This screener helps find firms with global outsourcing links and growing domestic fashion demand.

Export-Focused Industry

India exports finished leather, shoes, and accessories to Europe and the US.

Footwear Dominates Domestic Sales

Sportswear and formal leather footwear brands such as Metro Brands, Bata India, Relaxo Footwears, and others are expanding aggressively.

Environmental Compliance is Crucial

Tanning and processing require strict effluent and chemical controls. Environmental compliance plays a crucial role when it comes to ethically sourced leather.

PLI and FDI Support Growth

Government schemes encourage manufacturing hubs and foreign tie-ups.