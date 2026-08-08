This screener shows listed HDFC-affiliated companies so you can compare balance-sheet strength, loan book trends, and insurance/asset-management metrics across the group.

Comprehensive Financial Services

The group covers retail and corporate banking, housing finance, life insurance, asset management, and related services.

Mortgage and Retail Lending Footprint

Home loans and retail credit are core engines of the group’s loan book and interest income.

Regulatory & Capital Considerations

Capital adequacy, provisioning norms, and regulatory changes in housing finance and insurance impact group profitability.

Cross-sell and Distribution

Shared distribution networks and bancassurance linkages provide cross-selling opportunities across financial products.

Use this page to compare loan growth, NPA trends, insurance premiums, and asset management metrics across HDFC-listed entities.