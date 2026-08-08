This screener helps you look for companies operating in crude oil refining, fuel distribution, and other petroleum by-products.

Refining Margins Drive Profits

Gross refining margins (GRMs) fluctuate with global demand and product line-ups.

Retail Dealer Volume is Key

Large dealer networks improve pricing power and help maintain stable cash flows.

Crude Price Impacts All Segments

Exploration and refining companies gain or lose based on global oil cycles.

Public vs Private Strategies Differ

State-run firms focus on energy security, while private players may target exports and higher-value products.