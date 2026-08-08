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Best Hospitality Stocks

Track hotels, resorts, and travel service companies with improving occupancies and margins.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Indian Hotels Company		737.001,04,906.9615.9615.890.0018.5921.8748.898.0423.40
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.6541,572.0032.3440.780.0013.7712.0529.839.6519.04
ITC Hotels		170.9535,608.487.009.740.00NMNM41.213.0517.33
Jubilant Foodworks		485.0032,002.4918.6916.650.7622.639.3874.6913.9615.43
EIH		306.7019,179.9211.9317.520.0013.3425.6226.963.6413.72
Chalet Hotels		866.1518,968.1817.4416.600.6334.8965.1035.925.1314.08
Travel Food Services		1,424.6018,759.0630.5637.580.0015.5821.8442.5413.0022.24
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		519.2517,340.766.298.360.2421.1087.9539.132.7118.38
Devyani International		134.8516,626.19-2.504.740.8823.24NMNM10.7814.37
Ventive Hospitality		600.0014,012.507.739.780.37NMNM29.232.5412.08
BLS International Services		254.3010,470.5727.8726.100.09-0.3850.0315.254.259.92
Westlife Foodworld		588.009,169.055.2220.850.484.84NM289.3414.8121.25
Lemon Tree Hotels		111.008,793.9416.3114.571.4418.1931.4838.736.3214.82
LE Travenues Technology		176.007,762.383.524.950.0134.8129.8290.743.7960.18
Sapphire Foods India		223.357,178.09-2.294.020.0011.32NMNM5.169.47
Restaurant Brands Asia		95.176,773.43-25.94-0.470.3711.17NMNM7.979.34
Valor Estate		116.256,305.480.623.040.1831.65NM247.871.5436.81
Waterways Leisure Tourism		840.256,082.9565.0160.261.27NMNM0.0069.560.00
India Tourism Development Corporation		700.006,003.8619.5626.990.004.7611.8272.5914.2023.87
Thomas Cook (India)		104.054,894.828.5912.150.1118.49198.0722.381.925.75
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		229.854,644.26-24.913.71-4.425.93-11.2187.705.977.69
Juniper Hotels		195.004,338.804.938.310.2616.25398.0430.641.5111.16
Samhi Hotels		172.903,840.7123.048.300.7819.103.407.621.769.65
United Foodbrands		810.803,171.66-19.051.630.432.76NMNM10.224.22
Wonderla Holidays		494.353,136.814.546.060.006.52-16.6730.771.7515.48
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Hospitality sector is Indian Hotels Company. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 9,689.22 cr.

Indian Hotels Company has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,04,906.96 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Indian Hotels Company’s share price declined 0.77%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Indian Hotels Company here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all hospitality stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you spot companies gaining from the revival in leisure and business travel.

Income surge, Travel Surge

As incomes rise, growing domestic and inbound tourism is boosting hotel stays and bookings.

High Room Rates and Occupancy

Improved pricing and occupancy trends support top-line growth.

Asset-Light Expansion Models

Many hotel chains, such as Indian Hotels Company Ltd., Chalet Hotels, and Oriental Hotels, focus on management contracts, reducing capital expenditure.

Strong Brand Recognition

Established hospitality brands benefit from customer trust and repeat business.

FAQs on Best Hospitality Stocks

What are asset-light models in hospitality?

Hotels operate under franchise or management contracts without owning the property, thereby improving return on capital.

What metrics indicate performance?

Key metrics include average room rate (ARR), revenue per available room (RevPAR), and occupancy rate.

Who regulates this sector?

Local municipal bodies regulate licenses, safety, and taxation; FSSAI governs food operations within hotels.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Hospitality Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Canara Robeco Large and Mid Cap Fund8.01Indian Hotels Company3.99
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund7.74Jubilant Foodworks-2.58
ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund7.40Indian Hotels Company4.06
Taurus Infrastructure Fund7.19LE Travenues Technology-1.22

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