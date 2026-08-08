Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, in the Information Technology sector is Tata Consultancy Services. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 2,67,021.00 cr.



Tata Consultancy Services has a market capitalisation of Rs 8,87,770.13 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Tata Consultancy Services’s share price declined 19.48%.



You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Tata Consultancy Services here.



Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all information technology stocks here.