Track infrastructure and real estate construction companies with strong project pipelines.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1,686.00
|3,64,199.43
|13.34
|11.47
|0.57
|22.93
|25.50
|27.78
|3.79
|14.10
|JSW Infrastructure
|340.00
|79,220.05
|14.00
|12.68
|0.59
|18.84
|29.40
|53.34
|7.25
|18.67
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|283.10
|31,367.24
|7.23
|7.99
|0.49
|37.73
|1,505.66
|125.43
|7.31
|27.43
|G R Infraprojects
|870.10
|8,419.13
|9.62
|10.97
|0.52
|-3.96
|-16.22
|8.29
|0.90
|6.50
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|151.00
|7,299.94
|21.56
|25.14
|0.00
|8.10
|12.27
|14.17
|3.06
|7.95
|Dilip Buildcon
|445.35
|7,234.48
|19.07
|15.38
|1.18
|-5.49
|3.54
|5.55
|1.06
|6.20
|Ceigall India
|335.15
|5,838.48
|14.58
|19.51
|0.61
|NM
|NM
|18.72
|2.73
|8.83
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|488.00
|5,575.99
|1.98
|7.49
|0.39
|36.16
|-52.94
|200.08
|10.51
|3.44
|GE Power India
|763.55
|5,133.15
|43.36
|59.05
|0.00
|-10.92
|-13.31
|20.32
|8.81
|5.73
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|31.77
|4,391.47
|-21.52
|-10.65
|1.38
|22.23
|NM
|NM
|5.71
|NM
|Indiqube Spaces
|178.70
|3,788.40
|-20.65
|5.67
|0.56
|35.77
|NM
|NM
|7.36
|2.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|497.15
|3,761.71
|11.47
|18.09
|0.18
|10.84
|13.14
|9.88
|1.12
|3.50
|Euro Pratik Sales
|315.00
|3,219.30
|24.87
|34.47
|0.04
|NM
|NM
|41.76
|10.39
|17.75
|GHV Infra Projects
|278.95
|2,010.53
|37.27
|32.32
|1.46
|NM
|NM
|47.58
|15.29
|21.30
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|270.00
|1,932.21
|12.82
|13.46
|0.09
|39.91
|14.96
|27.27
|3.50
|2.51
|Goel Construction Company
|483.00
|697.92
|18.20
|27.81
|0.03
|34.40
|47.90
|15.09
|2.75
|4.01
|Allcargo Terminals
|24.92
|652.93
|12.54
|9.72
|0.00
|5.16
|-7.76
|14.77
|1.85
|2.78
|Dhabriya Polywood
|475.00
|514.15
|23.25
|28.88
|0.59
|15.61
|52.57
|17.06
|3.97
|6.77
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|165.20
|479.38
|17.25
|15.99
|0.37
|26.96
|76.70
|8.05
|1.39
|6.17
|Chavda Infra
|140.75
|459.63
|7.70
|15.93
|0.63
|25.58
|12.16
|0.00
|2.08
|6.63
|Megamont
|155.65
|449.55
|18.39
|26.81
|1.51
|NM
|NM
|NM
|13.30
|34.96
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|178.50
|396.34
|12.94
|19.12
|0.43
|3.78
|18.06
|15.11
|1.96
|8.35
|Ekansh Concepts
|236.75
|358.15
|-6.69
|2.11
|0.55
|-26.31
|NM
|NM
|7.89
|145.69
|Dev Accelerator
|34.37
|325.25
|4.74
|12.27
|0.78
|47.84
|-12.40
|36.94
|1.78
|3.58
|Highway Infrastructure
|45.01
|322.81
|14.04
|20.02
|0.45
|10.13
|39.89
|10.07
|1.41
|7.45
The largest company, by revenues, in the Infrastructure sector is Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 38,735.77 cr.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,64,199.43 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone’s share price gained 25.28%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all infrastructure stocks here.
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This screener helps you track infrastructure developers building India’s physical infrastructure.
High allocations to roads, airports, ports, and logistics corridors can drive long-term visibility.
Toll roads, freight terminals, and renewable parks will attract Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) players.
Large infrastructure firms have multi-year contracts ensuring predictable cash flows.
Margins depend on timely project delivery, cost control, and low debt.
Roads, railways, airports, ports, power plants, water supply, and smart cities, among others.
It’s the total value of ongoing and upcoming projects, showing revenue visibility for the future.
Companies like L&T, IRB Infra, NCC, and KNR Constructions lead in EPC and PPP infrastructure projects.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|HDFC Infrastructure Fund
|11.67
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1.48
|Tata Infrastructure Fund
|8.37
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|9.50
|UTI Infrastructure Fund
|7.41
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|5.73
|UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund
|6.99
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|16.90
|PGIM India Equity Savings Fund
|6.00
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|5.12