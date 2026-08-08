Track companies offering skincare, grooming, hygiene, and beauty products.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Hindustan Unilever
|2,080.40
|4,88,808.97
|30.85
|22.54
|0.00
|2.10
|14.47
|32.68
|10.03
|30.38
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1,049.00
|1,07,344.69
|14.71
|23.15
|0.33
|4.46
|6.04
|57.67
|8.48
|30.35
|Dabur India
|411.00
|72,909.44
|16.59
|21.09
|0.09
|4.59
|3.81
|36.97
|6.38
|24.14
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2,020.00
|54,941.10
|83.66
|108.86
|0.00
|4.91
|8.46
|40.76
|34.68
|24.09
|Godrej Industries
|1,305.00
|43,959.06
|11.09
|11.95
|4.57
|9.93
|10.25
|35.44
|3.93
|13.59
|Cupid
|262.25
|35,263.73
|24.00
|30.86
|0.11
|NM
|NM
|325.82
|78.23
|73.44
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|8,516.20
|27,644.21
|113.67
|135.44
|0.00
|NM
|NM
|34.96
|36.69
|24.48
|Gillette India
|7,697.00
|25,080.84
|69.13
|84.58
|0.00
|NM
|NM
|37.54
|26.50
|24.06
|Emami
|411.80
|17,975.07
|26.51
|29.06
|0.04
|3.53
|7.09
|24.02
|6.15
|17.33
|Honasa Consumer
|476.00
|15,518.75
|14.16
|18.06
|0.00
|17.02
|158.25
|77.63
|10.99
|29.67
|Jyothy Labs
|206.75
|7,592.16
|18.07
|22.89
|0.00
|9.03
|32.26
|20.50
|3.70
|21.48
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|534.15
|6,976.96
|25.19
|30.17
|0.00
|6.62
|10.96
|31.29
|9.24
|18.11
|S H Kelkar & Company
|167.80
|2,322.70
|5.08
|7.52
|0.62
|11.98
|-25.75
|26.07
|1.71
|9.30
|Sacheerome
|459.35
|1,027.69
|19.16
|25.15
|0.00
|29.30
|68.04
|36.14
|6.92
|13.39
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|161.55
|652.87
|11.44
|17.08
|0.02
|12.58
|16.07
|14.39
|1.76
|6.16
|Kaya
|270.00
|410.07
|0.00
|-56.00
|-1.07
|-16.10
|NM
|NM
|NM
|NM
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|11.22
|376.71
|1.32
|2.50
|0.05
|-0.87
|2.92
|146.86
|1.95
|94.87
|Recode Studios
|226.00
|240.56
|56.05
|73.11
|0.31
|52.87
|152.94
|22.28
|10.69
|0.00
|Radix Industries (India)
|143.05
|214.68
|13.72
|18.58
|0.00
|24.36
|27.88
|73.40
|9.22
|65.32
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|79.41
|180.36
|26.91
|32.42
|0.51
|45.81
|248.94
|0.00
|3.81
|0.00
|Amwill Health Care
|41.50
|83.01
|14.17
|18.99
|0.00
|14.68
|54.21
|7.27
|1.03
|0.66
|Ravelcare
|118.50
|81.28
|13.77
|18.90
|0.00
|97.60
|131.63
|15.79
|2.17
|13.04
|Thrive Future Habitats
|81.50
|77.92
|-1.93
|-1.89
|0.00
|-53.47
|NM
|NM
|0.83
|NM
|JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
|7.98
|68.31
|-1.10
|-0.78
|0.08
|1.87
|NM
|NM
|0.40
|8.46
|Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries
|24.75
|42.51
|3.52
|18.75
|1.69
|NM
|NM
|12.34
|1.18
|4.74
The largest company, by revenues, in the Personal Care sector is Hindustan Unilever. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 64,468.00 cr.
Hindustan Unilever has a market capitalisation of Rs 4,88,808.97 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Hindustan Unilever’s share price declined 17.36%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Hindustan Unilever here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all personal care stocks here.
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Read More
This screener highlights firms benefiting from urbanisation, rising incomes, and digital retail.
Soaps, shampoos, creams, and toiletries are daily essentials, driving steady demand for Dabur India, Hindustan Unilever, Cupid, and others.
Natural, ayurvedic, and cosmetic innovations command higher average selling prices.
Large firms are expanding into tier II and rural markets with sachet formats of their personal care products.
Digital-first brands like Honasa Consumer and D2C models are scaling rapidly post-COVID.
Skin care, hair care, oral care, fragrances, and grooming are top personal care categories.
Yes, the stocks are part of India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.
The demand for herbal products, male grooming, and beauty tech is rising.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund
|28.49
|Hindustan Unilever
|-11.02
|Nippon India Consumption Fund
|11.37
|Hindustan Unilever
|2.30
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund
|11.30
|Hindustan Unilever
|4.06