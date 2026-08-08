See the performance metrics of Mahindra Group companies in automobiles, IT, finance, and agriculture.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3,501.40
|4,35,409.18
|18.36
|16.42
|1.39
|17.88
|24.41
|23.57
|4.67
|11.07
|Tech Mahindra
|1,649.90
|1,61,704.19
|16.24
|20.60
|0.00
|2.16
|1.71
|31.49
|5.45
|13.04
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|408.50
|56,780.32
|10.71
|46.47
|4.82
|18.26
|11.96
|17.46
|2.13
|12.16
|CIE Automotive India
|410.00
|15,553.86
|11.10
|13.45
|0.05
|2.43
|68.20
|17.22
|2.09
|11.11
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|394.00
|8,406.92
|8.21
|-1.58
|0.18
|24.77
|100.84
|25.29
|2.32
|NM
|SML Mahindra
|5,545.00
|8,024.53
|30.76
|38.66
|0.54
|15.93
|100.47
|51.30
|15.45
|20.06
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|229.85
|4,644.26
|-24.91
|3.71
|-4.42
|5.93
|-11.21
|87.70
|5.97
|7.69
|Mahindra Logistics
|402.95
|3,998.17
|0.19
|6.84
|0.04
|10.92
|-26.83
|103.91
|3.40
|8.03
|Mahindra EPC Irrigation
|108.50
|303.27
|6.85
|11.89
|0.24
|14.05
|6.07
|31.70
|1.64
|11.96
|SAL Automotive
|187.00
|89.67
|9.23
|15.21
|0.72
|8.16
|0.98
|21.05
|1.94
|8.48
The largest company, by revenues, is Mahindra & Mahindra, which operates in the Automobiles sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 1,98,638.55 cr.
Mahindra & Mahindra has a market capitalisation of Rs 4,35,409.18 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Mahindra & Mahindra’s share price gained 9.06%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Mahindra & Mahindra.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all automobiles stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is Mahindra & Mahindra. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 4,35,409.18 cr. Over the last 12 months, Mahindra & Mahindra’s share price gained 9.06%.
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This screener helps you analyse Mahindra Group’s diverse listed companies, from rural-focused businesses to high-tech services.
Mahindra’s dominance in tractors and utility vehicles ensures a solid rural connect, while its financial services and housing segments cater to urban demand.
The group’s businesses are not just domestic. Mahindra’s auto segment has significant overseas sales, while its IT services arm, Tech Mahindra, is a global player.
Mahindra has made early moves in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and sustainable farming technologies.
This screener allows you to track valuations, profitability, and growth trends across Mahindra Group’s diverse listed entities without needing to toggle between multiple sources.
Use this page to track Mahindra’s progress in EV adoption, overseas auto sales, and rural demand cycles, and how each listed entity reflects these trends in its market performance.
The rural tractor demand, SUV market share, global IT contracts, financial services growth, and changes in government policy measures that support EVs and clean energy are crucial factors affecting the group’s performance.
The screener provides a side-by-side view of Mahindra’s listed entities, making it easier to assess how each business line, auto, IT, finance, or agriculture, contributes to the group’s consolidated market value.
Mahindra Group’s listed entities span automobiles, IT services , financial services, real estate, and agriculture-related businesses , which reduces the concentration risk for investors.
Source: Dion Global