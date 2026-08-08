Track manufacturers and exporters of leather goods, footwear, and accessories.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Metro Brands
|969.50
|26,425.21
|20.62
|19.53
|0.00
|10.42
|4.39
|65.02
|13.26
|25.03
|Relaxo Footwears
|421.00
|10,480.31
|8.12
|10.79
|0.00
|-0.98
|5.09
|58.46
|4.75
|14.03
|Bata India
|720.50
|9,260.41
|8.41
|12.97
|0.00
|0.61
|-17.22
|69.00
|5.80
|9.31
|Redtape
|140.00
|7,739.31
|23.55
|29.37
|0.38
|18.10
|19.17
|32.17
|7.58
|13.42
|Campus Activewear
|220.00
|6,724.95
|25.38
|32.89
|0.41
|26.15
|48.26
|44.41
|15.69
|0.00
|Mayur Uniquoters
|774.80
|3,366.71
|16.93
|22.65
|0.01
|7.63
|22.54
|16.25
|2.97
|7.15
|Bhartiya International
|845.20
|1,133.45
|2.75
|15.92
|1.09
|19.36
|-40.13
|84.34
|2.33
|10.69
|Mallcom (India)
|1,005.00
|627.12
|9.43
|14.82
|0.38
|9.54
|-6.65
|23.44
|1.97
|11.50
|Manbro Industries
|51.40
|521.76
|6.25
|8.96
|0.45
|NM
|NM
|123.00
|10.02
|56.57
|Sreeleathers
|213.00
|493.20
|5.77
|7.55
|0.00
|7.56
|3.98
|17.16
|0.99
|9.49
|Mirza International
|33.24
|459.38
|-0.10
|-1.78
|0.03
|-6.88
|NM
|NM
|0.82
|16.32
|Liberty Shoes
|262.50
|447.30
|3.93
|14.72
|0.84
|0.92
|-20.33
|39.98
|2.76
|10.67
|Lehar Footwears
|239.80
|423.94
|15.73
|22.85
|0.40
|28.71
|59.56
|20.34
|3.20
|8.61
|Brandman Retail
|178.00
|328.54
|17.82
|24.62
|0.09
|NM
|NM
|0.00
|2.31
|4.65
|Khadim India
|97.80
|179.74
|1.85
|11.36
|0.73
|-17.77
|-34.47
|58.01
|1.08
|4.28
|Superhouse
|157.10
|173.20
|0.79
|5.40
|0.39
|-4.04
|-50.45
|44.04
|0.37
|5.64
|Zenith Exports
|218.95
|118.15
|2.72
|4.51
|0.03
|1.28
|13.17
|51.60
|1.40
|18.92
|Anka India
|21.52
|110.92
|-1.75
|0.26
|0.00
|131.91
|NM
|NM
|2.14
|32.61
|Super Tannery
|7.13
|76.99
|5.81
|11.32
|0.79
|2.90
|2.02
|8.66
|0.67
|6.03
|KSR Footwear
|28.61
|52.58
|-16.87
|-13.79
|0.21
|NM
|NM
|NM
|0.70
|NM
|Phoenix International
|29.70
|49.86
|0.70
|2.69
|0.14
|-5.18
|5.07
|19.96
|0.14
|6.41
|Aki India
|4.49
|46.34
|1.92
|4.60
|0.21
|15.17
|18.74
|17.15
|0.46
|8.36
|Sarup Industries
|131.10
|42.64
|-23.62
|3.98
|-15.07
|20.73
|-38.95
|75.04
|NM
|42.15
|Aritas Vinyl
|13.60
|26.78
|8.64
|13.10
|0.56
|25.39
|68.41
|5.64
|0.49
|6.04
|Amin Tannery
|1.49
|16.09
|1.70
|15.52
|2.19
|-12.88
|-14.90
|71.98
|1.22
|14.45
The largest company, by revenues, in the Leather sector is Bata India. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 3,515.50 cr.
Bata India has a market capitalisation of Rs 9,260.41 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Bata India’s share price declined 39.09%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Bata India here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all leather stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps find firms with global outsourcing links and growing domestic fashion demand.
India exports finished leather, shoes, and accessories to Europe and the US.
Sportswear and formal leather footwear brands such as Metro Brands, Bata India, Relaxo Footwears, and others are expanding aggressively.
Tanning and processing require strict effluent and chemical controls. Environmental compliance plays a crucial role when it comes to ethically sourced leather.
Government schemes encourage manufacturing hubs and foreign tie-ups.
The USA, Germany, the UK, and Italy are key markets for leather exports.
Some leather manufacturers are fully integrated from tanning to retail. But many still rely on job work.
Export orders, raw hide availability, and regulatory norms are factors affecting earnings in this sector.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Long Term Wealth Enhancement Fund
|4.81
|Redtape
|7.39
|LIC MF Focused Fund
|3.02
|Metro Brands
|8.46
|Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund
|2.46
|Campus Activewear
|4.85
|Invesco India ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|1.93
|Metro Brands
|4.68