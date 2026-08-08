Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, in the Mining sector is Coal India. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 1,68,400.29 cr.



Coal India has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,54,921.26 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Coal India’s share price gained 9.00%.



You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Coal India here.



Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all mining stocks here.