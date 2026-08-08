This screener helps you discover companies focused on essential medicines and health services.

India: Global Pharma Hub

Indian firms export generics and specialty drugs to regulated markets like the US and EU.

Essential Domestic Demand

Pharma, diagnostics, and hospitals meet everyday healthcare needs in India.

R&D and Regulatory Edge

Companies with FDA and WHO approvals benefit from credibility and higher margins.

Diversified Healthcare Exposure

Stocks span pharma, biotech, diagnostics, insurance, and hospitals.