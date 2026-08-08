This screener helps identify packaging firms that grow along with India's consumption and export sectors.

Linked to FMCG and Pharma Growth

Rising packaged goods consumption directly fuels demand for advanced packaging formats.

Export Demand for Flexible Packaging

Indian converters like AGI Greenpac , Uflex , and VIP Industries are gaining ground in global supply chains for pouches, films, and foils.

Raw Material Efficiency Is Key

The margins depend on sourcing polymers, paperboard, and aluminum at competitive rates.

Sustainability Drives Premium

Eco-friendly and recyclable packaging options fetch better valuations from ESG-focused buyers.