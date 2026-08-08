Track firms that supply flexible, rigid, and paper-based packaging to food, personal care, and pharma companies.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|7,000.00
|16,262.68
|12.73
|16.71
|0.00
|13.81
|26.74
|41.93
|6.12
|15.42
|Time Technoplast
|203.00
|10,020.80
|11.46
|15.75
|0.16
|12.49
|28.86
|20.46
|2.45
|8.82
|EPL
|227.00
|7,271.13
|13.60
|17.60
|0.25
|8.84
|22.34
|18.70
|2.54
|7.02
|Safari Industries (India)
|1,485.00
|7,259.57
|15.05
|18.62
|0.00
|19.09
|10.28
|43.98
|6.51
|22.81
|AGI Greenpac
|725.00
|4,690.56
|14.60
|18.40
|0.10
|NM
|NM
|12.95
|1.95
|4.62
|VIP Industries
|315.80
|4,486.06
|-116.75
|-60.49
|1.42
|-3.73
|NM
|NM
|15.50
|NM
|Uflex
|490.00
|3,538.36
|3.90
|8.10
|1.21
|1.65
|-18.93
|11.16
|0.44
|5.65
|Polyplex Corporation
|1,116.00
|3,503.40
|1.06
|1.00
|0.22
|-2.53
|-49.47
|77.94
|0.83
|12.08
|Jindal Poly Films
|623.00
|2,727.89
|2.72
|5.17
|1.10
|-3.18
|-63.04
|NM
|0.68
|10.91
|Xpro India
|1,107.20
|2,598.64
|2.53
|3.43
|0.38
|-0.36
|-24.87
|79.57
|3.42
|48.14
|Knack Packaging
|208.20
|2,547.64
|30.08
|39.22
|0.62
|NM
|NM
|0.00
|7.71
|0.00
|Cosmo First
|889.95
|2,336.09
|9.64
|11.06
|0.98
|5.88
|-12.55
|14.00
|1.45
|6.37
|Huhtamaki India
|274.45
|2,072.70
|12.49
|15.44
|0.60
|26.12
|19.83
|24.51
|3.06
|8.18
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|112.50
|1,262.34
|10.48
|10.77
|0.14
|4.89
|14.81
|8.60
|0.90
|5.02
|Ester Industries
|87.83
|916.02
|-3.50
|3.36
|0.93
|7.27
|NM
|NM
|1.17
|11.73
|Commercial Syn Bags
|224.95
|898.72
|14.82
|18.20
|0.68
|10.08
|48.20
|34.15
|5.07
|14.45
|Oricon Enterprises
|53.52
|840.52
|2.23
|2.26
|0.00
|-58.80
|8.64
|32.65
|0.73
|33.65
|Hitech Corporation
|320.50
|550.48
|5.33
|10.94
|0.47
|NM
|NM
|36.25
|1.93
|4.09
|Kanpur Plastipack
|209.00
|511.61
|14.71
|19.55
|0.42
|14.68
|121.51
|11.32
|1.91
|6.25
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|38.13
|508.91
|13.94
|17.86
|0.12
|6.89
|69.96
|20.56
|2.87
|14.46
|B&B Triplewall Containers
|226.90
|465.40
|15.62
|19.41
|1.75
|22.35
|4.46
|22.55
|3.52
|5.93
|Cropster Agro
|5.08
|426.72
|11.31
|11.76
|0.00
|NM
|390.55
|30.99
|3.51
|32.01
|Ecoline Exim
|205.70
|422.00
|32.09
|41.89
|0.64
|NM
|NM
|0.00
|4.70
|0.00
|Manaksia
|57.00
|373.54
|7.24
|9.75
|0.04
|-12.38
|-21.16
|7.14
|0.52
|0.90
|Rotographics (India)
|283.00
|372.18
|5.83
|7.74
|0.05
|610.53
|284.08
|431.40
|24.74
|135.94
The largest company, by revenues, in the Packaging sector is Uflex. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 15,400.52 cr.
Uflex has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,538.36 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Uflex’s share price declined 15.67%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Uflex here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all packaging stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps identify packaging firms that grow along with India's consumption and export sectors.
Rising packaged goods consumption directly fuels demand for advanced packaging formats.
Indian converters like AGI Greenpac , Uflex , and VIP Industries are gaining ground in global supply chains for pouches, films, and foils.
The margins depend on sourcing polymers, paperboard, and aluminum at competitive rates.
Eco-friendly and recyclable packaging options fetch better valuations from ESG-focused buyers.
Packaging companies offer flexible (films, laminates), rigid (bottles, containers), and paper-based (cartons, boxes) packaging.
FMCG, pharma, food & beverage, personal care, and e-commerce companies are the biggest consumers of packaging materials.
Yes. Many inputs, like PET, BOPP films, and laminates, are derived from petrochemicals.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|LIC MF Small Cap Fund
|4.91
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|17.58
|LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund
|4.21
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|11.05
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV
|4.20
|Safari Industries (India)
|11.75
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|4.05
|Safari Industries (India)
|11.92