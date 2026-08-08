Track companies dealing in extracting coal, iron ore, limestone, and other key minerals.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Coal India
|413.65
|2,54,921.26
|26.10
|19.44
|0.12
|6.80
|-0.71
|8.17
|2.14
|4.58
|Vedanta
|277.00
|1,08,317.75
|35.02
|21.58
|0.54
|-18.95
|17.20
|5.50
|2.18
|12.06
|NMDC
|85.24
|74,941.45
|21.87
|28.36
|0.17
|21.99
|19.52
|10.06
|2.20
|5.73
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|582.40
|18,520.32
|13.52
|9.17
|0.04
|-8.83
|-29.06
|19.37
|2.62
|20.47
|Bharat Coking Coal
|34.06
|15,861.74
|2.21
|3.13
|0.35
|2.63
|-42.21
|NM
|2.74
|19.01
|Gravita India
|1,734.75
|12,803.92
|15.45
|18.12
|0.30
|15.05
|23.50
|32.67
|5.22
|20.06
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|205.05
|9,967.58
|20.18
|27.04
|0.31
|33.77
|36.51
|13.90
|3.06
|7.22
|Ashapura Minechem
|734.55
|7,016.87
|24.33
|19.34
|0.88
|41.95
|51.39
|17.48
|4.25
|8.18
|MOIL
|278.60
|5,669.10
|8.98
|12.23
|0.00
|1.87
|-6.88
|76.56
|2.08
|1.34
|Midwest
|1,195.00
|4,321.22
|10.89
|13.71
|0.18
|8.71
|24.69
|41.22
|4.49
|21.76
|Deccan Gold Mines
|215.90
|4,252.19
|-10.60
|-12.35
|0.10
|245.24
|NM
|NM
|8.58
|NM
|Midwest Energy
|3,157.95
|4,096.55
|-3.49
|-1.91
|0.75
|NM
|NM
|NM
|10.22
|NM
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|597.20
|3,904.24
|24.38
|20.31
|1.63
|24.69
|27.15
|0.00
|5.92
|0.00
|Pokarna
|972.50
|3,015.14
|9.40
|10.71
|0.50
|-7.74
|6.99
|37.40
|3.52
|15.51
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|4,409.20
|2,645.52
|0.00
|14.76
|-2.58
|38.35
|NM
|NM
|NM
|133.51
|20 Microns
|188.00
|663.39
|13.81
|20.18
|0.30
|10.78
|17.14
|9.79
|1.37
|4.17
|SK Minerals & Additives
|460.00
|563.04
|22.50
|33.33
|1.25
|33.96
|112.27
|31.07
|6.99
|7.47
|VISA Chrome
|38.15
|556.19
|-477.64
|3.13
|-1.61
|-5.12
|NM
|0.53
|NM
|35.37
|Nile
|1,551.80
|465.83
|17.47
|23.64
|0.04
|8.87
|34.79
|7.34
|1.47
|4.89
|Vishnusurya Projects And Infra
|154.10
|399.51
|15.20
|19.65
|0.28
|38.51
|29.00
|11.40
|2.22
|5.78
|Goa Carbon
|379.25
|347.05
|11.32
|25.83
|1.97
|-0.11
|33.51
|NM
|4.32
|6.88
|Marble City India
|120.00
|312.36
|8.74
|15.39
|1.43
|NM
|NM
|43.84
|3.82
|12.68
|Nidhi Granites
|299.80
|239.84
|34.05
|46.61
|0.07
|37.12
|159.99
|31.24
|10.64
|13.90
|ASI Industries
|25.66
|231.13
|-19.13
|-13.86
|0.37
|-2.89
|NM
|NM
|0.79
|NM
|Glittek Granites
|69.08
|179.33
|-3.60
|-3.55
|0.00
|-84.84
|NM
|NM
|16.87
|NM
The largest company, by revenues, in the Mining sector is Coal India. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 1,68,400.29 cr.
Coal India has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,54,921.26 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Coal India’s share price gained 9.00%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Coal India here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all mining stocks here.
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This screener lets you identify mining companies that supply essential raw materials to core industries.
Coal, iron ore, bauxite, and limestone are critical for the steel, cement, and power sectors.
India exports minerals like iron ore and alumina to major global markets.
Auction-based licensing and improved transport infrastructure can boost sector efficiency.
Mining Sector earnings are linked to global commodity prices and domestic extraction or purchase levels.
Coal, iron ore, bauxite, copper, zinc, limestone, and manganese are some of the key minerals India mines.
The Ministry of Mines and state governments regulate mining leases, safety, and environmental compliance.
The profitability of mining companies depends on mineral prices, production volumes, royalty payments, and operating costs.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Tata Resources & Energy Fund
|7.38
|Vedanta
|12.72
|Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund
|6.88
|Coal India
|15.64