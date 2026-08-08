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Low PE Stocks

Discover undervalued companies flying under the market’s radar.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Div Yld (%)
Net Profit Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Profit Var (%)
Sales Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Sales Var (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
ROE (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Satchmo Holdings		4.5666.500.00-4.70NM1.29892.319.460.001,077.440.060.603.46
IMEC Services		105.6020.060.00307.3522,452.903.54-72.581.320.0018,326.500.0712.2611.65
MPF Systems		3.010.780.00-0.07NM0.00NM68.050.77110.000.200.236.88
Gayatri Projects		20.14935.100.00-111.00NM191.3439.529.050.51336.490.461.414.00
Rap Corp		36.5921.520.000.6391.220.00NM80.020.0080.190.500.390.44
Kiri Industries		428.402,791.800.00514.36676.39250.5022.18-1.410.0186.480.500.43NM
Ajwa Fun World & Resorts		40.4525.850.00-4.80NM0.00-100.00-0.510.00103.960.520.55NM
Vellora Impact		14.578.120.007.90474.28141.9212,044.53-267.200.05706.390.5511.48NM
Paul Merchants		491.75151.660.002.29-86.25482.12-17.232.190.0129.950.560.171.89
Motor & General Finance		26.24101.620.00145.48-1,57,791.671.740.03-0.010.0066.010.690.46NM
Raymond		609.004,054.340.0030.85-99.61605.6115.515.030.35187.800.761.439.66
Shanti Guru Industries		8.6110.600.00-0.05NM0.00NM50.270.0045.080.940.430.31
Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools		89.0094.970.00NANMNANM30.150.0224.050.990.327.49
Zuari Agro Chemicals		227.15955.350.00118.7019.72615.21-50.6311.500.3144.031.020.464.09
Orosil Smiths India		6.2525.820.0022.722,699.030.51-79.14105.280.0090.511.131.070.68
Panth Infinity		10.7459.240.0014.01308.8659.3077.4824.220.7639.511.190.602.62
Ashoka Buildcon		118.453,325.170.00146.81-63.801,954.30-27.4722.430.2338.751.300.511.80
Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company		1,074.001,128.980.0035.16-47.2547.28503.8358.690.0153.421.320.701.07
Royal India Corporation		5.9264.810.0046.72330.590.50-99.2951.350.0938.421.340.510.86
Cybele Industries		46.7449.990.0018.504,519.585.55-11.4140.900.3852.701.350.781.92
Globe Multi Ventures		19.5011.700.007.98NM232.17NM29.940.1224.431.350.044.29
GOCL Corporation		437.502,168.806.8675.15371.102.33-98.3311.780.0048.421.420.693.11
Mishtann Foods		3.63391.170.000.04-99.9530.84-90.6919.760.0520.241.510.301.44
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		345.001,27,059.760.875,878.00-37.221,05,447.00-11.762.250.6273.511.541.136.42
Golden Legand Leasing & Finance		7.9211.780.000.55-88.839.21-74.3757.430.0323.791.980.27NM
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Why Use This Screener?

This screener discovers companies trading below their industry valuation; a sign of hidden value.

Low PE = Value Play

A low price-to-earnings ratio means paying less for each rupee invested. It is a core value investing principle.

Potential Market Re-Rating

Undervalued companies often attract institutional interest, when the earnings rise driving price appreciation.

Good for Long-Term Investors

Low PE stocks may take time to be revalued, making them ideal for patient investors seeking solid returns.

Safer Entry Point

Buying quality stocks at a low price-to-earnings ratio reduces downside risk, especially during volatile market conditions.

FAQs on Low PE Stocks

What is a low PE ratio?

A PE ratio lower than the industry average or under 15 is considered low. However, PE for each sector varies and understanding the underlying factors is key.

Why are some stocks consistently low PE?

A consistently low PE may indicate market pessimism due to slow growth, high risk, poor governance, or cyclical business models. Not all low PE stocks are good investments.

Is low PE always a good thing?

Not necessarily. A low PE could signal undervaluation or fundamental problems. It’s important to analyze the company’s growth prospects, debt, and management quality.

Source: Dion Global

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