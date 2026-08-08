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Best Fertilisers Stocks

Track companies producing urea, nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium (NPK), and potash with stable rural demand and subsidy protection.

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Fertilisers
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  • Fertilisers
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Coromandel International		2,065.9060,947.4515.5721.580.072.040.2333.27393.7616.09
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		839.5054,321.693.0017.651.29-2.90-66.511,943.2941.55129.71
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		1,530.0019,314.3910.7711.300.800.60-15.2319.632.829.54
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		450.2518,039.3718.7620.730.09-9.2023.619.361.736.26
Paradeep Phosphates		149.1515,484.3114.6823.601.0217.8350.4414.442.287.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		535.507,868.678.8610.370.00-8.74-18.127.590.863.10
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		127.107,011.968.3411.470.80-4.85-24.0516.401.378.55
Madhya Bharat Agro Products		158.096,926.4727.3219.671.5623.886.5444.7112.6019.99
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		160.756,405.535.486.580.00-1.26-18.949.520.525.05
Krishana Phoschem		178.675,523.3732.1235.021.3195.6688.8828.099.8511.46
National Fertilizers		72.013,532.667.4411.091.39-10.11-22.7316.701.247.97
Kothari Industrial Corporation		153.001,635.43-33.00-8.250.21165.04NMNM6.07NM
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		68.101,386.7915.4319.930.511.48-11.076.561.014.82
Madras Fertilizers		67.271,083.7387.4471.416.90-12.61-21.7513.4811.924.59
Zuari Agro Chemicals		227.15955.3544.0311.500.31-11.0948.171.020.464.09
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		52.16505.9022.2232.811.044.1015.329.351.746.17
Aries Agro		341.70444.3612.8119.890.1516.1535.7510.371.335.02
Rama Phosphates		123.00435.2515.4718.200.400.698.798.101.035.54
Balaji Phosphates		89.00211.6211.2718.530.475.6518.8720.702.3314.73
Anya Polytech & Fertilizers		15.25183.008.7113.990.8515.5221.2721.091.9011.10
Indian Phosphate		70.25175.5512.4718.640.37NMNM7.450.933.95
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		2.53151.310.000.00-0.01NMNMNMNM0.00
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		23.00121.57-16.09-7.480.538.86NMNM2.37NM
Basant Agro Tech (India)		11.68105.853.8010.721.001.12-27.4914.570.578.51
Teesta Agro Industries		115.7064.916.549.590.21-7.023.477.800.523.66
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Fertilisers sector is Coromandel International. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 31,479.54 cr.

Coromandel International has a market capitalisation of Rs 60,947.45 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Coromandel International’s share price declined 15.59%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Coromandel International here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all fertilisers stocks here.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you identify fertiliser firms with reliable volumes and government backing.

Essential for Food Security

Fertilisers are critical to boost crop yields and support India’s agricultural economy.

Government Subsidy Ensures Pricing Stability

Central subsidies help manage retail prices and ensure steady demand.

Seasonal but Predictable Demand

Sales rise during the kharif and rabi sowing seasons, aligning with crop cycles.

Raw Material Dependent

Companies like Coromandel International , Deepak Fertilizers, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, and others relying on imported inputs like gas or phosphates can face margin pressure when prices rise.

FAQs on Best Fertilisers Stocks

How are fertiliser prices regulated?

The government sets Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) and provides subsidies to manufacturers.

When is fertiliser demand highest?

During the sowing periods—June to July (kharif) and October to November (rabi).

What types of fertilisers are commonly used?

Urea, NPK, DAP, MOP, and single super phosphate are widely used in Indian agriculture.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Fertilisers Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series V8.50Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation8.12
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund4.53Paradeep Phosphates15.49
SBI Multicap Fund3.34Paradeep Phosphates3.23
ICICI Prudential Manufacturing Fund3.17Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation17.75
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series VI3.15Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation3.12

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