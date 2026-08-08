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Best Personal Care Stocks

Track companies offering skincare, grooming, hygiene, and beauty products.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Hindustan Unilever		2,080.404,88,808.9730.8522.540.002.1014.4732.6810.0330.38
Godrej Consumer Products		1,049.001,07,344.6914.7123.150.334.466.0457.678.4830.35
Dabur India		411.0072,909.4416.5921.090.094.593.8136.976.3824.14
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2,020.0054,941.1083.66108.860.004.918.4640.7634.6824.09
Godrej Industries		1,305.0043,959.0611.0911.954.579.9310.2535.443.9313.59
Cupid		262.2535,263.7324.0030.860.11NMNM325.8278.2373.44
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		8,516.2027,644.21113.67135.440.00NMNM34.9636.6924.48
Gillette India		7,697.0025,080.8469.1384.580.00NMNM37.5426.5024.06
Emami		411.8017,975.0726.5129.060.043.537.0924.026.1517.33
Honasa Consumer		476.0015,518.7514.1618.060.0017.02158.2577.6310.9929.67
Jyothy Labs		206.757,592.1618.0722.890.009.0332.2620.503.7021.48
Bajaj Consumer Care		534.156,976.9625.1930.170.006.6210.9631.299.2418.11
S H Kelkar & Company		167.802,322.705.087.520.6211.98-25.7526.071.719.30
Sacheerome		459.351,027.6919.1625.150.0029.3068.0436.146.9213.39
Ganesh Consumer Products		161.55652.8711.4417.080.0212.5816.0714.391.766.16
Kaya		270.00410.070.00-56.00-1.07-16.10NMNMNMNM
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		11.22376.711.322.500.05-0.872.92146.861.9594.87
Recode Studios		226.00240.5656.0573.110.3152.87152.9422.2810.690.00
Radix Industries (India)		143.05214.6813.7218.580.0024.3627.8873.409.2265.32
H. R. Hygiene Products		79.41180.3626.9132.420.5145.81248.940.003.810.00
Amwill Health Care		41.5083.0114.1718.990.0014.6854.217.271.030.66
Ravelcare		118.5081.2813.7718.900.0097.60131.6315.792.1713.04
Thrive Future Habitats		81.5077.92-1.93-1.890.00-53.47NMNM0.83NM
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories		7.9868.31-1.10-0.780.081.87NMNM0.408.46
Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries		24.7542.513.5218.751.69NMNM12.341.184.74
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Personal Care sector is Hindustan Unilever. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 64,468.00 cr.

Hindustan Unilever has a market capitalisation of Rs 4,88,808.97 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Hindustan Unilever’s share price declined 17.36%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Hindustan Unilever here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all personal care stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener highlights firms benefiting from urbanisation, rising incomes, and digital retail.

Everyday Consumption Basket

Soaps, shampoos, creams, and toiletries are daily essentials, driving steady demand for Dabur India, Hindustan Unilever, Cupid, and others.

Premiumisation Expands Margins

Natural, ayurvedic, and cosmetic innovations command higher average selling prices.

Urban and Rural Penetration

Large firms are expanding into tier II and rural markets with sachet formats of their personal care products.

E-commerce Distribution Boosts Reach

Digital-first brands like Honasa Consumer and D2C models are scaling rapidly post-COVID.

FAQs on Best Personal Care Stocks

What are the top personal care categories in India?

Skin care, hair care, oral care, fragrances, and grooming are top personal care categories.

Are these stocks FMCG-linked?

Yes, the stocks are part of India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.

What trends are driving growth?

The demand for herbal products, male grooming, and beauty tech is rising.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Personal Care Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund28.49Hindustan Unilever-11.02
Nippon India Consumption Fund11.37Hindustan Unilever2.30
ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund11.30Hindustan Unilever4.06

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