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Best Petroleum Stocks

Explore companies in oil extraction, refining, and fuel supply across India.

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  • Petroleum
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Reliance Industries		1,331.5518,01,925.198.939.170.416.336.5924.111.9910.72
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		237.652,98,970.3411.1412.530.38-1.11-1.336.870.804.38
Indian Oil Corporation		142.402,01,086.4319.1719.760.60-2.3262.605.980.913.94
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		318.601,38,224.7825.7925.590.43-1.2890.908.071.383.28
GAIL (India)		173.001,13,749.228.517.830.22-0.9410.5311.511.288.34
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		393.0583,634.0627.5222.230.780.0837.2550.041.283.71
Adani Total Gas		657.0072,257.5213.4713.510.4510.426.26114.3014.8546.84
Oil India		441.0071,733.4011.419.070.62-2.03-8.8110.841.249.17
Petronet LNG		278.3041,745.0017.5521.250.00-10.125.5610.671.874.38
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		166.8529,242.1113.5519.291.01-6.61-10.159.312.067.03
Gujarat Energy		266.8025,032.009.0912.200.1712.116.1424.401.368.60
Indraprastha Gas		152.0021,280.0213.4613.920.004.55-1.8613.731.857.90
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		1,275.0018,986.2027.9232.880.18-6.05-4.224.551.713.13
Vedanta Oil and Gas		34.9513,666.810.0028.230.00-12.06NM0.00NM0.00
Mahanagar Gas		1,142.0011,280.4213.0816.520.009.392.1115.771.755.77
Deep Industries		638.004,083.209.0016.010.1037.6768.8719.782.047.10
Antelopus Selan Energy		800.352,814.2213.6715.860.0033.2242.6821.214.2911.65
Confidence Petroleum India		81.202,697.806.549.900.3528.661.1029.041.904.35
Prabha Energy		157.352,252.130.130.100.38NMNM2,054.185.182,327.26
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company		155.302,053.744.532.900.04-22.20-47.2832.741.4912.53
Asian Energy Services		406.751,977.2510.3514.730.3293.0516.5138.653.9710.39
Jindal Drilling & Industries		635.901,842.9111.5611.680.0524.8430.348.751.013.40
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)		410.501,642.1919.3913.320.57NM99.8922.804.6519.83
Gujarat Natural Resources		93.851,439.684.746.450.0631.8816.86145.736.9164.15
IRM Energy		296.801,218.655.338.400.055.78-5.5522.901.223.97
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Petroleum sector is Reliance Industries. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 10,57,219.00 cr.

Reliance Industries has a market capitalisation of Rs 18,01,925.19 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Reliance Industries’s share price declined 4.26%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Reliance Industries here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all petroleum stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you look for companies operating in crude oil refining, fuel distribution, and other petroleum by-products.

Refining Margins Drive Profits

Gross refining margins (GRMs) fluctuate with global demand and product line-ups.

Retail Dealer Volume is Key

Large dealer networks improve pricing power and help maintain stable cash flows.

Crude Price Impacts All Segments

Exploration and refining companies gain or lose based on global oil cycles.

Public vs Private Strategies Differ

State-run firms focus on energy security, while private players may target exports and higher-value products.

FAQs on Best Petroleum Stocks

What is the value chain in petroleum?

The petroleum value chain includes upstream (exploration), midstream (transport/storage), and downstream (refining/retailing).

Are petrol and diesel prices market-driven?

They are deregulated but often influenced by global crude prices and government taxes.

How do refining margins affect profitability?

Gross refining margin (GRM) is the difference between the crude oil cost price and the fuel selling price. That is why it has a large impact on the refiners’ profits.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Petroleum Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund45.43Bharat Petroleum Corporation24.64
Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund31.69Bharat Petroleum Corporation15.64
SBI PSU Fund24.64GAIL (India)12.84

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