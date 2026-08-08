This screener highlights firms benefiting from urbanisation, rising incomes, and digital retail.

Everyday Consumption Basket

Soaps, shampoos, creams, and toiletries are daily essentials, driving steady demand for Dabur India, Hindustan Unilever, Cupid, and others.

Premiumisation Expands Margins

Natural, ayurvedic, and cosmetic innovations command higher average selling prices.

Urban and Rural Penetration

Large firms are expanding into tier II and rural markets with sachet formats of their personal care products.

E-commerce Distribution Boosts Reach

Digital-first brands like Honasa Consumer and D2C models are scaling rapidly post-COVID.