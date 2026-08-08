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Best Gems and Jewellery Stocks

Track manufacturers and retailers gaining from the wedding demand and global trade in diamonds and gold.

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  • Gems and Jewellery
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Titan Company		4,943.004,38,832.7032.3038.911.7529.2416.7786.4927.9542.36
Kalyan Jewellers India		610.0062,997.8121.4027.930.0836.4443.9843.909.9914.26
Thangamayil Jewellery		5,276.0016,407.1624.8334.860.5839.1864.3641.9611.5919.12
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		821.0012,540.730.828.080.4146.76-55.40222.686.9616.75
Sky Gold and Diamonds		718.0011,119.9422.9736.010.7376.04145.4940.399.2811.83
PC Jeweller		9.789,537.598.7410.260.1310.6852.1113.351.158.57
P N Gadgil Jewellers		642.409,456.2920.8830.640.8033.5677.1821.214.7911.69
Senco Gold		388.506,367.5522.8433.820.6227.3953.6011.092.535.36
Goldiam International		372.155,602.9815.4220.310.0322.3626.4332.835.0711.10
D P Abhushan		1,438.803,284.4829.3539.801.11NMNM79.0023.1913.01
Rajesh Exports		84.202,486.090.651.860.0631.86-57.1722.100.142.44
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		233.002,246.8717.0323.250.2633.2070.3619.463.3110.19
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		273.201,823.0824.1335.580.9410.2071.389.012.183.88
Khazanchi Jewellers		735.901,821.1227.9839.440.3562.15127.7920.375.7013.04
Shanti Gold International		224.551,723.1823.4232.640.3443.7691.9410.742.476.20
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		502.001,591.2612.5418.560.3230.217.7118.853.099.28
Motisons Jewellers		13.951,373.3212.7618.010.0810.1642.3421.562.7611.85
Renaissance Global		121.301,302.725.979.810.327.945.3414.460.867.14
Utssav CZ Gold Jewels		515.001,226.6329.8446.270.9469.26102.1520.776.366.22
Asian Star Company		580.00928.392.434.280.30-13.66-21.4623.390.5613.37
Advit Jewels		183.80841.9937.1346.520.7953.0349.020.008.640.00
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers		170.50832.8513.7921.810.5510.6217.597.241.004.98
Radhika Jeweltech		69.51820.2218.7925.360.1526.9036.0610.972.066.21
SJ Corporation		177.35768.90-0.490.083.23NMNM1,080.0915.881,158.85
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery		600.00628.2222.0727.600.0073.3688.6420.224.4316.28
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Gems and Jewellery sector is Rajesh Exports. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 7,78,716.04 cr.

Rajesh Exports has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,486.09 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Rajesh Exports’s share price declined 53.31%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Rajesh Exports here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all gems and jewellery stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you find firms with strong brand recall and exposure to global jewellery markets.

Wedding and Festival Demand is Core

Domestic gold jewellery sales rise during marriage seasons and major festivals like Diwali.

Diamond and Gemstone Exports Key

India is a global leader in cutting and polishing diamonds for major brands.

Organised Retail Expanding Rapidly

Chain stores in Tier I and Tier II cities are replacing unorganised players.

Margins Depend on Gold Price Volatility

Inventory gains or losses from gold price changes affect earnings.

FAQs on Best Gems and Jewellery Stocks

What does India export in this sector?

Cut and polished diamonds, studded jewellery, and plain gold ornaments.

Are jewellery firms affected by import duties?

Yes. Import duties on gold and diamonds directly impact input costs and pricing.

Why are large retail chains growing fast?

Organised players offer trust, certification, and financing, key to customer preference.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Gems and Jewellery Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Tata India Consumer Fund7.87Titan Company10.32
Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund7.84Titan Company4.85
UTI India Consumer Fund7.42Titan Company6.55
Baroda BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund7.17Titan Company2.26

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