Track manufacturers and retailers gaining from the wedding demand and global trade in diamonds and gold.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Titan Company
|4,943.00
|4,38,832.70
|32.30
|38.91
|1.75
|29.24
|16.77
|86.49
|27.95
|42.36
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|610.00
|62,997.81
|21.40
|27.93
|0.08
|36.44
|43.98
|43.90
|9.99
|14.26
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|5,276.00
|16,407.16
|24.83
|34.86
|0.58
|39.18
|64.36
|41.96
|11.59
|19.12
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|821.00
|12,540.73
|0.82
|8.08
|0.41
|46.76
|-55.40
|222.68
|6.96
|16.75
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|718.00
|11,119.94
|22.97
|36.01
|0.73
|76.04
|145.49
|40.39
|9.28
|11.83
|PC Jeweller
|9.78
|9,537.59
|8.74
|10.26
|0.13
|10.68
|52.11
|13.35
|1.15
|8.57
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|642.40
|9,456.29
|20.88
|30.64
|0.80
|33.56
|77.18
|21.21
|4.79
|11.69
|Senco Gold
|388.50
|6,367.55
|22.84
|33.82
|0.62
|27.39
|53.60
|11.09
|2.53
|5.36
|Goldiam International
|372.15
|5,602.98
|15.42
|20.31
|0.03
|22.36
|26.43
|32.83
|5.07
|11.10
|D P Abhushan
|1,438.80
|3,284.48
|29.35
|39.80
|1.11
|NM
|NM
|79.00
|23.19
|13.01
|Rajesh Exports
|84.20
|2,486.09
|0.65
|1.86
|0.06
|31.86
|-57.17
|22.10
|0.14
|2.44
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|233.00
|2,246.87
|17.03
|23.25
|0.26
|33.20
|70.36
|19.46
|3.31
|10.19
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|273.20
|1,823.08
|24.13
|35.58
|0.94
|10.20
|71.38
|9.01
|2.18
|3.88
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|735.90
|1,821.12
|27.98
|39.44
|0.35
|62.15
|127.79
|20.37
|5.70
|13.04
|Shanti Gold International
|224.55
|1,723.18
|23.42
|32.64
|0.34
|43.76
|91.94
|10.74
|2.47
|6.20
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|502.00
|1,591.26
|12.54
|18.56
|0.32
|30.21
|7.71
|18.85
|3.09
|9.28
|Motisons Jewellers
|13.95
|1,373.32
|12.76
|18.01
|0.08
|10.16
|42.34
|21.56
|2.76
|11.85
|Renaissance Global
|121.30
|1,302.72
|5.97
|9.81
|0.32
|7.94
|5.34
|14.46
|0.86
|7.14
|Utssav CZ Gold Jewels
|515.00
|1,226.63
|29.84
|46.27
|0.94
|69.26
|102.15
|20.77
|6.36
|6.22
|Asian Star Company
|580.00
|928.39
|2.43
|4.28
|0.30
|-13.66
|-21.46
|23.39
|0.56
|13.37
|Advit Jewels
|183.80
|841.99
|37.13
|46.52
|0.79
|53.03
|49.02
|0.00
|8.64
|0.00
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|170.50
|832.85
|13.79
|21.81
|0.55
|10.62
|17.59
|7.24
|1.00
|4.98
|Radhika Jeweltech
|69.51
|820.22
|18.79
|25.36
|0.15
|26.90
|36.06
|10.97
|2.06
|6.21
|SJ Corporation
|177.35
|768.90
|-0.49
|0.08
|3.23
|NM
|NM
|1,080.09
|15.88
|1,158.85
|PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
|600.00
|628.22
|22.07
|27.60
|0.00
|73.36
|88.64
|20.22
|4.43
|16.28
The largest company, by revenues, in the Gems and Jewellery sector is Rajesh Exports. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 7,78,716.04 cr.
Rajesh Exports has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,486.09 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Rajesh Exports’s share price declined 53.31%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Rajesh Exports here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all gems and jewellery stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you find firms with strong brand recall and exposure to global jewellery markets.
Domestic gold jewellery sales rise during marriage seasons and major festivals like Diwali.
India is a global leader in cutting and polishing diamonds for major brands.
Chain stores in Tier I and Tier II cities are replacing unorganised players.
Inventory gains or losses from gold price changes affect earnings.
Cut and polished diamonds, studded jewellery, and plain gold ornaments.
Yes. Import duties on gold and diamonds directly impact input costs and pricing.
Organised players offer trust, certification, and financing, key to customer preference.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Tata India Consumer Fund
|7.87
|Titan Company
|10.32
|Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund
|7.84
|Titan Company
|4.85
|UTI India Consumer Fund
|7.42
|Titan Company
|6.55
|Baroda BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund
|7.17
|Titan Company
|2.26