Track Jindal Steel & Power and related entities together.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Jindal Steel
|1,097.80
|1,11,985.27
|6.61
|8.56
|0.43
|0.32
|-2.29
|41.20
|2.20
|13.22
|Jindal Stainless
|735.00
|60,594.84
|16.13
|18.15
|0.37
|6.36
|15.43
|18.65
|3.06
|10.66
|Jindal Saw
|269.60
|17,241.14
|7.74
|10.81
|0.32
|0.05
|13.97
|26.38
|1.37
|6.47
|Nalwa Sons Investments
|5,643.50
|2,898.59
|0.35
|0.44
|0.00
|-8.35
|-15.67
|53.17
|0.19
|32.31
|Hexa Tradex
|163.00
|900.49
|-0.18
|-0.10
|0.00
|62.73
|NM
|NM
|0.20
|NM
|JITF Infralogistics
|330.10
|848.48
|0.00
|15.07
|-7.69
|20.87
|NM
|NM
|NM
|7.10
The largest company, by revenues, is Jindal Steel, which operates in the Iron and Steel sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 53,224.92 cr.
Jindal Steel has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,11,985.27 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Jindal Steel’s share price gained 9.92%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Jindal Steel.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all iron and steel stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is Jindal Steel. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,11,985.27 cr. Over the last 12 months, Jindal Steel’s share price gained 9.92%.
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Read More
Get insights into the group’s steelmaking capacity, energy generation, and infrastructure projects.
Jindal Steel & Power is a leading player in steel production and mining.
The group runs captive and independent power plants.
The Jindal group is active in the railways, roads, and construction material supply.
Exports to multiple countries strengthen revenue diversity.
Use this page to track steel output, power sales, and order book growth for Jindal OP-linked companies.
Steel prices, demand cycles, coal and iron ore costs, and energy tariffs are key drivers.
It helps track commodity-linked revenues alongside long-term infrastructure growth.
Listed entities operate in steel manufacturing, power generation, and infrastructure. (Specific listings and ownership stakes can change; check latest filings.)
Source: Dion Global