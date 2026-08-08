Track drugmakers, diagnostics, hospitals, and medical equipment firms.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1,949.00
|4,67,630.39
|13.73
|19.45
|0.05
|10.03
|12.78
|38.66
|5.60
|21.03
|Divi's Laboratories
|8,248.50
|2,18,971.76
|15.32
|19.37
|0.00
|10.78
|13.16
|74.86
|13.06
|39.05
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4,952.00
|1,88,358.16
|25.78
|9.30
|1.76
|13.27
|21.84
|86.36
|22.40
|37.11
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8,980.50
|1,29,125.81
|20.48
|19.62
|0.60
|14.94
|33.78
|66.50
|13.62
|28.24
|Cipla
|1,472.00
|1,18,915.99
|11.26
|15.65
|0.01
|7.37
|11.28
|35.28
|3.45
|14.46
|Zydus Lifesciences
|1,115.20
|1,12,215.21
|18.58
|20.64
|0.43
|16.35
|29.40
|22.26
|4.14
|11.18
|Lupin
|2,360.00
|1,07,907.43
|23.75
|30.58
|0.26
|18.88
|139.26
|19.52
|4.81
|11.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1,073.00
|1,04,432.24
|13.42
|13.02
|0.27
|-2.83
|10.54
|72.40
|9.72
|39.82
|Mankind Pharma
|2,439.00
|1,00,729.72
|11.73
|14.32
|0.38
|17.73
|16.80
|49.31
|6.18
|22.33
|Laurus Labs
|1,855.00
|1,00,227.92
|16.76
|19.57
|0.45
|4.09
|4.00
|91.67
|18.91
|30.64
|Lenskart Solutions
|570.50
|99,194.01
|5.64
|7.38
|0.03
|32.51
|95.67
|200.97
|11.35
|44.47
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1,172.00
|97,824.00
|11.07
|13.90
|0.17
|10.96
|-2.36
|30.36
|2.58
|13.83
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1,661.00
|96,471.15
|9.24
|13.73
|0.20
|10.63
|22.81
|24.48
|2.55
|10.01
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|677.40
|89,103.65
|10.58
|9.84
|1.25
|NM
|NM
|0.00
|10.54
|0.00
|Fortis Healthcare
|960.00
|72,475.98
|10.52
|12.17
|0.29
|13.17
|27.35
|69.16
|7.32
|29.31
|Biocon
|430.00
|70,076.85
|1.13
|3.71
|0.44
|14.85
|1.50
|141.49
|2.06
|19.15
|Alkem Laboratories
|5,643.40
|67,475.31
|16.65
|19.92
|0.12
|8.25
|31.58
|29.31
|4.88
|17.78
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2,287.00
|64,539.33
|12.95
|32.95
|0.00
|9.34
|50.56
|35.90
|6.14
|11.73
|Abbott India
|27,801.30
|59,075.82
|32.50
|41.87
|0.00
|9.01
|17.80
|38.06
|12.37
|24.23
|Anthem Biosciences
|840.05
|47,311.20
|19.45
|27.56
|0.02
|26.20
|23.97
|82.15
|15.55
|37.03
|Aster DM Quality Care
|875.00
|45,335.59
|8.48
|10.68
|0.15
|-26.99
|-0.32
|142.28
|9.91
|33.54
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2,600.00
|44,045.57
|45.68
|54.54
|0.00
|5.53
|18.40
|41.24
|19.43
|25.64
|Ipca Laboratories
|1,734.90
|44,015.14
|14.15
|17.23
|0.09
|15.60
|37.59
|38.57
|5.46
|19.63
|Ajanta Pharma
|3,480.20
|43,488.24
|23.32
|29.40
|0.05
|13.37
|21.55
|38.32
|9.61
|22.50
|Gland Pharma
|2,615.00
|43,138.78
|9.91
|13.96
|0.02
|21.06
|7.89
|41.99
|4.16
|12.77
The largest company, by revenues, in the Pharmaceuticals and health care sector is Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 58,462.04 cr.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has a market capitalisation of Rs 4,67,630.39 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’s share price gained 21.92%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all pharmaceuticals and health care stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you discover companies focused on essential medicines and health services.
Indian firms export generics and specialty drugs to regulated markets like the US and EU.
Pharma, diagnostics, and hospitals meet everyday healthcare needs in India.
Companies with FDA and WHO approvals benefit from credibility and higher margins.
Stocks span pharma, biotech, diagnostics, insurance, and hospitals.
Generic drugs are off-patent versions of branded medicines with the same composition.
Approval from the US FDA allows Indian companies to export and sell drugs in the US.
Pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, hospitals, medical devices, and insurance all fall under healthcare.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Pharma Index Fund
|99.93
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|23.50
|Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund
|98.69
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|22.16