Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, is Max Financial Services, which operates in the Finance sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 47,674.11 cr.



Max Financial Services has a market capitalisation of Rs 51,767.22 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Max Financial Services’s share price declined 0.43%.



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Largest Company by Market Capitalisation

The largest company by market cap is Max Healthcare Institute. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,04,432.24 cr. Over the last 12 months, Max Healthcare Institute’s share price declined 15.33%.