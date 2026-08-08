See Max Financial, Max Healthcare, and Antara Senior Living together in one place.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1,073.00
|1,04,432.24
|13.42
|13.02
|0.27
|-2.83
|10.54
|72.40
|9.72
|39.82
|Max Financial Services
|1,500.00
|51,767.22
|1.59
|3.02
|0.35
|14.92
|-39.46
|616.52
|9.80
|222.60
|Max Estates
|396.60
|6,484.94
|0.51
|1.15
|0.98
|22.94
|43.72
|442.63
|2.68
|62.18
|Max India
|172.90
|973.78
|-29.84
|-21.31
|0.00
|-1.77
|NM
|NM
|2.36
|NM
The largest company, by revenues, is Max Financial Services, which operates in the Finance sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 47,674.11 cr.
Max Financial Services has a market capitalisation of Rs 51,767.22 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Max Financial Services’s share price declined 0.43%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Max Financial Services.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all finance stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is Max Healthcare Institute. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,04,432.24 cr. Over the last 12 months, Max Healthcare Institute’s share price declined 15.33%.
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Assess the group’s financial services, hospitals, and retirement community businesses together.
Max Life Insurance is a leading private life insurer.
Max Healthcare operates multi-specialty hospitals across India.
Antara offers premium retirement living facilities.
Demographics support steady insurance and healthcare growth.
Use this page to track premium collections, hospital occupancy, and expansion plans for Max-linked companies.
Premium growth, claims ratios, patient volumes, and healthcare capacity expansion drive performance.
It enables comparison of recurring financial income with healthcare service growth.
Listed Max entities operate in life insurance, healthcare services, and senior living. (Specific listings and ownership stakes can change; check latest filings.)
Source: Dion Global