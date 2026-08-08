Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

High Priced stocks

Track premium-priced stocks that reflect business quality, investor trust, and sustained performance.

By Market Cap
By Market Cap
  • Select All
  • Largecap
  • Midcap
  • Smallcap
By Industry
Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Select All
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Cables
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electronics
  • Engineering
  • Finance
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Hospitality
  • Information Technology
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Personal Care
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Service
  • Textiles
  • Transport
  • Tyres
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Div Yld (%)
Net Profit Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Profit Var (%)
Sales Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Sales Var (%)
ROCE (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Titania REIT		11,00,000.00490.820.00NANMNANM11.390.001.040.00
Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina REIT		10,93,000.00367.360.001.26NM7.93NM1.580.001.100.00
Property Share Investment Trust - PropShare Celestia REIT		10,21,000.00237.890.00NANMNANM-60.680.001.060.00
MRF		1,33,515.0056,625.620.18702.2534.408,044.2213.7015.9123.402.7010.11
Elcid Investments		1,12,493.002,249.860.02-41.22NM-63.72-264.511.2720.730.2613.59
Bosch		42,000.001,23,883.620.64570.002.985,565.7013.3420.5944.678.3524.07
Page Industries		39,985.0044,598.771.38178.738.981,252.6014.0763.4858.3929.6828.87
Honeywell Automation India		37,791.0533,413.040.29150.7020.951,204.401.8015.9560.637.4924.70
Hitachi Energy India		32,580.001,45,216.760.00294.15123.522,493.6968.6225.93147.0028.0669.23
The Yamuna Syndicate		28,540.00877.221.7533.873.0818.1718.760.327.940.68187.36
Abbott India		27,801.3059,075.822.36394.937.601,709.516.5441.8738.0612.3724.23
Shree Cements		26,360.0095,108.850.57531.12-17.666,233.1318.0310.2258.354.0915.92
Neuland Laboratories		22,843.5529,308.020.15147.67962.40641.58119.1523.1058.8815.6425.37
Bombay Oxygen Investments		19,443.00291.650.13-31.41NM-35.55-150.04-0.78NM0.62NM
PTC Industries		19,068.5528,588.620.0059.91138.96225.4784.937.99281.5018.97131.20
Force Motors		18,510.0024,389.260.27216.5922.822,440.016.2129.1019.485.8115.53
Solar Industries India		18,400.001,66,501.700.06556.0369.953,052.7540.9029.5099.2526.5240.15
LMW		16,695.0017,835.270.2155.52354.00860.7224.006.27102.046.2236.46
Apar Industries		16,551.0066,508.070.36467.4577.806,591.0629.1329.7556.2912.3320.50
TVS Holdings		14,751.0029,844.380.581,173.5881.8717,076.1834.0150.7815.154.627.09
Dixon Technologies (India)		14,119.9586,332.380.07717.83194.8915,547.6621.1333.8345.9918.4622.88
Maruti Suzuki India		14,050.004,41,735.621.003,446.90-9.1152,469.8035.9116.9630.824.1214.92
Maharashtra Scooters		13,814.8015,788.341.593.32-90.615.41-81.521.0056.690.5741.00
Elantas Beck India		12,497.009,907.220.0670.8680.37283.3934.9919.0655.799.8334.13
UltraTech Cement		12,040.003,54,793.721.992,603.7215.3824,648.2015.8512.0441.554.6319.12
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

Since each individual's situation is unique, a qualified professional should be consulted before making financial decisions.

Financialexpress.com / IEOMSPL makes no guarantees as to the accuracy, thoroughness, or quality of the information provided, which is provided only on an “AS AVAILABLE” basis at visitor's sole risk. Financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall not be responsible or liable for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the content. The information and investment, accounting, or legal information provided here are neither comprehensive nor appropriate for every individual. The visitor is advised to verify any information before using it for any personal, financial, accounting, legal, or business purpose. In addition, the opinions and views expressed in any article on Financialexpress.com's/ IEOMSPL are solely those of the author(s) of the article received as is from Stock Brokerage Firm and Stock Market Experts and do not reflect the opinions of financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL or its management. Financialexpress.com/ IEOMSPL 's content herein may be modified at any time by us, without advance notice or reason, and financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall have no obligation to notify you of any corrections or changes to any Site content.

Read More  

Why Use This Screener?

This screener highlights stocks that command a premium, often due to consistent outperformance and market trust.

Price = Market Confidence

High prices reflect investor belief in future earnings potential, brand strength, or monopoly-like positioning.

Strong Fundamentals Drive Premium

These stocks often have high RoE, excellent earnings visibility, and top-line growth—all supporting the price.

Great for Quality Investing

Investors seeking quality and long-term leadership can benefit from owning high-priced, high-quality businesses.

Low Liquidity Risk

Premium stocks typically have high daily volume, institutional participation, and low manipulation risk.

FAQs on High Priced stocks

Why are some stocks so expensive?

High prices often reflect strong fundamentals, consistent earnings, market leadership, and investor demand. They're not necessarily overvalued if backed by solid growth.

Is stock price alone a sign of quality?

No. Stock price reflects total market capitalization and outstanding shares. Always assess quality through financial ratios, performance, and industry standing.

Are high-priced stocks worth investing in?

They can be, especially if supported by strong RoE, revenue growth, and consistent profits. High-priced stocks often belong to high-quality businesses with long-term potential.

Source: Dion Global

Top Screens

Top screeners to spot growth, value, and momentum stocks.

Highest YOY Quarterly profit growth
Discover companies delivering the strongest year-over-year profit gains, key to sustained business success.
Consistently growing stocks
Invest in companies that deliver growth year after year, your path to compounding wealth.
High Growth High RoE Low PE
Are you looking for companies that grow rapidly, deliver solid returns, and still appear undervalued? This screener finds them for you.
Low Price Blue Chips stocks
Invest in high-quality, fundamentally sound companies at a lower price point.
Large cap stocks
Explore industry-leading giants known for stability, scale, and proven returns.
LOAD MORE

Sectoral Screens

Screens to help identify the best stocks across sectors and popular themes

Best Defence Stocks
Track key players in India’s self-reliance defence push, backed by strong order books.
Best Automobiles Stocks
Track leading automotive companies with strong domestic sales, exports, and EV plays.
Best Retail Stocks
Spot leading players in India’s booming consumer and e-commerce-led retail sector.
Best Electric Equipment Stocks
Identify key beneficiaries of India's electrification, energy upgrades, and capex cycle.
Best EV Stocks
Explore EV companies that deal in electric mobility, battery manufacturing, and charging infrastructure.
LOAD MORE

Group Screens

Screens to help you identify the best performing stocks within each business group in India

Godrej Group
Track Godrej Consumer, Godrej Properties, and other group companies in one place.
Bajaj Group
See how the group’s lending, auto manufacturing, and consumer finance arms perform alongside each other.
Murugappa Group
Track the group’s diverse listed companies, from Cholamandalam Investment to Coromandel International in one place.
Muthoot Group
Monitor Muthoot Finance and related companies together.
HCL Group
Check the performance of HCL Technologies and other HCL-linked entities in one snapshot.
LOAD MORE
Adani Group Stocks
Reliance Group Stocks
Metal Stocks
Tata Stocks
GMR Stocks
Pharma Stocks
Aditya Birla Stocks
Jaypee Stocks
Energy Stocks
GMR Stocks
Banking Stocks
Vedanta Stocks
IT Stocks
Automobile Stocks
FMCG Stocks

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse