Uncover stocks that blend value and growth, offering the best of both worlds.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Div Yld (%)
Net Profit Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Profit Var (%)
Sales Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Sales Var (%)
ROCE (%)
ROE 5 Yr Var (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|GOCL Corporation
|437.50
|2,168.80
|6.86
|75.15
|371.10
|2.33
|-98.33
|11.78
|48.30
|1.42
|0.69
|3.11
|Enbee Trade & Finance
|0.28
|19.52
|3.57
|3.95
|141.44
|7.92
|18.26
|21.17
|80.25
|1.56
|0.19
|3.35
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|4,880.55
|963.91
|2.05
|7.25
|30.51
|41.03
|4.72
|13.43
|28.53
|3.42
|2.32
|7.75
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|1,275.00
|18,986.20
|4.86
|1,031.35
|2,671.95
|27,369.27
|84.77
|32.88
|11.83
|4.55
|1.71
|3.13
|Lancor Holdings
|25.44
|187.11
|1.18
|43.05
|1,49,826.13
|17.86
|-65.39
|23.49
|23.54
|4.63
|0.78
|3.00
|Joindre Capital Services
|48.95
|67.73
|4.09
|8.28
|-39.40
|9.91
|1.46
|11.34
|25.03
|4.84
|0.75
|NM
|Polychem
|1,990.00
|80.40
|1.01
|-1.39
|NM
|11.94
|12.82
|45.84
|53.10
|4.93
|1.34
|2.52
|Arex Industries
|139.85
|50.33
|1.79
|8.81
|-396.56
|14.28
|26.78
|10.08
|24.43
|5.01
|1.81
|6.23
|Vedanta
|277.00
|1,08,317.75
|12.27
|7,918.00
|71.84
|24,205.00
|-36.01
|21.58
|13.47
|5.50
|2.18
|12.06
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|357.90
|62,789.98
|3.70
|2,532.59
|1.35
|13,018.27
|-1.44
|13.23
|21.59
|6.50
|1.06
|2.88
|Jagran Prakashan
|63.12
|1,373.83
|15.84
|6.06
|207.47
|472.10
|-1.85
|12.59
|16.93
|6.97
|0.68
|3.69
|Unique Organics
|95.50
|56.85
|1.36
|1.52
|2,599.64
|36.59
|68.11
|26.92
|116.63
|7.07
|1.38
|3.01
|JSW Dulux
|3,090.00
|14,151.58
|6.67
|125.70
|15.96
|948.10
|-7.24
|20.04
|37.96
|7.17
|5.77
|20.76
|QGO Finance
|41.01
|28.51
|1.46
|0.95
|NM
|5.03
|NM
|69.06
|20.83
|8.45
|1.35
|7.91
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|1,506.00
|10,507.65
|1.13
|780.80
|41.48
|4,817.99
|6.62
|33.96
|21.22
|8.46
|1.49
|3.32
|Shipping Corporation of India
|304.30
|14,174.26
|2.46
|619.34
|74.87
|1,846.56
|40.31
|14.05
|11.78
|8.76
|1.56
|4.70
|Balmer Lawrie Investments
|71.00
|1,576.01
|6.06
|84.68
|12.16
|746.32
|22.15
|12.16
|11.28
|8.83
|1.09
|4.22
|Navneet Education
|134.85
|2,983.06
|2.22
|141.00
|-19.11
|788.00
|-0.76
|970.31
|210.11
|8.88
|46.45
|0.09
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|201.00
|40,238.19
|3.01
|851.11
|35.05
|3,717.17
|26.55
|54.01
|10.43
|9.46
|1.83
|14.25
|Shradha Realty
|34.22
|277.17
|1.75
|12.46
|127.91
|41.25
|-3.21
|10.80
|26.48
|9.92
|0.93
|6.98
|Sugal & Damani Share Brokers
|65.90
|41.19
|1.52
|0.61
|-62.39
|5.47
|-25.41
|18.61
|10.39
|9.98
|1.38
|5.75
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This screener lets you identify high-growth companies trading at valuations ideal for long-term value hunters.
A low PE ratio suggests the stock may be priced below its intrinsic value, offering a margin of safety.
Earnings Per Share growth reflects improved profitability. It is a must for price appreciation.
Combining low PE with high EPS growth helps you find stocks where the market hasn’t priced in future earnings, yet.
Investors benefit from growth potential without overpaying, reducing downside risk compared to high-PE stocks.
EPS growth of 15–20% or more is considered strong, especially if it is consistent and supported by rising revenues. Higher growth shows a company is scaling its earnings efficiently.
A low PE ratio can indicate that a stock is undervalued relative to its earnings. When paired with strong earnings growth, it suggests that the market may be underestimating the company’s potential.
As EPS increases, the company's earnings power improves, which means an upward price movement. Investors are willing to pay more for a company that consistently increases profits.
Source: Dion Global