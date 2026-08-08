This screener helps you identify companies that convert crude derivatives into essential inputs for manufacturing and packaging.

Core Industries In Manufacturing Supply Chains

Petrochemicals form the base for plastics, textiles, paints, adhesives, and packaging, essential to industrial and consumer goods.

Businesses Linked to Crude Price Cycles

Global crude oil and naphtha prices are sensitive to fluctuations in input costs and margins.

Integrated Business Models Adding Value

Companies like Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., Supreme Petrochem Ltd., Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd., and others that own refining or downstream capacity have better control over costs and profit margins.

Export Competitiveness

Indian petrochemical firms supply polymers and intermediates to Asia and Europe, aiding forex earnings.