43
|Nilkamal
|1,739.50
|2,595.77
|7.32
|10.35
|0.16
|6.46
|-0.74
|20.82
|1.65
|5.15
|Apollo Pipes
|515.00
|2,268.48
|0.91
|2.12
|0.15
|NM
|NM
|NM
|2.77
|25.25
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|681.00
|2,262.89
|13.92
|19.11
|0.10
|15.89
|25.87
|35.55
|5.15
|18.86
|Jai Corp
|103.90
|1,823.50
|11.34
|12.76
|0.00
|-4.70
|66.20
|10.77
|1.22
|7.58
|All Time Plastics
|218.75
|1,432.98
|5.77
|9.67
|0.13
|NM
|NM
|41.75
|2.34
|12.41
|Arrow Greentech
|788.00
|1,188.93
|20.20
|27.39
|0.00
|22.62
|56.81
|25.11
|5.07
|8.77
|Dhunseri Ventures
|267.05
|935.34
|2.76
|-0.10
|0.29
|17.03
|-44.85
|10.28
|0.28
|72.88
|Premier Polyfilm
|71.56
|749.54
|21.65
|28.46
|0.00
|5.59
|39.75
|21.45
|5.10
|13.62
|Pyramid Technoplast
|177.35
|652.38
|10.41
|12.88
|0.66
|12.36
|-3.19
|22.64
|2.36
|11.38
|Prakash Pipes
|263.00
|629.05
|9.03
|12.56
|0.04
|3.61
|-15.34
|14.54
|1.31
|4.69
|TPL Plastech
|77.01
|600.70
|17.21
|23.51
|0.10
|16.02
|21.94
|19.94
|3.56
|8.68
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|240.00
|513.71
|15.35
|21.72
|0.37
|NM
|NM
|19.04
|2.92
|7.47
|Plastiblends India
|196.50
|510.69
|8.17
|10.74
|0.04
|0.87
|10.97
|11.96
|1.14
|5.00
|Captain Polyplast
|71.94
|431.13
|14.51
|21.49
|0.47
|22.93
|70.14
|15.52
|2.25
|8.95
|Shish Industries
|10.68
|405.32
|3.92
|5.85
|0.25
|25.16
|2.34
|53.94
|2.24
|31.96
|Kriti Industries (India)
|70.30
|370.45
|0.50
|8.41
|0.40
|-7.09
|-37.28
|328.04
|1.67
|10.76
|Essen Speciality Films
|126.25
|313.59
|-2.75
|-1.36
|0.32
|11.19
|NM
|NM
|2.14
|157.12
|Kaka Industries
|205.50
|280.71
|36.71
|29.51
|2.05
|NM
|NM
|14.95
|12.08
|0.00
The largest company, by revenues, in the Plastics sector is Supreme Industries. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 11,217.68 cr.
Supreme Industries has a market capitalisation of Rs 43,506.70 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Supreme Industries’s share price declined 17.93%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Supreme Industries here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all plastics stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you find plastic manufacturers with exposure to consumer goods, agriculture, and industry.
Plastic is essential for food, pharma, and industrial packaging companies like TCPL Packaging Ltd., AGI Greenpac, Uflex, and others.
Plastic pipes and tanks are widely used in housing, water supply, and irrigation.
Engineering plastics are used in the auto, electronics, and telecom sectors.
Prices of crude-linked inputs like polymers affect costs and margins.
Plastic films, containers, pipes, caps, tanks, and industrial moulded parts.
Crude oil derivatives like polyethylene, polypropylene, and PVC are core raw materials.
There are environmental regulations on plastic usage, recycling, and single-use bans in some states.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Motilal Oswal Balance Advantage Fund
|4.41
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|1.71
|Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|3.78
|Supreme Industries
|0.51
|Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|3.14
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|10.84
|SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series VI
|3.10
|Astral
|3.12