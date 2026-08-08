Track companies involved in processing, packaging, and distributing food and beverage products.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Nestle India
|1,540.00
|2,96,960.41
|67.85
|55.18
|0.00
|NM
|NM
|77.92
|57.58
|42.32
|Britannia Industries
|5,515.00
|1,32,838.87
|49.61
|61.80
|0.27
|5.52
|9.19
|51.01
|26.01
|34.96
|Hatsun Agro Products
|942.25
|20,988.50
|16.23
|18.25
|1.22
|NM
|NM
|60.26
|11.11
|22.84
|Zydus Wellness
|534.00
|16,989.78
|3.38
|3.85
|0.55
|20.66
|-9.44
|90.28
|2.92
|32.21
|Bikaji Foods International
|624.95
|15,669.77
|16.07
|19.43
|0.13
|15.05
|26.89
|60.62
|9.75
|33.74
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|34.84
|8,185.98
|-54.86
|-24.81
|0.07
|NM
|NM
|0.00
|12.18
|NM
|Orkla India
|565.00
|7,739.89
|10.38
|13.86
|0.00
|4.92
|-3.94
|26.29
|2.81
|17.35
|Hindustan Foods
|572.70
|6,938.99
|12.79
|14.08
|0.90
|17.84
|29.26
|44.58
|5.95
|18.82
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|224.65
|6,896.54
|11.08
|13.93
|0.10
|14.48
|16.08
|48.95
|5.43
|18.67
|Dodla Dairy
|1,040.55
|6,277.41
|15.94
|16.07
|0.02
|13.63
|30.13
|25.65
|3.75
|15.32
|Vadilal Industries
|7,130.70
|5,125.43
|18.24
|20.87
|0.11
|12.42
|17.22
|32.04
|6.03
|11.05
|Gopal Snacks
|275.05
|3,428.96
|15.38
|13.07
|0.32
|2.64
|-32.65
|46.56
|7.16
|31.17
|Heritage Foods
|357.00
|3,312.82
|13.60
|14.39
|0.29
|11.78
|34.16
|24.63
|3.00
|10.28
|Prataap Snacks
|1,240.65
|2,968.87
|3.14
|1.07
|0.00
|5.85
|-24.35
|146.00
|4.78
|24.20
|ADF Foods
|261.00
|2,867.44
|15.72
|20.26
|0.02
|14.91
|19.92
|31.18
|5.02
|12.90
|Parag Milk Foods
|222.50
|2,794.81
|10.73
|15.92
|0.43
|9.69
|38.27
|21.58
|2.22
|8.92
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|9,401.00
|2,412.30
|10.32
|14.12
|0.00
|4.87
|5.78
|68.33
|7.05
|19.41
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|196.00
|2,029.61
|12.26
|24.05
|0.82
|20.23
|86.39
|16.39
|2.20
|0.00
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|235.00
|1,237.51
|26.24
|32.59
|0.36
|5.09
|11.00
|11.12
|3.13
|5.11
|HMA Agro Industries
|22.00
|1,101.69
|17.51
|26.03
|0.90
|29.17
|10.09
|6.69
|1.17
|6.02
|Krishival Foods
|388.25
|910.90
|11.15
|14.47
|0.19
|61.08
|47.72
|42.16
|4.73
|19.54
|Shah Foods
|373.45
|870.70
|1.86
|2.53
|0.33
|NM
|NM
|NM
|4.92
|87.56
|Vadilal Enterprises
|10,000.00
|862.67
|4.61
|20.96
|0.53
|NM
|NM
|82.55
|214.26
|4.98
|Freshara Agro Exports
|361.50
|849.50
|21.41
|26.55
|1.03
|NM
|NM
|22.65
|5.14
|9.06
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|651.50
|836.59
|4.41
|6.95
|0.14
|NM
|NM
|77.49
|17.24
|103.22
The largest company, by revenues, in the Food Processing sector is Nestle India. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 23,154.60 cr.
Nestle India has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,96,960.41 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Nestle India’s share price gained 37.77%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Nestle India here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all food processing stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you identify companies that add value to agri-produce and meet daily consumption demand.
Processed foods, such as dairy, snacks, and staples, have non-cyclical, year-round demand.
Packaged food consumption is on the rise in metros, Tier-II towns, and rural areas.
Indian processed foods are gaining traction in the Middle East, Europe, and North America.
Production-linked incentive schemes and cold chain infrastructure are improving the food processing sector.
It covers activities such as cleaning, packaging, freezing, and preserving agricultural and animal products.
Spices, frozen foods, packaged snacks, ready-to-eat meals, and beverages are products India exports.
Challenges in the food processing sector include raw material seasonality, storage infrastructure, and food safety adherence.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund
|16.23
|Nestle India
|-11.02
|Motilal Oswal BSE Quality Index Fund
|10.58
|Nestle India
|9.39
|ICICI Prudential MNC Fund
|9.76
|Britannia Industries
|15.77