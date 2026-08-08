This screener helps you find plastic manufacturers with exposure to consumer goods, agriculture, and industry.

Key to Packaging and FMCG

Plastic is essential for food, pharma, and industrial packaging companies like TCPL Packaging Ltd., AGI Greenpac, Uflex, and others.

Used in Pipes and Infrastructure

Plastic pipes and tanks are widely used in housing, water supply, and irrigation.

Customised Industrial Solutions

Engineering plastics are used in the auto, electronics, and telecom sectors.

Raw Material Dependency

Prices of crude-linked inputs like polymers affect costs and margins.