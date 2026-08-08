Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Best Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Stocks

Track drugmakers, diagnostics, hospitals, and medical equipment firms.

By Market Cap
By Market Cap
  • Select All
  • Largecap
  • Midcap
  • Smallcap
By Industry
Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Select All
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1,949.004,67,630.3913.7319.450.0510.0312.7838.665.6021.03
Divi's Laboratories		8,248.502,18,971.7615.3219.370.0010.7813.1674.8613.0639.05
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4,952.001,88,358.1625.789.301.7613.2721.8486.3622.4037.11
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		8,980.501,29,125.8120.4819.620.6014.9433.7866.5013.6228.24
Cipla		1,472.001,18,915.9911.2615.650.017.3711.2835.283.4514.46
Zydus Lifesciences		1,115.201,12,215.2118.5820.640.4316.3529.4022.264.1411.18
Lupin		2,360.001,07,907.4323.7530.580.2618.88139.2619.524.8111.48
Max Healthcare Institute		1,073.001,04,432.2413.4213.020.27-2.8310.5472.409.7239.82
Mankind Pharma		2,439.001,00,729.7211.7314.320.3817.7316.8049.316.1822.33
Laurus Labs		1,855.001,00,227.9216.7619.570.454.094.0091.6718.9130.64
Lenskart Solutions		570.5099,194.015.647.380.0332.5195.67200.9711.3544.47
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1,172.0097,824.0011.0713.900.1710.96-2.3630.362.5813.83
Aurobindo Pharma		1,661.0096,471.159.2413.730.2010.6322.8124.482.5510.01
Manipal Health Enterprises		677.4089,103.6510.589.841.25NMNM0.0010.540.00
Fortis Healthcare		960.0072,475.9810.5212.170.2913.1727.3569.167.3229.31
Biocon		430.0070,076.851.133.710.4414.851.50141.492.0619.15
Alkem Laboratories		5,643.4067,475.3116.6519.920.128.2531.5829.314.8817.78
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2,287.0064,539.3312.9532.950.009.3450.5635.906.1411.73
Abbott India		27,801.3059,075.8232.5041.870.009.0117.8038.0612.3724.23
Anthem Biosciences		840.0547,311.2019.4527.560.0226.2023.9782.1515.5537.03
Aster DM Quality Care		875.0045,335.598.4810.680.15-26.99-0.32142.289.9133.54
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2,600.0044,045.5745.6854.540.005.5318.4041.2419.4325.64
Ipca Laboratories		1,734.9044,015.1414.1517.230.0915.6037.5938.575.4619.63
Ajanta Pharma		3,480.2043,488.2423.3229.400.0513.3721.5538.329.6122.50
Gland Pharma		2,615.0043,138.789.9113.960.0221.067.8941.994.1612.77
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The largest company, by revenues, in the Pharmaceuticals and health care sector is Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 58,462.04 cr.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has a market capitalisation of Rs 4,67,630.39 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’s share price gained 21.92%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all pharmaceuticals and health care stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

Since each individual's situation is unique, a qualified professional should be consulted before making financial decisions.

Financialexpress.com / IEOMSPL makes no guarantees as to the accuracy, thoroughness, or quality of the information provided, which is provided only on an “AS AVAILABLE” basis at visitor's sole risk. Financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall not be responsible or liable for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the content. The information and investment, accounting, or legal information provided here are neither comprehensive nor appropriate for every individual. The visitor is advised to verify any information before using it for any personal, financial, accounting, legal, or business purpose. In addition, the opinions and views expressed in any article on Financialexpress.com's/ IEOMSPL are solely those of the author(s) of the article received as is from Stock Brokerage Firm and Stock Market Experts and do not reflect the opinions of financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL or its management. Financialexpress.com/ IEOMSPL 's content herein may be modified at any time by us, without advance notice or reason, and financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall have no obligation to notify you of any corrections or changes to any Site content.

Read More  

Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you discover companies focused on essential medicines and health services.

India: Global Pharma Hub

Indian firms export generics and specialty drugs to regulated markets like the US and EU.

Essential Domestic Demand

Pharma, diagnostics, and hospitals meet everyday healthcare needs in India.

R&D and Regulatory Edge

Companies with FDA and WHO approvals benefit from credibility and higher margins.

Diversified Healthcare Exposure

Stocks span pharma, biotech, diagnostics, insurance, and hospitals.

FAQs on Best Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Stocks

What are generic drugs?

Generic drugs are off-patent versions of branded medicines with the same composition.

What is the role of the US FDA in pharma stocks?

Approval from the US FDA allows Indian companies to export and sell drugs in the US.

What sectors are included under healthcare?

Pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, hospitals, medical devices, and insurance all fall under healthcare.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Nifty Pharma Index Fund99.93Sun Pharmaceutical Industries23.50
Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund98.69Sun Pharmaceutical Industries22.16

Top Screens

Top screeners to spot growth, value, and momentum stocks.

Highest YOY Quarterly profit growth
Discover companies delivering the strongest year-over-year profit gains, key to sustained business success.
Consistently growing stocks
Invest in companies that deliver growth year after year, your path to compounding wealth.
High Growth High RoE Low PE
Are you looking for companies that grow rapidly, deliver solid returns, and still appear undervalued? This screener finds them for you.
Low Price Blue Chips stocks
Invest in high-quality, fundamentally sound companies at a lower price point.
Large cap stocks
Explore industry-leading giants known for stability, scale, and proven returns.
LOAD MORE

Sectoral Screens

Screens to help identify the best stocks across sectors and popular themes

Best Defence Stocks
Track key players in India’s self-reliance defence push, backed by strong order books.
Best Automobiles Stocks
Track leading automotive companies with strong domestic sales, exports, and EV plays.
Best Retail Stocks
Spot leading players in India’s booming consumer and e-commerce-led retail sector.
Best Electric Equipment Stocks
Identify key beneficiaries of India's electrification, energy upgrades, and capex cycle.
Best EV Stocks
Explore EV companies that deal in electric mobility, battery manufacturing, and charging infrastructure.
LOAD MORE

Group Screens

Screens to help you identify the best performing stocks within each business group in India

Godrej Group
Track Godrej Consumer, Godrej Properties, and other group companies in one place.
Bajaj Group
See how the group’s lending, auto manufacturing, and consumer finance arms perform alongside each other.
Murugappa Group
Track the group’s diverse listed companies, from Cholamandalam Investment to Coromandel International in one place.
Muthoot Group
Monitor Muthoot Finance and related companies together.
HCL Group
Check the performance of HCL Technologies and other HCL-linked entities in one snapshot.
LOAD MORE
Adani Group Stocks
Reliance Group Stocks
Metal Stocks
Tata Stocks
GMR Stocks
Pharma Stocks
Aditya Birla Stocks
Jaypee Stocks
Energy Stocks
GMR Stocks
Banking Stocks
Vedanta Stocks
IT Stocks
Automobile Stocks
FMCG Stocks

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse