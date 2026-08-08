This screener helps you analyse Mahindra Group’s diverse listed companies, from rural-focused businesses to high-tech services.

Rural & Urban Reach

Mahindra’s dominance in tractors and utility vehicles ensures a solid rural connect, while its financial services and housing segments cater to urban demand.

Global Footprint

The group’s businesses are not just domestic. Mahindra’s auto segment has significant overseas sales, while its IT services arm, Tech Mahindra, is a global player.

Sustainability Focus

Mahindra has made early moves in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and sustainable farming technologies.

One-Stop Analysis

This screener allows you to track valuations, profitability, and growth trends across Mahindra Group’s diverse listed entities without needing to toggle between multiple sources.

Use this page to track Mahindra’s progress in EV adoption, overseas auto sales, and rural demand cycles, and how each listed entity reflects these trends in its market performance.