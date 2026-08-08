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Best Leather Stocks

Track manufacturers and exporters of leather goods, footwear, and accessories.

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  • Leather
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Metro Brands		969.5026,425.2120.6219.530.0010.424.3965.0213.2625.03
Relaxo Footwears		421.0010,480.318.1210.790.00-0.985.0958.464.7514.03
Bata India		720.509,260.418.4112.970.000.61-17.2269.005.809.31
Redtape		140.007,739.3123.5529.370.3818.1019.1732.177.5813.42
Campus Activewear		220.006,724.9525.3832.890.4126.1548.2644.4115.690.00
Mayur Uniquoters		774.803,366.7116.9322.650.017.6322.5416.252.977.15
Bhartiya International		845.201,133.452.7515.921.0919.36-40.1384.342.3310.69
Mallcom (India)		1,005.00627.129.4314.820.389.54-6.6523.441.9711.50
Manbro Industries		51.40521.766.258.960.45NMNM123.0010.0256.57
Sreeleathers		213.00493.205.777.550.007.563.9817.160.999.49
Mirza International		33.24459.38-0.10-1.780.03-6.88NMNM0.8216.32
Liberty Shoes		262.50447.303.9314.720.840.92-20.3339.982.7610.67
Lehar Footwears		239.80423.9415.7322.850.4028.7159.5620.343.208.61
Brandman Retail		178.00328.5417.8224.620.09NMNM0.002.314.65
Khadim India		97.80179.741.8511.360.73-17.77-34.4758.011.084.28
Superhouse		157.10173.200.795.400.39-4.04-50.4544.040.375.64
Zenith Exports		218.95118.152.724.510.031.2813.1751.601.4018.92
Anka India		21.52110.92-1.750.260.00131.91NMNM2.1432.61
Super Tannery		7.1376.995.8111.320.792.902.028.660.676.03
KSR Footwear		28.6152.58-16.87-13.790.21NMNMNM0.70NM
Phoenix International		29.7049.860.702.690.14-5.185.0719.960.146.41
Aki India		4.4946.341.924.600.2115.1718.7417.150.468.36
Sarup Industries		131.1042.64-23.623.98-15.0720.73-38.9575.04NM42.15
Aritas Vinyl		13.6026.788.6413.100.5625.3968.415.640.496.04
Amin Tannery		1.4916.091.7015.522.19-12.88-14.9071.981.2214.45
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Leather sector is Bata India. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 3,515.50 cr.

Bata India has a market capitalisation of Rs 9,260.41 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Bata India’s share price declined 39.09%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Bata India here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all leather stocks here.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps find firms with global outsourcing links and growing domestic fashion demand.

Export-Focused Industry

India exports finished leather, shoes, and accessories to Europe and the US.

Footwear Dominates Domestic Sales

Sportswear and formal leather footwear brands such as Metro Brands, Bata India, Relaxo Footwears, and others are expanding aggressively.

Environmental Compliance is Crucial

Tanning and processing require strict effluent and chemical controls. Environmental compliance plays a crucial role when it comes to ethically sourced leather.

PLI and FDI Support Growth

Government schemes encourage manufacturing hubs and foreign tie-ups.

FAQs on Best Leather Stocks

Which countries buy Indian leather products?

The USA, Germany, the UK, and Italy are key markets for leather exports.

Are Indian firms fully integrated?

Some leather manufacturers are fully integrated from tanning to retail. But many still rely on job work.

What affects earnings in this sector?

Export orders, raw hide availability, and regulatory norms are factors affecting earnings in this sector.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Leather Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Long Term Wealth Enhancement Fund 4.81Redtape7.39
LIC MF Focused Fund3.02Metro Brands8.46
Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund2.46Campus Activewear4.85
Invesco India ELSS Tax Saver Fund1.93Metro Brands4.68

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