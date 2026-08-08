Track companies producing chemicals derived from petroleum for use in plastics, textiles, and packaging.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Castrol India
|191.90
|18,981.26
|49.98
|66.14
|0.00
|6.22
|6.06
|17.87
|9.99
|12.64
|Supreme Petrochem
|699.80
|13,159.13
|13.87
|18.52
|0.00
|NM
|NM
|27.15
|5.54
|23.87
|Rain Industries
|221.90
|7,463.51
|0.57
|8.13
|1.21
|-6.92
|-69.08
|13.89
|1.00
|5.55
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|1,188.30
|5,888.68
|22.62
|32.26
|0.33
|-12.23
|16.83
|15.71
|3.83
|6.19
|Savita Oil Technologies
|756.95
|5,189.68
|10.01
|14.34
|0.00
|6.32
|-6.95
|12.54
|2.86
|6.33
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|2,250.80
|3,958.17
|13.38
|12.90
|0.23
|NM
|NM
|14.51
|2.90
|9.41
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|123.65
|3,077.13
|16.63
|22.39
|0.00
|-2.16
|9.62
|15.40
|2.84
|6.30
|Panama Petrochem
|504.35
|3,050.99
|14.46
|18.12
|0.05
|10.87
|-3.02
|14.36
|2.08
|4.85
|Chemplast Sanmar
|185.20
|2,928.19
|0.00
|0.38
|-19.50
|-5.09
|NM
|NM
|1.67
|24.76
|NOCIL
|169.10
|2,824.39
|3.13
|4.33
|0.00
|-6.94
|-25.76
|42.71
|1.59
|18.38
|Veedol Corporation
|1,494.25
|2,603.58
|18.50
|19.39
|0.00
|5.37
|18.73
|13.59
|2.51
|7.79
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)
|242.50
|2,373.58
|10.00
|13.75
|0.12
|1.30
|-10.70
|7.87
|1.76
|4.97
|DCW
|46.34
|1,367.75
|4.48
|9.93
|0.29
|-6.63
|-30.76
|28.39
|1.27
|5.05
|Platinum Industries
|223.35
|1,226.75
|11.72
|15.02
|0.01
|24.85
|11.45
|23.61
|2.77
|12.49
|Manali Petrochemicals
|64.31
|1,106.13
|10.14
|6.91
|0.05
|-4.70
|6.76
|8.51
|0.86
|1.00
|Kothari Petrochemicals
|149.52
|879.87
|13.98
|21.57
|0.26
|-3.45
|30.17
|12.14
|12.96
|0.49
|Agarwal Industrial Corporation
|511.60
|765.24
|6.32
|10.11
|0.49
|-6.40
|-22.13
|17.57
|1.11
|5.98
|Petro Carbon and Chemicals
|297.40
|734.58
|13.15
|16.99
|1.02
|NM
|NM
|28.90
|3.76
|13.22
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|578.00
|506.21
|11.32
|13.83
|0.28
|NM
|NM
|13.66
|1.54
|8.05
|Neptune Petrochemicals
|186.00
|421.36
|17.80
|24.70
|0.11
|NM
|NM
|13.89
|2.47
|9.59
|GP Petroleums
|56.19
|286.48
|7.45
|11.14
|0.06
|NM
|NM
|6.95
|0.81
|3.07
|Signet Industries
|68.42
|201.41
|6.52
|31.60
|1.86
|9.79
|17.45
|12.47
|0.81
|5.73
|Maximus International
|14.00
|190.45
|10.64
|14.47
|0.45
|22.82
|10.05
|20.56
|2.19
|9.44
|Aeron Composite
|77.90
|132.59
|7.94
|11.80
|0.53
|7.34
|10.43
|15.21
|1.21
|6.84
|Arabian Petroleum
|89.65
|97.65
|16.18
|26.33
|0.69
|NM
|NM
|8.71
|1.41
|5.85
The largest company, by revenues, in the Petrochemicals sector is Rain Industries. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 16,945.83 cr.
Rain Industries has a market capitalisation of Rs 7,463.51 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Rain Industries’s share price gained 35.80%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Rain Industries here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all petrochemicals stocks here.
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This screener helps you identify companies that convert crude derivatives into essential inputs for manufacturing and packaging.
Petrochemicals form the base for plastics, textiles, paints, adhesives, and packaging, essential to industrial and consumer goods.
Global crude oil and naphtha prices are sensitive to fluctuations in input costs and margins.
Companies like Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., Supreme Petrochem Ltd., Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd., and others that own refining or downstream capacity have better control over costs and profit margins.
Indian petrochemical firms supply polymers and intermediates to Asia and Europe, aiding forex earnings.
Polymers, synthetic fibres, solvents, and surfactants are used in daily consumer and industrial goods.
They are produced as by-products during oil refining and use derivatives like naphtha.
Plastics, textiles, agriculture (fertilisers), paints, and auto businesses.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund
|45.43
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|24.64
|Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund
|31.69
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|15.64
|SBI PSU Fund
|24.64
|GAIL (India)
|12.84