Explore companies producing steel, iron ore, and value-added steel products.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|JSW Steel
|1,293.50
|3,16,319.47
|22.30
|10.71
|0.95
|3.77
|11.74
|12.76
|3.16
|12.95
|Tata Steel
|188.00
|2,34,690.39
|10.56
|11.64
|0.83
|-1.56
|11.00
|21.27
|2.30
|8.83
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2,087.50
|1,17,506.83
|26.53
|19.37
|1.47
|71.50
|59.57
|31.92
|8.47
|14.14
|Jindal Steel
|1,097.80
|1,11,985.27
|6.61
|8.56
|0.43
|0.32
|-2.29
|41.20
|2.20
|13.22
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|176.25
|72,800.51
|5.58
|7.48
|0.53
|1.99
|28.19
|17.04
|1.21
|7.27
|Jindal Stainless
|735.00
|60,594.84
|16.13
|18.15
|0.37
|6.36
|15.43
|18.65
|3.06
|10.66
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1,964.00
|54,532.11
|22.71
|28.21
|0.09
|12.60
|23.30
|44.37
|10.30
|27.89
|Welspun Corp
|1,841.70
|48,582.32
|17.61
|16.68
|0.24
|19.78
|98.35
|21.04
|5.31
|8.82
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|1,002.20
|27,974.59
|9.28
|12.94
|0.09
|13.73
|7.66
|24.91
|2.43
|9.12
|KIOCL
|392.50
|23,854.23
|0.95
|1.32
|0.00
|-26.48
|-44.64
|1,443.01
|13.74
|280.59
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|497.45
|17,529.21
|15.00
|16.20
|0.35
|10.55
|22.08
|15.52
|2.38
|9.79
|Jindal Saw
|269.60
|17,241.14
|7.74
|10.81
|0.32
|0.05
|13.97
|26.38
|1.37
|6.47
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|241.50
|16,246.33
|13.78
|18.18
|0.07
|-2.21
|0.45
|20.29
|2.79
|11.79
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|2,245.00
|15,735.65
|11.73
|16.55
|0.07
|0.15
|-1.16
|32.61
|3.83
|17.90
|Usha Martin
|515.30
|15,703.36
|14.11
|18.70
|0.04
|4.14
|11.31
|30.97
|4.76
|14.97
|Gallantt Ispat
|605.30
|14,604.74
|14.60
|17.98
|0.17
|2.89
|50.91
|33.51
|4.40
|17.14
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|96.78
|13,933.04
|11.36
|12.27
|0.02
|NM
|NM
|62.29
|8.34
|21.25
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|35.23
|13,776.30
|0.00
|40.62
|-0.84
|NM
|NM
|0.00
|35.24
|0.00
|NMDC Steel
|43.89
|12,862.43
|0.44
|3.50
|0.35
|NM
|NM
|219.45
|0.98
|8.43
|Maharashtra Seamless
|582.60
|7,806.80
|10.19
|13.04
|0.00
|-6.49
|-2.71
|11.13
|1.14
|6.96
|Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
|443.70
|7,320.71
|13.13
|14.62
|0.27
|2.39
|-1.90
|21.22
|1.97
|7.37
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|390.70
|7,041.17
|2.28
|3.75
|0.05
|4.14
|39.61
|34.80
|0.79
|7.59
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|2,692.00
|6,103.52
|14.10
|19.27
|0.40
|11.61
|2.22
|21.39
|3.02
|9.87
|Jai Balaji Industries
|65.80
|6,002.61
|26.25
|36.04
|0.26
|11.00
|126.42
|20.49
|2.70
|13.93
|Aeroflex Industries
|426.35
|5,641.92
|12.41
|16.51
|0.00
|17.93
|18.67
|84.02
|12.61
|30.54
The largest company, by revenues, in the Iron and Steel sector is Tata Steel. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 2,32,139.94 cr.
Tata Steel has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,34,690.39 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Tata Steel’s share price gained 17.72%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Tata Steel here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all iron and steel stocks here.
Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.
Since each individual's situation is unique, a qualified professional should be consulted before making financial decisions.
Financialexpress.com / IEOMSPL makes no guarantees as to the accuracy, thoroughness, or quality of the information provided, which is provided only on an “AS AVAILABLE” basis at visitor's sole risk. Financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall not be responsible or liable for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the content. The information and investment, accounting, or legal information provided here are neither comprehensive nor appropriate for every individual. The visitor is advised to verify any information before using it for any personal, financial, accounting, legal, or business purpose. In addition, the opinions and views expressed in any article on Financialexpress.com's/ IEOMSPL are solely those of the author(s) of the article received as is from Stock Brokerage Firm and Stock Market Experts and do not reflect the opinions of financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL or its management. Financialexpress.com/ IEOMSPL 's content herein may be modified at any time by us, without advance notice or reason, and financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall have no obligation to notify you of any corrections or changes to any Site content.
Read More
This screener helps you keep an eye on steel manufacturers that drive infrastructure and construction demand.
Steel demand is tied to highways, railways, housing, and commercial construction.
Global steel trends can affect export competitiveness and domestic pricing for the iron and steel industries.
Firms such as JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, Hindalco, and others with captive iron ore and coal mines enjoy cost advantages.
Investments in green steel and flat products can signify a long-term strategy.
Iron is the raw material; steel is an alloy made from iron and carbon with higher strength and flexibility.
Global demand, raw material costs, and trade policies all affect steel pricing.
Iron is the raw material; steel is an alloy made from iron and carbon with higher strength and flexibility.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund
|29.40
|Jindal Steel
|15.49
|SBI Comma Fund
|20.51
|Tata Steel
|15.53
|DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund
|14.66
|Jindal Steel
|24.64
|Bank of India Mid Cap Tax Fund Series 2
|12.98
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|9.45
|Tata Resources & Energy Fund
|12.24
|Tata Steel
|12.72