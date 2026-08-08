Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, is Larsen & Toubro, which operates in the Construction sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 2,85,874.36 cr.



Larsen & Toubro has a market capitalisation of Rs 5,69,096.01 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Larsen & Toubro’s share price gained 11.12%.



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Largest Company by Market Capitalisation

The largest company by market cap is Larsen & Toubro. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 5,69,096.01 cr. Over the last 12 months, Larsen & Toubro’s share price gained 11.12%.