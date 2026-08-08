Track premium-priced stocks that reflect business quality, investor trust, and sustained performance.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Div Yld (%)
Net Profit Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Profit Var (%)
Sales Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Sales Var (%)
ROCE (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Titania REIT
|11,00,000.00
|490.82
|0.00
|NA
|NM
|NA
|NM
|11.39
|0.00
|1.04
|0.00
|Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina REIT
|10,93,000.00
|367.36
|0.00
|1.26
|NM
|7.93
|NM
|1.58
|0.00
|1.10
|0.00
|Property Share Investment Trust - PropShare Celestia REIT
|10,21,000.00
|237.89
|0.00
|NA
|NM
|NA
|NM
|-60.68
|0.00
|1.06
|0.00
|MRF
|1,33,515.00
|56,625.62
|0.18
|702.25
|34.40
|8,044.22
|13.70
|15.91
|23.40
|2.70
|10.11
|Elcid Investments
|1,12,493.00
|2,249.86
|0.02
|-41.22
|NM
|-63.72
|-264.51
|1.27
|20.73
|0.26
|13.59
|Bosch
|42,000.00
|1,23,883.62
|0.64
|570.00
|2.98
|5,565.70
|13.34
|20.59
|44.67
|8.35
|24.07
|Page Industries
|39,985.00
|44,598.77
|1.38
|178.73
|8.98
|1,252.60
|14.07
|63.48
|58.39
|29.68
|28.87
|Honeywell Automation India
|37,791.05
|33,413.04
|0.29
|150.70
|20.95
|1,204.40
|1.80
|15.95
|60.63
|7.49
|24.70
|Hitachi Energy India
|32,580.00
|1,45,216.76
|0.00
|294.15
|123.52
|2,493.69
|68.62
|25.93
|147.00
|28.06
|69.23
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|28,540.00
|877.22
|1.75
|33.87
|3.08
|18.17
|18.76
|0.32
|7.94
|0.68
|187.36
|Abbott India
|27,801.30
|59,075.82
|2.36
|394.93
|7.60
|1,709.51
|6.54
|41.87
|38.06
|12.37
|24.23
|Shree Cements
|26,360.00
|95,108.85
|0.57
|531.12
|-17.66
|6,233.13
|18.03
|10.22
|58.35
|4.09
|15.92
|Neuland Laboratories
|22,843.55
|29,308.02
|0.15
|147.67
|962.40
|641.58
|119.15
|23.10
|58.88
|15.64
|25.37
|Bombay Oxygen Investments
|19,443.00
|291.65
|0.13
|-31.41
|NM
|-35.55
|-150.04
|-0.78
|NM
|0.62
|NM
|PTC Industries
|19,068.55
|28,588.62
|0.00
|59.91
|138.96
|225.47
|84.93
|7.99
|281.50
|18.97
|131.20
|Force Motors
|18,510.00
|24,389.26
|0.27
|216.59
|22.82
|2,440.01
|6.21
|29.10
|19.48
|5.81
|15.53
|Solar Industries India
|18,400.00
|1,66,501.70
|0.06
|556.03
|69.95
|3,052.75
|40.90
|29.50
|99.25
|26.52
|40.15
|LMW
|16,695.00
|17,835.27
|0.21
|55.52
|354.00
|860.72
|24.00
|6.27
|102.04
|6.22
|36.46
|Apar Industries
|16,551.00
|66,508.07
|0.36
|467.45
|77.80
|6,591.06
|29.13
|29.75
|56.29
|12.33
|20.50
|TVS Holdings
|14,751.00
|29,844.38
|0.58
|1,173.58
|81.87
|17,076.18
|34.01
|50.78
|15.15
|4.62
|7.09
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14,119.95
|86,332.38
|0.07
|717.83
|194.89
|15,547.66
|21.13
|33.83
|45.99
|18.46
|22.88
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14,050.00
|4,41,735.62
|1.00
|3,446.90
|-9.11
|52,469.80
|35.91
|16.96
|30.82
|4.12
|14.92
|Maharashtra Scooters
|13,814.80
|15,788.34
|1.59
|3.32
|-90.61
|5.41
|-81.52
|1.00
|56.69
|0.57
|41.00
|Elantas Beck India
|12,497.00
|9,907.22
|0.06
|70.86
|80.37
|283.39
|34.99
|19.06
|55.79
|9.83
|34.13
|UltraTech Cement
|12,040.00
|3,54,793.72
|1.99
|2,603.72
|15.38
|24,648.20
|15.85
|12.04
|41.55
|4.63
|19.12
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This screener highlights stocks that command a premium, often due to consistent outperformance and market trust.
High prices reflect investor belief in future earnings potential, brand strength, or monopoly-like positioning.
These stocks often have high RoE, excellent earnings visibility, and top-line growth—all supporting the price.
Investors seeking quality and long-term leadership can benefit from owning high-priced, high-quality businesses.
Premium stocks typically have high daily volume, institutional participation, and low manipulation risk.
High prices often reflect strong fundamentals, consistent earnings, market leadership, and investor demand. They're not necessarily overvalued if backed by solid growth.
No. Stock price reflects total market capitalization and outstanding shares. Always assess quality through financial ratios, performance, and industry standing.
They can be, especially if supported by strong RoE, revenue growth, and consistent profits. High-priced stocks often belong to high-quality businesses with long-term potential.
Source: Dion Global