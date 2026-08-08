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Low PE and High EPS Growth

Uncover stocks that blend value and growth, offering the best of both worlds.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Div Yld (%)
Net Profit Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Profit Var (%)
Sales Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Sales Var (%)
ROCE (%)
ROE 5 Yr Var (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
GOCL Corporation		437.502,168.806.8675.15371.102.33-98.3311.7848.301.420.693.11
Enbee Trade & Finance		0.2819.523.573.95141.447.9218.2621.1780.251.560.193.35
Uni Abex Alloy Products		4,880.55963.912.057.2530.5141.034.7213.4328.533.422.327.75
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		1,275.0018,986.204.861,031.352,671.9527,369.2784.7732.8811.834.551.713.13
Lancor Holdings		25.44187.111.1843.051,49,826.1317.86-65.3923.4923.544.630.783.00
Joindre Capital Services		48.9567.734.098.28-39.409.911.4611.3425.034.840.75NM
Polychem		1,990.0080.401.01-1.39NM11.9412.8245.8453.104.931.342.52
Arex Industries		139.8550.331.798.81-396.5614.2826.7810.0824.435.011.816.23
Vedanta		277.001,08,317.7512.277,918.0071.8424,205.00-36.0121.5813.475.502.1812.06
General Insurance Corporation of India		357.9062,789.983.702,532.591.3513,018.27-1.4413.2321.596.501.062.88
Jagran Prakashan		63.121,373.8315.846.06207.47472.10-1.8512.5916.936.970.683.69
Unique Organics		95.5056.851.361.522,599.6436.5968.1126.92116.637.071.383.01
JSW Dulux		3,090.0014,151.586.67125.7015.96948.10-7.2420.0437.967.175.7720.76
QGO Finance		41.0128.511.460.95NM5.03NM69.0620.838.451.357.91
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		1,506.0010,507.651.13780.8041.484,817.996.6233.9621.228.461.493.32
Shipping Corporation of India		304.3014,174.262.46619.3474.871,846.5640.3114.0511.788.761.564.70
Balmer Lawrie Investments		71.001,576.016.0684.6812.16746.3222.1512.1611.288.831.094.22
Navneet Education		134.852,983.062.22141.00-19.11788.00-0.76970.31210.118.8846.450.09
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		201.0040,238.193.01851.1135.053,717.1726.5554.0110.439.461.8314.25
Shradha Realty		34.22277.171.7512.46127.9141.25-3.2110.8026.489.920.936.98
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers		65.9041.191.520.61-62.395.47-25.4118.6110.399.981.385.75
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Why Use This Screener?

This screener lets you identify high-growth companies trading at valuations ideal for long-term value hunters.

Low PE = Undervalued Entry

A low PE ratio suggests the stock may be priced below its intrinsic value, offering a margin of safety.

EPS Growth = Rising Profits

Earnings Per Share growth reflects improved profitability. It is a must for price appreciation.

The Value-Growth Sweet Spot

Combining low PE with high EPS growth helps you find stocks where the market hasn’t priced in future earnings, yet.

Upside with Reduced Risk

Investors benefit from growth potential without overpaying, reducing downside risk compared to high-PE stocks.

FAQs on Low PE and High EPS Growth

What is considered a good EPS growth rate?

EPS growth of 15–20% or more is considered strong, especially if it is consistent and supported by rising revenues. Higher growth shows a company is scaling its earnings efficiently.

Why is a low PE ratio attractive to investors?

A low PE ratio can indicate that a stock is undervalued relative to its earnings. When paired with strong earnings growth, it suggests that the market may be underestimating the company’s potential.

How does EPS growth affect stock price?

As EPS increases, the company's earnings power improves, which means an upward price movement. Investors are willing to pay more for a company that consistently increases profits.

Source: Dion Global

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