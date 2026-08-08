Discover undervalued companies flying under the market’s radar.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Div Yld (%)
Net Profit Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Profit Var (%)
Sales Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Sales Var (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
ROE (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Satchmo Holdings
|4.56
|66.50
|0.00
|-4.70
|NM
|1.29
|892.31
|9.46
|0.00
|1,077.44
|0.06
|0.60
|3.46
|IMEC Services
|105.60
|20.06
|0.00
|307.35
|22,452.90
|3.54
|-72.58
|1.32
|0.00
|18,326.50
|0.07
|12.26
|11.65
|MPF Systems
|3.01
|0.78
|0.00
|-0.07
|NM
|0.00
|NM
|68.05
|0.77
|110.00
|0.20
|0.23
|6.88
|Gayatri Projects
|20.14
|935.10
|0.00
|-111.00
|NM
|191.34
|39.52
|9.05
|0.51
|336.49
|0.46
|1.41
|4.00
|Rap Corp
|36.59
|21.52
|0.00
|0.63
|91.22
|0.00
|NM
|80.02
|0.00
|80.19
|0.50
|0.39
|0.44
|Kiri Industries
|428.40
|2,791.80
|0.00
|514.36
|676.39
|250.50
|22.18
|-1.41
|0.01
|86.48
|0.50
|0.43
|NM
|Ajwa Fun World & Resorts
|40.45
|25.85
|0.00
|-4.80
|NM
|0.00
|-100.00
|-0.51
|0.00
|103.96
|0.52
|0.55
|NM
|Vellora Impact
|14.57
|8.12
|0.00
|7.90
|474.28
|141.92
|12,044.53
|-267.20
|0.05
|706.39
|0.55
|11.48
|NM
|Paul Merchants
|491.75
|151.66
|0.00
|2.29
|-86.25
|482.12
|-17.23
|2.19
|0.01
|29.95
|0.56
|0.17
|1.89
|Motor & General Finance
|26.24
|101.62
|0.00
|145.48
|-1,57,791.67
|1.74
|0.03
|-0.01
|0.00
|66.01
|0.69
|0.46
|NM
|Raymond
|609.00
|4,054.34
|0.00
|30.85
|-99.61
|605.61
|15.51
|5.03
|0.35
|187.80
|0.76
|1.43
|9.66
|Shanti Guru Industries
|8.61
|10.60
|0.00
|-0.05
|NM
|0.00
|NM
|50.27
|0.00
|45.08
|0.94
|0.43
|0.31
|Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools
|89.00
|94.97
|0.00
|NA
|NM
|NA
|NM
|30.15
|0.02
|24.05
|0.99
|0.32
|7.49
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|227.15
|955.35
|0.00
|118.70
|19.72
|615.21
|-50.63
|11.50
|0.31
|44.03
|1.02
|0.46
|4.09
|Orosil Smiths India
|6.25
|25.82
|0.00
|22.72
|2,699.03
|0.51
|-79.14
|105.28
|0.00
|90.51
|1.13
|1.07
|0.68
|Panth Infinity
|10.74
|59.24
|0.00
|14.01
|308.86
|59.30
|77.48
|24.22
|0.76
|39.51
|1.19
|0.60
|2.62
|Ashoka Buildcon
|118.45
|3,325.17
|0.00
|146.81
|-63.80
|1,954.30
|-27.47
|22.43
|0.23
|38.75
|1.30
|0.51
|1.80
|Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company
|1,074.00
|1,128.98
|0.00
|35.16
|-47.25
|47.28
|503.83
|58.69
|0.01
|53.42
|1.32
|0.70
|1.07
|Royal India Corporation
|5.92
|64.81
|0.00
|46.72
|330.59
|0.50
|-99.29
|51.35
|0.09
|38.42
|1.34
|0.51
|0.86
|Cybele Industries
|46.74
|49.99
|0.00
|18.50
|4,519.58
|5.55
|-11.41
|40.90
|0.38
|52.70
|1.35
|0.78
|1.92
|Globe Multi Ventures
|19.50
|11.70
|0.00
|7.98
|NM
|232.17
|NM
|29.94
|0.12
|24.43
|1.35
|0.04
|4.29
|GOCL Corporation
|437.50
|2,168.80
|6.86
|75.15
|371.10
|2.33
|-98.33
|11.78
|0.00
|48.42
|1.42
|0.69
|3.11
|Mishtann Foods
|3.63
|391.17
|0.00
|0.04
|-99.95
|30.84
|-90.69
|19.76
|0.05
|20.24
|1.51
|0.30
|1.44
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|345.00
|1,27,059.76
|0.87
|5,878.00
|-37.22
|1,05,447.00
|-11.76
|2.25
|0.62
|73.51
|1.54
|1.13
|6.42
|Golden Legand Leasing & Finance
|7.92
|11.78
|0.00
|0.55
|-88.83
|9.21
|-74.37
|57.43
|0.03
|23.79
|1.98
|0.27
|NM
Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.
Since each individual's situation is unique, a qualified professional should be consulted before making financial decisions.
Financialexpress.com / IEOMSPL makes no guarantees as to the accuracy, thoroughness, or quality of the information provided, which is provided only on an “AS AVAILABLE” basis at visitor's sole risk. Financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall not be responsible or liable for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the content. The information and investment, accounting, or legal information provided here are neither comprehensive nor appropriate for every individual. The visitor is advised to verify any information before using it for any personal, financial, accounting, legal, or business purpose. In addition, the opinions and views expressed in any article on Financialexpress.com's/ IEOMSPL are solely those of the author(s) of the article received as is from Stock Brokerage Firm and Stock Market Experts and do not reflect the opinions of financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL or its management. Financialexpress.com/ IEOMSPL 's content herein may be modified at any time by us, without advance notice or reason, and financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall have no obligation to notify you of any corrections or changes to any Site content.
Read More
This screener discovers companies trading below their industry valuation; a sign of hidden value.
A low price-to-earnings ratio means paying less for each rupee invested. It is a core value investing principle.
Undervalued companies often attract institutional interest, when the earnings rise driving price appreciation.
Low PE stocks may take time to be revalued, making them ideal for patient investors seeking solid returns.
Buying quality stocks at a low price-to-earnings ratio reduces downside risk, especially during volatile market conditions.
A PE ratio lower than the industry average or under 15 is considered low. However, PE for each sector varies and understanding the underlying factors is key.
A consistently low PE may indicate market pessimism due to slow growth, high risk, poor governance, or cyclical business models. Not all low PE stocks are good investments.
Not necessarily. A low PE could signal undervaluation or fundamental problems. It’s important to analyze the company’s growth prospects, debt, and management quality.
Source: Dion Global