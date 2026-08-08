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Best Iron and Steel Stocks

Explore companies producing steel, iron ore, and value-added steel products.

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  • Iron and Steel
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
JSW Steel		1,293.503,16,319.4722.3010.710.953.7711.7412.763.1612.95
Tata Steel		188.002,34,690.3910.5611.640.83-1.5611.0021.272.308.83
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2,087.501,17,506.8326.5319.371.4771.5059.5731.928.4714.14
Jindal Steel		1,097.801,11,985.276.618.560.430.32-2.2941.202.2013.22
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		176.2572,800.515.587.480.531.9928.1917.041.217.27
Jindal Stainless		735.0060,594.8416.1318.150.376.3615.4318.653.0610.66
APL Apollo Tubes		1,964.0054,532.1122.7128.210.0912.6023.3044.3710.3027.89
Welspun Corp		1,841.7048,582.3217.6116.680.2419.7898.3521.045.318.82
Shyam Metalics and Energy		1,002.2027,974.599.2812.940.0913.737.6624.912.439.12
KIOCL		392.5023,854.230.951.320.00-26.48-44.641,443.0113.74280.59
Sarda Energy & Minerals		497.4517,529.2115.0016.200.3510.5522.0815.522.389.79
Jindal Saw		269.6017,241.147.7410.810.320.0513.9726.381.376.47
Godawari Power & Ispat		241.5016,246.3313.7818.180.07-2.210.4520.292.7911.79
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		2,245.0015,735.6511.7316.550.070.15-1.1632.613.8317.90
Usha Martin		515.3015,703.3614.1118.700.044.1411.3130.974.7614.97
Gallantt Ispat		605.3014,604.7414.6017.980.172.8950.9133.514.4017.14
Lloyds Engineering Works		96.7813,933.0411.3612.270.02NMNM62.298.3421.25
Vedanta Iron and Steel		35.2313,776.300.0040.62-0.84NMNM0.0035.240.00
NMDC Steel		43.8912,862.430.443.500.35NMNM219.450.988.43
Maharashtra Seamless		582.607,806.8010.1913.040.00-6.49-2.7111.131.146.96
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries		443.707,320.7113.1314.620.272.39-1.9021.221.977.37
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		390.707,041.172.283.750.054.1439.6134.800.797.59
Technocraft Industries (India)		2,692.006,103.5214.1019.270.4011.612.2221.393.029.87
Jai Balaji Industries		65.806,002.6126.2536.040.2611.00126.4220.492.7013.93
Aeroflex Industries		426.355,641.9212.4116.510.0017.9318.6784.0212.6130.54
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Iron and Steel sector is Tata Steel. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 2,32,139.94 cr.

Tata Steel has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,34,690.39 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Tata Steel’s share price gained 17.72%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Tata Steel here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all iron and steel stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you keep an eye on steel manufacturers that drive infrastructure and construction demand.

Infrastructure and Real Estate-Led Demand

Steel demand is tied to highways, railways, housing, and commercial construction.

China and Global Price Cycles Matter

Global steel trends can affect export competitiveness and domestic pricing for the iron and steel industries.

Backward Integration Boosts Margins

Firms such as JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, Hindalco, and others with captive iron ore and coal mines enjoy cost advantages.

Capex Plans Signal Growth Visibility

Investments in green steel and flat products can signify a long-term strategy.

FAQs on Best Iron and Steel Stocks

What is the difference between iron and steel?

Iron is the raw material; steel is an alloy made from iron and carbon with higher strength and flexibility.

What influences steel prices?

Global demand, raw material costs, and trade policies all affect steel pricing.

What are value-added steel products?

Iron is the raw material; steel is an alloy made from iron and carbon with higher strength and flexibility.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Iron and Steel Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund29.40Jindal Steel15.49
SBI Comma Fund20.51Tata Steel15.53
DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund14.66Jindal Steel24.64
Bank of India Mid Cap Tax Fund Series 212.98Lloyds Metals & Energy9.45
Tata Resources & Energy Fund12.24Tata Steel12.72

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