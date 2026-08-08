Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Best Food Processing Stocks

Track companies involved in processing, packaging, and distributing food and beverage products.

By Market Cap
By Market Cap
  • Select All
  • Largecap
  • Midcap
  • Smallcap
By Industry
Food Processing
  • Select All
  • Food Processing
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Nestle India		1,540.002,96,960.4167.8555.180.00NMNM77.9257.5842.32
Britannia Industries		5,515.001,32,838.8749.6161.800.275.529.1951.0126.0134.96
Hatsun Agro Products		942.2520,988.5016.2318.251.22NMNM60.2611.1122.84
Zydus Wellness		534.0016,989.783.383.850.5520.66-9.4490.282.9232.21
Bikaji Foods International		624.9515,669.7716.0719.430.1315.0526.8960.629.7533.74
Kwality Wall's (India)		34.848,185.98-54.86-24.810.07NMNM0.0012.18NM
Orkla India		565.007,739.8910.3813.860.004.92-3.9426.292.8117.35
Hindustan Foods		572.706,938.9912.7914.080.9017.8429.2644.585.9518.82
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		224.656,896.5411.0813.930.1014.4816.0848.955.4318.67
Dodla Dairy		1,040.556,277.4115.9416.070.0213.6330.1325.653.7515.32
Vadilal Industries		7,130.705,125.4318.2420.870.1112.4217.2232.046.0311.05
Gopal Snacks		275.053,428.9615.3813.070.322.64-32.6546.567.1631.17
Heritage Foods		357.003,312.8213.6014.390.2911.7834.1624.633.0010.28
Prataap Snacks		1,240.652,968.873.141.070.005.85-24.35146.004.7824.20
ADF Foods		261.002,867.4415.7220.260.0214.9119.9231.185.0212.90
Parag Milk Foods		222.502,794.8110.7315.920.439.6938.2721.582.228.92
Tasty Bite Eatables		9,401.002,412.3010.3214.120.004.875.7868.337.0519.41
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		196.002,029.6112.2624.050.8220.2386.3916.392.200.00
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		235.001,237.5126.2432.590.365.0911.0011.123.135.11
HMA Agro Industries		22.001,101.6917.5126.030.9029.1710.096.691.176.02
Krishival Foods		388.25910.9011.1514.470.1961.0847.7242.164.7319.54
Shah Foods		373.45870.701.862.530.33NMNMNM4.9287.56
Vadilal Enterprises		10,000.00862.674.6120.960.53NMNM82.55214.264.98
Freshara Agro Exports		361.50849.5021.4126.551.03NMNM22.655.149.06
Lotus Chocolate Company		651.50836.594.416.950.14NMNM77.4917.24103.22
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The largest company, by revenues, in the Food Processing sector is Nestle India. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 23,154.60 cr.

Nestle India has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,96,960.41 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Nestle India’s share price gained 37.77%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Nestle India here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all food processing stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

Since each individual's situation is unique, a qualified professional should be consulted before making financial decisions.

Financialexpress.com / IEOMSPL makes no guarantees as to the accuracy, thoroughness, or quality of the information provided, which is provided only on an “AS AVAILABLE” basis at visitor's sole risk. Financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall not be responsible or liable for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the content. The information and investment, accounting, or legal information provided here are neither comprehensive nor appropriate for every individual. The visitor is advised to verify any information before using it for any personal, financial, accounting, legal, or business purpose. In addition, the opinions and views expressed in any article on Financialexpress.com's/ IEOMSPL are solely those of the author(s) of the article received as is from Stock Brokerage Firm and Stock Market Experts and do not reflect the opinions of financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL or its management. Financialexpress.com/ IEOMSPL 's content herein may be modified at any time by us, without advance notice or reason, and financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall have no obligation to notify you of any corrections or changes to any Site content.

Read More  

Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you identify companies that add value to agri-produce and meet daily consumption demand.

Staple Products, Consistent Demand

Processed foods, such as dairy, snacks, and staples, have non-cyclical, year-round demand.

Rural and Urban Reach Expanding

Packaged food consumption is on the rise in metros, Tier-II towns, and rural areas.

Export Opportunities Rising

Indian processed foods are gaining traction in the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Govt Support via Incentives

Production-linked incentive schemes and cold chain infrastructure are improving the food processing sector.

FAQs on Best Food Processing Stocks

What does the food processing industry include?

It covers activities such as cleaning, packaging, freezing, and preserving agricultural and animal products.

Which products are typically exported?

Spices, frozen foods, packaged snacks, ready-to-eat meals, and beverages are products India exports.

What challenges affect this sector?

Challenges in the food processing sector include raw material seasonality, storage infrastructure, and food safety adherence.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Food Processing Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund16.23Nestle India-11.02
Motilal Oswal BSE Quality Index Fund10.58Nestle India9.39
ICICI Prudential MNC Fund9.76Britannia Industries15.77

Top Screens

Top screeners to spot growth, value, and momentum stocks.

Highest YOY Quarterly profit growth
Discover companies delivering the strongest year-over-year profit gains, key to sustained business success.
Consistently growing stocks
Invest in companies that deliver growth year after year, your path to compounding wealth.
High Growth High RoE Low PE
Are you looking for companies that grow rapidly, deliver solid returns, and still appear undervalued? This screener finds them for you.
Low Price Blue Chips stocks
Invest in high-quality, fundamentally sound companies at a lower price point.
Large cap stocks
Explore industry-leading giants known for stability, scale, and proven returns.
LOAD MORE

Sectoral Screens

Screens to help identify the best stocks across sectors and popular themes

Best Defence Stocks
Track key players in India’s self-reliance defence push, backed by strong order books.
Best Automobiles Stocks
Track leading automotive companies with strong domestic sales, exports, and EV plays.
Best Retail Stocks
Spot leading players in India’s booming consumer and e-commerce-led retail sector.
Best Electric Equipment Stocks
Identify key beneficiaries of India's electrification, energy upgrades, and capex cycle.
Best EV Stocks
Explore EV companies that deal in electric mobility, battery manufacturing, and charging infrastructure.
LOAD MORE

Group Screens

Screens to help you identify the best performing stocks within each business group in India

Godrej Group
Track Godrej Consumer, Godrej Properties, and other group companies in one place.
Bajaj Group
See how the group’s lending, auto manufacturing, and consumer finance arms perform alongside each other.
Murugappa Group
Track the group’s diverse listed companies, from Cholamandalam Investment to Coromandel International in one place.
Muthoot Group
Monitor Muthoot Finance and related companies together.
HCL Group
Check the performance of HCL Technologies and other HCL-linked entities in one snapshot.
LOAD MORE
Adani Group Stocks
Reliance Group Stocks
Metal Stocks
Tata Stocks
GMR Stocks
Pharma Stocks
Aditya Birla Stocks
Jaypee Stocks
Energy Stocks
GMR Stocks
Banking Stocks
Vedanta Stocks
IT Stocks
Automobile Stocks
FMCG Stocks

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse