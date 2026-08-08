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Best Mining Stocks

Track companies dealing in extracting coal, iron ore, limestone, and other key minerals.

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  • Mining
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Coal India		413.652,54,921.2626.1019.440.126.80-0.718.172.144.58
Vedanta		277.001,08,317.7535.0221.580.54-18.9517.205.502.1812.06
NMDC		85.2474,941.4521.8728.360.1721.9919.5210.062.205.73
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		582.4018,520.3213.529.170.04-8.83-29.0619.372.6220.47
Bharat Coking Coal		34.0615,861.742.213.130.352.63-42.21NM2.7419.01
Gravita India		1,734.7512,803.9215.4518.120.3015.0523.5032.675.2220.06
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		205.059,967.5820.1827.040.3133.7736.5113.903.067.22
Ashapura Minechem		734.557,016.8724.3319.340.8841.9551.3917.484.258.18
MOIL		278.605,669.108.9812.230.001.87-6.8876.562.081.34
Midwest		1,195.004,321.2210.8913.710.188.7124.6941.224.4921.76
Deccan Gold Mines		215.904,252.19-10.60-12.350.10245.24NMNM8.58NM
Midwest Energy		3,157.954,096.55-3.49-1.910.75NMNMNM10.22NM
Caliber Mining and Logistics		597.203,904.2424.3820.311.6324.6927.150.005.920.00
Pokarna		972.503,015.149.4010.710.50-7.746.9937.403.5215.51
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		4,409.202,645.520.0014.76-2.5838.35NMNMNM133.51
20 Microns		188.00663.3913.8120.180.3010.7817.149.791.374.17
SK Minerals & Additives		460.00563.0422.5033.331.2533.96112.2731.076.997.47
VISA Chrome		38.15556.19-477.643.13-1.61-5.12NM0.53NM35.37
Nile		1,551.80465.8317.4723.640.048.8734.797.341.474.89
Vishnusurya Projects And Infra		154.10399.5115.2019.650.2838.5129.0011.402.225.78
Goa Carbon		379.25347.0511.3225.831.97-0.1133.51NM4.326.88
Marble City India		120.00312.368.7415.391.43NMNM43.843.8212.68
Nidhi Granites		299.80239.8434.0546.610.0737.12159.9931.2410.6413.90
ASI Industries		25.66231.13-19.13-13.860.37-2.89NMNM0.79NM
Glittek Granites		69.08179.33-3.60-3.550.00-84.84NMNM16.87NM
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Mining sector is Coal India. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 1,68,400.29 cr.

Coal India has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,54,921.26 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Coal India’s share price gained 9.00%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Coal India here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all mining stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener lets you identify mining companies that supply essential raw materials to core industries.

Foundation for Manufacturing and Infrastructure

Coal, iron ore, bauxite, and limestone are critical for the steel, cement, and power sectors.

Rising Export Demand for Minerals

India exports minerals like iron ore and alumina to major global markets.

Policy Reforms Supporting Output

Auction-based licensing and improved transport infrastructure can boost sector efficiency.

Volume and Pricing Volatility

Mining Sector earnings are linked to global commodity prices and domestic extraction or purchase levels.

FAQs on Best Mining Stocks

What minerals are mined in India?

Coal, iron ore, bauxite, copper, zinc, limestone, and manganese are some of the key minerals India mines.

Who regulates mining in India?

The Ministry of Mines and state governments regulate mining leases, safety, and environmental compliance.

How do mining stocks earn profits?

The profitability of mining companies depends on mineral prices, production volumes, royalty payments, and operating costs.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Mining Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Tata Resources & Energy Fund7.38Vedanta12.72
Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund6.88Coal India15.64

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