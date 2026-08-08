Check all Larsen & Toubro Group companies, from EPC to IT exports, in one dashboard.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Larsen & Toubro
|4,045.00
|5,69,096.01
|14.71
|18.95
|1.11
|15.96
|19.88
|34.30
|5.21
|14.37
|LTM
|4,665.00
|1,38,373.85
|20.88
|27.70
|0.00
|8.43
|7.95
|26.46
|5.76
|13.43
|L&T Finance
|310.90
|77,912.96
|10.65
|37.50
|3.93
|11.93
|-11.28
|24.48
|2.78
|14.80
|L&T Technology Services
|3,591.00
|38,092.45
|19.76
|24.96
|0.00
|11.12
|4.93
|28.86
|5.89
|14.58
The largest company, by revenues, is Larsen & Toubro, which operates in the Construction sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 2,85,874.36 cr.
Larsen & Toubro has a market capitalisation of Rs 5,69,096.01 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Larsen & Toubro’s share price gained 11.12%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Larsen & Toubro.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all construction stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is Larsen & Toubro. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 5,69,096.01 cr. Over the last 12 months, Larsen & Toubro’s share price gained 11.12%.
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Evaluate the group’s cyclical (infrastructure) and non-cyclical (IT, finance) businesses together.
A leader in large-scale engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects in India and abroad.
L&T Infotech and L&T Technology Services offer strong global IT exposure.
L&T Finance adds recurring income stability.
Earnings are linked to infrastructure investment cycles.
Use this page to follow project order wins, IT revenue growth, and infrastructure project completions.
Order book size, project execution rates, IT export demand, and infra capex trends are primary drivers.
It helps track both cyclical and stable income streams to assess the group’s overall earnings balance.
Listed L&T entities cover engineering, construction , technology services , and financial services.
Source: Dion Global