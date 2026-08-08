This screener helps you spot companies gaining from the revival in leisure and business travel.

Income surge, Travel Surge

As incomes rise, growing domestic and inbound tourism is boosting hotel stays and bookings.

High Room Rates and Occupancy

Improved pricing and occupancy trends support top-line growth.

Asset-Light Expansion Models

Many hotel chains, such as Indian Hotels Company Ltd., Chalet Hotels, and Oriental Hotels, focus on management contracts, reducing capital expenditure.

Strong Brand Recognition

Established hospitality brands benefit from customer trust and repeat business.