Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, is Jindal Steel, which operates in the Iron and Steel sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 53,224.92 cr.



Jindal Steel has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,11,985.27 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Jindal Steel’s share price gained 9.92%.



Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Jindal Steel.



Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all iron and steel stocks here.



Largest Company by Market Capitalisation

The largest company by market cap is Jindal Steel. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,11,985.27 cr. Over the last 12 months, Jindal Steel’s share price gained 9.92%.