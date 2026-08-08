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Best Packaging Stocks

Track firms that supply flexible, rigid, and paper-based packaging to food, personal care, and pharma companies.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Garware Hi-Tech Films		7,000.0016,262.6812.7316.710.0013.8126.7441.936.1215.42
Time Technoplast		203.0010,020.8011.4615.750.1612.4928.8620.462.458.82
EPL		227.007,271.1313.6017.600.258.8422.3418.702.547.02
Safari Industries (India)		1,485.007,259.5715.0518.620.0019.0910.2843.986.5122.81
AGI Greenpac		725.004,690.5614.6018.400.10NMNM12.951.954.62
VIP Industries		315.804,486.06-116.75-60.491.42-3.73NMNM15.50NM
Uflex		490.003,538.363.908.101.211.65-18.9311.160.445.65
Polyplex Corporation		1,116.003,503.401.061.000.22-2.53-49.4777.940.8312.08
Jindal Poly Films		623.002,727.892.725.171.10-3.18-63.04NM0.6810.91
Xpro India		1,107.202,598.642.533.430.38-0.36-24.8779.573.4248.14
Knack Packaging		208.202,547.6430.0839.220.62NMNM0.007.710.00
Cosmo First		889.952,336.099.6411.060.985.88-12.5514.001.456.37
Huhtamaki India		274.452,072.7012.4915.440.6026.1219.8324.513.068.18
Everest Kanto Cylinder		112.501,262.3410.4810.770.144.8914.818.600.905.02
Ester Industries		87.83916.02-3.503.360.937.27NMNM1.1711.73
Commercial Syn Bags		224.95898.7214.8218.200.6810.0848.2034.155.0714.45
Oricon Enterprises		53.52840.522.232.260.00-58.808.6432.650.7333.65
Hitech Corporation		320.50550.485.3310.940.47NMNM36.251.934.09
Kanpur Plastipack		209.00511.6114.7119.550.4214.68121.5111.321.916.25
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		38.13508.9113.9417.860.126.8969.9620.562.8714.46
B&B Triplewall Containers		226.90465.4015.6219.411.7522.354.4622.553.525.93
Cropster Agro		5.08426.7211.3111.760.00NM390.5530.993.5132.01
Ecoline Exim		205.70422.0032.0941.890.64NMNM0.004.700.00
Manaksia		57.00373.547.249.750.04-12.38-21.167.140.520.90
Rotographics (India)		283.00372.185.837.740.05610.53284.08431.4024.74135.94
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Packaging sector is Uflex. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 15,400.52 cr.

Uflex has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,538.36 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Uflex’s share price declined 15.67%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Uflex here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all packaging stocks here.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps identify packaging firms that grow along with India's consumption and export sectors.

Linked to FMCG and Pharma Growth

Rising packaged goods consumption directly fuels demand for advanced packaging formats.

Export Demand for Flexible Packaging

Indian converters like AGI Greenpac , Uflex , and VIP Industries are gaining ground in global supply chains for pouches, films, and foils.

Raw Material Efficiency Is Key

The margins depend on sourcing polymers, paperboard, and aluminum at competitive rates.

Sustainability Drives Premium

Eco-friendly and recyclable packaging options fetch better valuations from ESG-focused buyers.

FAQs on Best Packaging Stocks

What are the main packaging types?

Packaging companies offer flexible (films, laminates), rigid (bottles, containers), and paper-based (cartons, boxes) packaging.

Which sectors are the biggest clients?

FMCG, pharma, food & beverage, personal care, and e-commerce companies are the biggest consumers of packaging materials.

Are packaging firms affected by crude oil prices?

Yes. Many inputs, like PET, BOPP films, and laminates, are derived from petrochemicals.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Packaging Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
LIC MF Small Cap Fund4.91Garware Hi-Tech Films17.58
LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund4.21Garware Hi-Tech Films11.05
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV4.20Safari Industries (India)11.75
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III4.05Safari Industries (India)11.92

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