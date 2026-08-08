Track producers of writing paper, packaging board, and recycled paper tied to FMCG and publishing.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1,385.00
|15,469.85
|-2.78
|-4.71
|1.52
|-56.06
|NM
|NM
|4.18
|NM
|DOMS Industries
|2,260.65
|13,719.51
|18.87
|23.48
|0.07
|24.28
|33.93
|63.11
|11.25
|33.31
|JK Paper
|386.00
|6,998.90
|4.81
|7.25
|0.44
|3.21
|-38.70
|21.59
|1.27
|8.21
|West Coast Paper Mills
|600.85
|3,968.55
|4.17
|5.92
|0.09
|-4.55
|-46.02
|26.35
|1.10
|6.70
|DB Corp
|210.95
|3,760.28
|13.66
|17.13
|0.01
|3.42
|25.22
|10.69
|1.55
|3.89
|Navneet Education
|134.85
|2,983.06
|1,723.80
|970.31
|0.02
|0.47
|-11.61
|8.88
|46.45
|0.09
|TCPL Packaging
|3,130.95
|2,849.16
|13.60
|21.59
|0.80
|7.87
|5.96
|29.13
|3.96
|8.26
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|252.80
|2,664.40
|12.24
|15.84
|0.03
|9.87
|5.75
|19.06
|2.33
|12.33
|KS Smart Technologies
|106.00
|1,739.14
|25.25
|36.93
|0.69
|NM
|NM
|NM
|5.06
|21.50
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|230.50
|1,453.72
|4.04
|4.51
|0.00
|-6.35
|-40.70
|14.68
|0.71
|9.21
|Jagran Prakashan
|63.12
|1,373.83
|9.77
|12.59
|0.02
|0.36
|7.18
|6.97
|0.68
|3.69
|Andhra Paper
|59.90
|1,191.11
|0.95
|1.99
|0.12
|-6.74
|-67.41
|43.12
|0.61
|9.00
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|156.90
|1,085.91
|10.69
|6.76
|0.69
|-3.57
|-13.88
|4.38
|0.47
|4.37
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|98.45
|934.78
|13.97
|16.59
|0.03
|2.12
|16.36
|9.99
|1.40
|4.26
|N R Agarwal Industries
|544.70
|927.03
|5.35
|8.39
|0.97
|6.70
|-20.87
|14.92
|1.14
|7.47
|Sandesh
|1,150.60
|870.94
|4.61
|6.67
|0.00
|8.87
|-11.96
|8.12
|0.61
|5.29
|Kokuyo Camlin
|84.85
|851.08
|6.10
|12.00
|0.67
|3.89
|42.67
|38.63
|3.42
|21.61
|Kuantum Papers
|86.38
|753.78
|3.41
|5.11
|0.70
|-5.84
|-40.54
|17.97
|0.61
|8.25
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|98.54
|725.96
|3.06
|11.43
|0.04
|1.21
|19.52
|8.10
|0.46
|2.27
|Emami Paper Mills
|107.70
|651.57
|10.66
|14.01
|1.42
|-6.16
|-3.26
|6.96
|1.13
|5.34
|HT Media
|27.80
|647.04
|-3.35
|9.55
|0.41
|1.76
|-35.87
|NM
|0.40
|4.72
|Satia Industries
|63.09
|630.90
|3.76
|4.49
|0.27
|-8.31
|-37.21
|15.42
|0.58
|3.94
|Linc
|99.70
|593.11
|12.70
|18.50
|0.02
|NM
|NM
|18.83
|2.30
|7.40
|Repro India
|371.00
|532.21
|-9.52
|1.48
|0.47
|5.39
|NM
|5.43
|1.52
|14.85
|Universus Photo Imagings
|472.10
|516.79
|-9.85
|2.49
|0.00
|-24.26
|NM
|NM
|0.64
|24.75
The largest company, by revenues, in the Paper sector is JK Paper. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 7,076.03 cr.
JK Paper has a market capitalisation of Rs 6,998.90 cr. Over the previous 12 months, JK Paper’s share price gained 9.35%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of JK Paper here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all paper stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you spot companies benefiting from packaging demand and school reopening trends.
Rise in e-commerce and FMCG has boosted demand for kraft paper and corrugated boxes.
Paper demand for books, notebooks, and printing has revived post-pandemic.
Companies using waste paper or agri-residue benefit from lower input costs.
Indian producers export coated paper and paperboard to Asia and Africa.
Writing and printing paper, kraft paper, tissue, newsprint, and packaging board.
Prices of wood pulp, recycled paper, chemicals, and energy directly affect margins.
Yes. Demand spikes before school seasons, elections, and major festival packaging cycles.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund
|3.92
|DOMS Industries
|-2.58
|SBI Childrens Fund - Investment Plan
|3.45
|DOMS Industries
|21.52
|Tata India Consumer Fund
|2.56
|DOMS Industries
|10.32
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|2.37
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|17.58