Explore companies in oil extraction, refining, and fuel supply across India.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Reliance Industries
|1,331.55
|18,01,925.19
|8.93
|9.17
|0.41
|6.33
|6.59
|24.11
|1.99
|10.72
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|237.65
|2,98,970.34
|11.14
|12.53
|0.38
|-1.11
|-1.33
|6.87
|0.80
|4.38
|Indian Oil Corporation
|142.40
|2,01,086.43
|19.17
|19.76
|0.60
|-2.32
|62.60
|5.98
|0.91
|3.94
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|318.60
|1,38,224.78
|25.79
|25.59
|0.43
|-1.28
|90.90
|8.07
|1.38
|3.28
|GAIL (India)
|173.00
|1,13,749.22
|8.51
|7.83
|0.22
|-0.94
|10.53
|11.51
|1.28
|8.34
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|83,634.06
|27.52
|22.23
|0.78
|0.08
|37.25
|50.04
|1.28
|3.71
|Adani Total Gas
|657.00
|72,257.52
|13.47
|13.51
|0.45
|10.42
|6.26
|114.30
|14.85
|46.84
|Oil India
|441.00
|71,733.40
|11.41
|9.07
|0.62
|-2.03
|-8.81
|10.84
|1.24
|9.17
|Petronet LNG
|278.30
|41,745.00
|17.55
|21.25
|0.00
|-10.12
|5.56
|10.67
|1.87
|4.38
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|166.85
|29,242.11
|13.55
|19.29
|1.01
|-6.61
|-10.15
|9.31
|2.06
|7.03
|Gujarat Energy
|266.80
|25,032.00
|9.09
|12.20
|0.17
|12.11
|6.14
|24.40
|1.36
|8.60
|Indraprastha Gas
|152.00
|21,280.02
|13.46
|13.92
|0.00
|4.55
|-1.86
|13.73
|1.85
|7.90
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|1,275.00
|18,986.20
|27.92
|32.88
|0.18
|-6.05
|-4.22
|4.55
|1.71
|3.13
|Vedanta Oil and Gas
|34.95
|13,666.81
|0.00
|28.23
|0.00
|-12.06
|NM
|0.00
|NM
|0.00
|Mahanagar Gas
|1,142.00
|11,280.42
|13.08
|16.52
|0.00
|9.39
|2.11
|15.77
|1.75
|5.77
|Deep Industries
|638.00
|4,083.20
|9.00
|16.01
|0.10
|37.67
|68.87
|19.78
|2.04
|7.10
|Antelopus Selan Energy
|800.35
|2,814.22
|13.67
|15.86
|0.00
|33.22
|42.68
|21.21
|4.29
|11.65
|Confidence Petroleum India
|81.20
|2,697.80
|6.54
|9.90
|0.35
|28.66
|1.10
|29.04
|1.90
|4.35
|Prabha Energy
|157.35
|2,252.13
|0.13
|0.10
|0.38
|NM
|NM
|2,054.18
|5.18
|2,327.26
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|155.30
|2,053.74
|4.53
|2.90
|0.04
|-22.20
|-47.28
|32.74
|1.49
|12.53
|Asian Energy Services
|406.75
|1,977.25
|10.35
|14.73
|0.32
|93.05
|16.51
|38.65
|3.97
|10.39
|Jindal Drilling & Industries
|635.90
|1,842.91
|11.56
|11.68
|0.05
|24.84
|30.34
|8.75
|1.01
|3.40
|Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)
|410.50
|1,642.19
|19.39
|13.32
|0.57
|NM
|99.89
|22.80
|4.65
|19.83
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|93.85
|1,439.68
|4.74
|6.45
|0.06
|31.88
|16.86
|145.73
|6.91
|64.15
|IRM Energy
|296.80
|1,218.65
|5.33
|8.40
|0.05
|5.78
|-5.55
|22.90
|1.22
|3.97
The largest company, by revenues, in the Petroleum sector is Reliance Industries. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 10,57,219.00 cr.
Reliance Industries has a market capitalisation of Rs 18,01,925.19 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Reliance Industries’s share price declined 4.26%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Reliance Industries here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all petroleum stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you look for companies operating in crude oil refining, fuel distribution, and other petroleum by-products.
Gross refining margins (GRMs) fluctuate with global demand and product line-ups.
Large dealer networks improve pricing power and help maintain stable cash flows.
Exploration and refining companies gain or lose based on global oil cycles.
State-run firms focus on energy security, while private players may target exports and higher-value products.
The petroleum value chain includes upstream (exploration), midstream (transport/storage), and downstream (refining/retailing).
They are deregulated but often influenced by global crude prices and government taxes.
Gross refining margin (GRM) is the difference between the crude oil cost price and the fuel selling price. That is why it has a large impact on the refiners’ profits.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund
|45.43
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|24.64
|Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund
|31.69
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|15.64
|SBI PSU Fund
|24.64
|GAIL (India)
|12.84