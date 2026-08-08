Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, in the Infrastructure sector is Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 38,735.77 cr.



Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,64,199.43 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone’s share price gained 25.28%.



You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone here.



Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all infrastructure stocks here.