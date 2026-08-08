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Best Infrastructure Stocks

Track infrastructure and real estate construction companies with strong project pipelines.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1,686.003,64,199.4313.3411.470.5722.9325.5027.783.7914.10
JSW Infrastructure		340.0079,220.0514.0012.680.5918.8429.4053.347.2518.67
Aegis Vopak Terminals		283.1031,367.247.237.990.4937.731,505.66125.437.3127.43
G R Infraprojects		870.108,419.139.6210.970.52-3.96-16.228.290.906.50
Gujarat Pipavav Port		151.007,299.9421.5625.140.008.1012.2714.173.067.95
Dilip Buildcon		445.357,234.4819.0715.381.18-5.493.545.551.066.20
Ceigall India		335.155,838.4814.5819.510.61NMNM18.722.738.83
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		488.005,575.991.987.490.3936.16-52.94200.0810.513.44
GE Power India		763.555,133.1543.3659.050.00-10.92-13.3120.328.815.73
RattanIndia Enterprises		31.774,391.47-21.52-10.651.3822.23NMNM5.71NM
Indiqube Spaces		178.703,788.40-20.655.670.5635.77NMNM7.362.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		497.153,761.7111.4718.090.1810.8413.149.881.123.50
Euro Pratik Sales		315.003,219.3024.8734.470.04NMNM41.7610.3917.75
GHV Infra Projects		278.952,010.5337.2732.321.46NMNM47.5815.2921.30
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		270.001,932.2112.8213.460.0939.9114.9627.273.502.51
Goel Construction Company		483.00697.9218.2027.810.0334.4047.9015.092.754.01
Allcargo Terminals		24.92652.9312.549.720.005.16-7.7614.771.852.78
Dhabriya Polywood		475.00514.1523.2528.880.5915.6152.5717.063.976.77
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		165.20479.3817.2515.990.3726.9676.708.051.396.17
Chavda Infra		140.75459.637.7015.930.6325.5812.160.002.086.63
Megamont		155.65449.5518.3926.811.51NMNMNM13.3034.96
Markolines Pavement Technologies		178.50396.3412.9419.120.433.7818.0615.111.968.35
Ekansh Concepts		236.75358.15-6.692.110.55-26.31NMNM7.89145.69
Dev Accelerator		34.37325.254.7412.270.7847.84-12.4036.941.783.58
Highway Infrastructure		45.01322.8114.0420.020.4510.1339.8910.071.417.45
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Infrastructure sector is Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 38,735.77 cr.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,64,199.43 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone’s share price gained 25.28%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all infrastructure stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you track infrastructure developers building India’s physical infrastructure.

Massive Government Spending

High allocations to roads, airports, ports, and logistics corridors can drive long-term visibility.

Private Participation in Core Assets

Toll roads, freight terminals, and renewable parks will attract Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) players.

Order Book Strength = Revenue Visibility

Large infrastructure firms have multi-year contracts ensuring predictable cash flows.

Execution and Finance Are Key

Margins depend on timely project delivery, cost control, and low debt.

FAQs on Best Infrastructure Stocks

What kind of projects fall under infrastructure?

Roads, railways, airports, ports, power plants, water supply, and smart cities, among others.

What is an order backlog?

It’s the total value of ongoing and upcoming projects, showing revenue visibility for the future.

Who are the key players in India’s infra sector?

Companies like L&T, IRB Infra, NCC, and KNR Constructions lead in EPC and PPP infrastructure projects.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Infrastructure Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
HDFC Infrastructure Fund11.67Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1.48
Tata Infrastructure Fund8.37Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone9.50
UTI Infrastructure Fund7.41Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone5.73
UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund6.99Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone16.90
PGIM India Equity Savings Fund6.00Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone5.12

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