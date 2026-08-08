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HDFC Group Stocks

See how well-known mortgage, banking, and insurance businesses fare together on one page

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
HDFC Bank		732.0011,27,967.4712.972.761.0026.8618.2314.281.94NM
HDFC Life Insurance Company		538.151,16,911.7410.770.250.1712.1011.8159.206.58113.64
HDFC Asset Management Company		2,540.001,08,911.8430.9638.710.0023.9126.1636.9511.8025.01
HDB Financial Services		666.3055,345.8013.7555.245.5212.9729.090.003.510.00
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, is HDFC Bank, which operates in the Banks sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 3,48,615.15 cr.

HDFC Bank has a market capitalisation of Rs 11,27,967.47 cr. Over the previous 12 months, HDFC Bank’s share price declined 26.63%.

Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of HDFC Bank.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all banks stocks here.

Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is HDFC Bank. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 11,27,967.47 cr. Over the last 12 months, HDFC Bank’s share price declined 26.63%.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener shows listed HDFC-affiliated companies so you can compare balance-sheet strength, loan book trends, and insurance/asset-management metrics across the group.

Comprehensive Financial Services

The group covers retail and corporate banking, housing finance, life insurance, asset management, and related services.

Mortgage and Retail Lending Footprint

Home loans and retail credit are core engines of the group’s loan book and interest income.

Regulatory & Capital Considerations

Capital adequacy, provisioning norms, and regulatory changes in housing finance and insurance impact group profitability.

Cross-sell and Distribution

Shared distribution networks and bancassurance linkages provide cross-selling opportunities across financial products.

Use this page to compare loan growth, NPA trends, insurance premiums, and asset management metrics across HDFC-listed entities.

FAQs on HDFC Group Stocks

What sector metrics matter most for HDFC Group stocks?

Loan growth, asset quality (Non-performing assets), net interest margins (NIM), solvency ratios for insurers, and assets under management (AUM) growth are key drivers for this group.

How can this group page help an investor?

It enables the comparison of valuations, capital adequacy, and revenue growth rates across the group’s companies to understand their strengths or stress points.

Which listed companies form the core of HDFC Group?

Core listed companies typically include major banking and insurance names associated with the HDFC brand - HDFC Bank and HDFC Life. In the asset management space, it’s HDFC AMC.

Source: Dion Global

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