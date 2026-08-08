Track hotels, resorts, and travel service companies with improving occupancies and margins.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Indian Hotels Company
|737.00
|1,04,906.96
|15.96
|15.89
|0.00
|18.59
|21.87
|48.89
|8.04
|23.40
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.65
|41,572.00
|32.34
|40.78
|0.00
|13.77
|12.05
|29.83
|9.65
|19.04
|ITC Hotels
|170.95
|35,608.48
|7.00
|9.74
|0.00
|NM
|NM
|41.21
|3.05
|17.33
|Jubilant Foodworks
|485.00
|32,002.49
|18.69
|16.65
|0.76
|22.63
|9.38
|74.69
|13.96
|15.43
|EIH
|306.70
|19,179.92
|11.93
|17.52
|0.00
|13.34
|25.62
|26.96
|3.64
|13.72
|Chalet Hotels
|866.15
|18,968.18
|17.44
|16.60
|0.63
|34.89
|65.10
|35.92
|5.13
|14.08
|Travel Food Services
|1,424.60
|18,759.06
|30.56
|37.58
|0.00
|15.58
|21.84
|42.54
|13.00
|22.24
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|519.25
|17,340.76
|6.29
|8.36
|0.24
|21.10
|87.95
|39.13
|2.71
|18.38
|Devyani International
|134.85
|16,626.19
|-2.50
|4.74
|0.88
|23.24
|NM
|NM
|10.78
|14.37
|Ventive Hospitality
|600.00
|14,012.50
|7.73
|9.78
|0.37
|NM
|NM
|29.23
|2.54
|12.08
|BLS International Services
|254.30
|10,470.57
|27.87
|26.10
|0.09
|-0.38
|50.03
|15.25
|4.25
|9.92
|Westlife Foodworld
|588.00
|9,169.05
|5.22
|20.85
|0.48
|4.84
|NM
|289.34
|14.81
|21.25
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|111.00
|8,793.94
|16.31
|14.57
|1.44
|18.19
|31.48
|38.73
|6.32
|14.82
|LE Travenues Technology
|176.00
|7,762.38
|3.52
|4.95
|0.01
|34.81
|29.82
|90.74
|3.79
|60.18
|Sapphire Foods India
|223.35
|7,178.09
|-2.29
|4.02
|0.00
|11.32
|NM
|NM
|5.16
|9.47
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|95.17
|6,773.43
|-25.94
|-0.47
|0.37
|11.17
|NM
|NM
|7.97
|9.34
|Valor Estate
|116.25
|6,305.48
|0.62
|3.04
|0.18
|31.65
|NM
|247.87
|1.54
|36.81
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|840.25
|6,082.95
|65.01
|60.26
|1.27
|NM
|NM
|0.00
|69.56
|0.00
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|700.00
|6,003.86
|19.56
|26.99
|0.00
|4.76
|11.82
|72.59
|14.20
|23.87
|Thomas Cook (India)
|104.05
|4,894.82
|8.59
|12.15
|0.11
|18.49
|198.07
|22.38
|1.92
|5.75
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|229.85
|4,644.26
|-24.91
|3.71
|-4.42
|5.93
|-11.21
|87.70
|5.97
|7.69
|Juniper Hotels
|195.00
|4,338.80
|4.93
|8.31
|0.26
|16.25
|398.04
|30.64
|1.51
|11.16
|Samhi Hotels
|172.90
|3,840.71
|23.04
|8.30
|0.78
|19.10
|3.40
|7.62
|1.76
|9.65
|United Foodbrands
|810.80
|3,171.66
|-19.05
|1.63
|0.43
|2.76
|NM
|NM
|10.22
|4.22
|Wonderla Holidays
|494.35
|3,136.81
|4.54
|6.06
|0.00
|6.52
|-16.67
|30.77
|1.75
|15.48
The largest company, by revenues, in the Hospitality sector is Indian Hotels Company. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 9,689.22 cr.
Indian Hotels Company has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,04,906.96 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Indian Hotels Company’s share price declined 0.77%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Indian Hotels Company here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all hospitality stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you spot companies gaining from the revival in leisure and business travel.
As incomes rise, growing domestic and inbound tourism is boosting hotel stays and bookings.
Improved pricing and occupancy trends support top-line growth.
Many hotel chains, such as Indian Hotels Company Ltd., Chalet Hotels, and Oriental Hotels, focus on management contracts, reducing capital expenditure.
Established hospitality brands benefit from customer trust and repeat business.
Hotels operate under franchise or management contracts without owning the property, thereby improving return on capital.
Key metrics include average room rate (ARR), revenue per available room (RevPAR), and occupancy rate.
Local municipal bodies regulate licenses, safety, and taxation; FSSAI governs food operations within hotels.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Canara Robeco Large and Mid Cap Fund
|8.01
|Indian Hotels Company
|3.99
|SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund
|7.74
|Jubilant Foodworks
|-2.58
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund
|7.40
|Indian Hotels Company
|4.06
|Taurus Infrastructure Fund
|7.19
|LE Travenues Technology
|-1.22