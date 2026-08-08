Monitor IndusInd Bank, Ashok Leyland, and other group companies together.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Ashok Leyland
|177.10
|1,04,025.96
|24.37
|15.09
|4.47
|10.59
|47.85
|29.97
|7.30
|13.04
|IndusInd Bank
|1,025.00
|79,861.11
|1.35
|1.80
|0.65
|8.34
|-50.75
|60.40
|1.22
|NM
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|1,188.30
|5,888.68
|22.62
|32.26
|0.33
|-12.23
|16.83
|15.71
|3.83
|6.19
|GOCL Corporation
|437.50
|2,168.80
|48.42
|11.78
|0.00
|-78.03
|89.60
|1.42
|0.69
|3.11
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|429.55
|1,998.28
|0.38
|1.56
|0.16
|-1.49
|-49.16
|62.08
|0.24
|3.59
|NDL Ventures
|128.00
|431.00
|-3.64
|3.77
|2.60
|16.13
|NM
|NM
|1.24
|9.26
The largest company, by revenues, is Ashok Leyland, which operates in the Automobiles sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 56,362.08 cr.
Ashok Leyland has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,04,025.96 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Ashok Leyland’s share price gained 47.83%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Ashok Leyland.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all automobiles stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is Ashok Leyland. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,04,025.96 cr. Over the last 12 months, Ashok Leyland’s share price gained 47.83%.
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See the group’s presence across financial services, transport, and technology.
IndusInd Bank offers retail and corporate banking services.
Ashok Leyland is a leader in commercial vehicles and buses.
Hinduja Global Solutions provides outsourcing and IT support.
Exposure across finance, manufacturing, and services sectors.
Use this page to follow banking performance, vehicle sales, and IT contracts across Hinduja-linked companies.
Loan growth, credit costs, vehicle demand, and global outsourcing trends matter most.
It enables monitoring of cyclical auto sales alongside steady financial services.
Listed Hinduja entities operate in banking, automobiles, IT services, and healthcare. (Specific listings and ownership stakes can change; check latest filings.)
Source: Dion Global