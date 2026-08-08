Track software companies driving global outsourcing and innovation in cloud, AI, and cybersecurity.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2,453.70
|8,87,770.13
|45.88
|58.65
|0.00
|5.80
|8.43
|17.83
|8.28
|10.97
|Infosys
|1,173.10
|4,76,050.62
|31.70
|40.23
|0.00
|6.77
|8.44
|15.72
|5.13
|10.40
|HCL Technologies
|1,348.90
|3,66,046.28
|22.14
|28.33
|0.00
|8.65
|5.82
|21.01
|4.87
|12.05
|Wipro
|186.70
|1,84,915.07
|14.99
|18.57
|0.19
|0.78
|5.16
|13.99
|2.10
|9.37
|Tech Mahindra
|1,649.90
|1,61,704.19
|16.24
|20.60
|0.00
|2.16
|1.71
|31.49
|5.45
|13.04
|LTM
|4,665.00
|1,38,373.85
|20.88
|27.70
|0.00
|8.43
|7.95
|26.46
|5.76
|13.43
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|190.70
|1,19,656.09
|21.58
|29.35
|0.02
|59.64
|65.72
|49.05
|12.39
|29.32
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11,725.60
|1,02,101.26
|33.72
|43.24
|0.00
|10.42
|13.48
|29.92
|13.05
|14.14
|One97 Communications
|1,441.00
|92,387.28
|3.45
|4.82
|0.00
|1.83
|-25.34
|142.13
|5.76
|35.64
|Persistent Systems
|5,475.00
|85,629.00
|23.79
|30.44
|0.00
|20.88
|27.14
|44.52
|10.93
|25.40
|Coforge
|1,775.00
|78,618.39
|16.31
|20.75
|0.04
|26.96
|33.66
|44.75
|8.22
|12.26
|PB Fintech
|1,610.00
|74,493.87
|9.16
|9.66
|0.00
|38.49
|11.20
|99.56
|10.19
|74.10
|Mphasis
|2,480.05
|47,140.01
|17.33
|23.39
|0.17
|4.79
|5.04
|24.68
|4.39
|11.86
|Aditya Infotech
|3,687.70
|43,459.72
|19.60
|25.97
|0.06
|22.71
|47.74
|118.11
|23.16
|36.43
|L&T Technology Services
|3,591.00
|38,092.45
|19.76
|24.96
|0.00
|11.12
|4.93
|28.86
|5.89
|14.58
|Tata Technologies
|873.35
|35,462.54
|13.93
|17.09
|0.17
|7.64
|1.59
|63.66
|9.04
|20.08
|Hexaware Technologies
|551.00
|33,556.29
|21.67
|26.21
|0.00
|13.44
|18.74
|24.97
|6.35
|19.38
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|1,737.25
|29,806.55
|25.76
|29.84
|0.23
|45.76
|29.00
|39.03
|10.64
|20.68
|Netweb Technologies India
|4,940.65
|28,132.40
|28.45
|39.26
|0.38
|69.93
|63.68
|107.93
|38.89
|57.03
|Tata Elxsi
|3,780.00
|23,549.23
|20.66
|29.23
|0.00
|6.11
|-1.39
|35.97
|7.74
|22.42
|Sagility
|43.60
|20,410.59
|9.57
|12.80
|0.06
|19.47
|88.24
|20.56
|2.11
|10.06
|Firstsource Solutions
|279.95
|19,525.09
|15.38
|19.33
|0.44
|16.64
|14.57
|29.10
|4.45
|10.17
|Pine Labs
|154.25
|17,798.26
|1.90
|3.67
|0.05
|19.27
|-20.25
|139.83
|3.02
|20.11
|TBO Tek
|1,614.95
|17,536.38
|15.75
|14.88
|0.42
|35.99
|19.61
|66.25
|11.31
|25.78
|KPIT Technologies
|627.25
|17,195.67
|17.99
|23.46
|0.13
|24.25
|22.31
|29.51
|4.85
|12.22
The largest company, by revenues, in the Information Technology sector is Tata Consultancy Services. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 2,67,021.00 cr.
Tata Consultancy Services has a market capitalisation of Rs 8,87,770.13 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Tata Consultancy Services’s share price declined 19.48%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Tata Consultancy Services here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all information technology stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you find tech leaders benefiting from rising global demand and digital services.
Indian IT firms like TCS, HCL Technologies, LTIMindtree, and others serve Fortune 500 clients under long-term deals, ensuring cash flow visibility.
With more revenue in dollars, a weaker rupee increases profits for exporters.
Digital transformation across sectors drives demand for automation, analytics, and cybersecurity.
IT companies typically generate strong returns on equity with minimal capital investment.
They provide software development, cloud services, digital consulting, business process outsourcing, and more.
Yes, over 90% of revenue for large Indian IT firms comes from global customers.
A weaker rupee increases profits since revenues are mostly in foreign currency. However, a stronger rupee will reduce profits.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Nifty IT Index Fund
|99.84
|Infosys
|-8.03
|Tata Digital India Fund
|66.74
|Infosys
|-4.60