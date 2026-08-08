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Best Petrochemicals Stocks

Track companies producing chemicals derived from petroleum for use in plastics, textiles, and packaging.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Castrol India		191.9018,981.2649.9866.140.006.226.0617.879.9912.64
Supreme Petrochem		699.8013,159.1313.8718.520.00NMNM27.155.5423.87
Rain Industries		221.907,463.510.578.131.21-6.92-69.0813.891.005.55
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		1,188.305,888.6822.6232.260.33-12.2316.8315.713.836.19
Savita Oil Technologies		756.955,189.6810.0114.340.006.32-6.9512.542.866.33
Styrenix Performance Materials		2,250.803,958.1713.3812.900.23NMNM14.512.909.41
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		123.653,077.1316.6322.390.00-2.169.6215.402.846.30
Panama Petrochem		504.353,050.9914.4618.120.0510.87-3.0214.362.084.85
Chemplast Sanmar		185.202,928.190.000.38-19.50-5.09NMNM1.6724.76
NOCIL		169.102,824.393.134.330.00-6.94-25.7642.711.5918.38
Veedol Corporation		1,494.252,603.5818.5019.390.005.3718.7313.592.517.79
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)		242.502,373.5810.0013.750.121.30-10.707.871.764.97
DCW		46.341,367.754.489.930.29-6.63-30.7628.391.275.05
Platinum Industries		223.351,226.7511.7215.020.0124.8511.4523.612.7712.49
Manali Petrochemicals		64.311,106.1310.146.910.05-4.706.768.510.861.00
Kothari Petrochemicals		149.52879.8713.9821.570.26-3.4530.1712.1412.960.49
Agarwal Industrial Corporation		511.60765.246.3210.110.49-6.40-22.1317.571.115.98
Petro Carbon and Chemicals		297.40734.5813.1516.991.02NMNM28.903.7613.22
Shri Jagdamba Polymers		578.00506.2111.3213.830.28NMNM13.661.548.05
Neptune Petrochemicals		186.00421.3617.8024.700.11NMNM13.892.479.59
GP Petroleums		56.19286.487.4511.140.06NMNM6.950.813.07
Signet Industries		68.42201.416.5231.601.869.7917.4512.470.815.73
Maximus International		14.00190.4510.6414.470.4522.8210.0520.562.199.44
Aeron Composite		77.90132.597.9411.800.537.3410.4315.211.216.84
Arabian Petroleum		89.6597.6516.1826.330.69NMNM8.711.415.85
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Petrochemicals sector is Rain Industries. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 16,945.83 cr.

Rain Industries has a market capitalisation of Rs 7,463.51 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Rain Industries’s share price gained 35.80%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Rain Industries here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all petrochemicals stocks here.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you identify companies that convert crude derivatives into essential inputs for manufacturing and packaging.

Core Industries In Manufacturing Supply Chains

Petrochemicals form the base for plastics, textiles, paints, adhesives, and packaging, essential to industrial and consumer goods.

Businesses Linked to Crude Price Cycles

Global crude oil and naphtha prices are sensitive to fluctuations in input costs and margins.

Integrated Business Models Adding Value

Companies like Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., Supreme Petrochem Ltd., Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd., and others that own refining or downstream capacity have better control over costs and profit margins.

Export Competitiveness

Indian petrochemical firms supply polymers and intermediates to Asia and Europe, aiding forex earnings.

FAQs on Best Petrochemicals Stocks

What are common petrochemical products?

Polymers, synthetic fibres, solvents, and surfactants are used in daily consumer and industrial goods.

How are petrochemicals linked to crude oil?

They are produced as by-products during oil refining and use derivatives like naphtha.

What sectors use petrochemicals?

Plastics, textiles, agriculture (fertilisers), paints, and auto businesses.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Petroleum Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund45.43Bharat Petroleum Corporation24.64
Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund31.69Bharat Petroleum Corporation15.64
SBI PSU Fund24.64GAIL (India)12.84

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