Track companies producing urea, nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium (NPK), and potash with stable rural demand and subsidy protection.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Coromandel International
|2,065.90
|60,947.45
|15.57
|21.58
|0.07
|2.04
|0.23
|33.27
|393.76
|16.09
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|839.50
|54,321.69
|3.00
|17.65
|1.29
|-2.90
|-66.51
|1,943.29
|41.55
|129.71
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|1,530.00
|19,314.39
|10.77
|11.30
|0.80
|0.60
|-15.23
|19.63
|2.82
|9.54
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|450.25
|18,039.37
|18.76
|20.73
|0.09
|-9.20
|23.61
|9.36
|1.73
|6.26
|Paradeep Phosphates
|149.15
|15,484.31
|14.68
|23.60
|1.02
|17.83
|50.44
|14.44
|2.28
|7.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|535.50
|7,868.67
|8.86
|10.37
|0.00
|-8.74
|-18.12
|7.59
|0.86
|3.10
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|127.10
|7,011.96
|8.34
|11.47
|0.80
|-4.85
|-24.05
|16.40
|1.37
|8.55
|Madhya Bharat Agro Products
|158.09
|6,926.47
|27.32
|19.67
|1.56
|23.88
|6.54
|44.71
|12.60
|19.99
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|160.75
|6,405.53
|5.48
|6.58
|0.00
|-1.26
|-18.94
|9.52
|0.52
|5.05
|Krishana Phoschem
|178.67
|5,523.37
|32.12
|35.02
|1.31
|95.66
|88.88
|28.09
|9.85
|11.46
|National Fertilizers
|72.01
|3,532.66
|7.44
|11.09
|1.39
|-10.11
|-22.73
|16.70
|1.24
|7.97
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|153.00
|1,635.43
|-33.00
|-8.25
|0.21
|165.04
|NM
|NM
|6.07
|NM
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|68.10
|1,386.79
|15.43
|19.93
|0.51
|1.48
|-11.07
|6.56
|1.01
|4.82
|Madras Fertilizers
|67.27
|1,083.73
|87.44
|71.41
|6.90
|-12.61
|-21.75
|13.48
|11.92
|4.59
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|227.15
|955.35
|44.03
|11.50
|0.31
|-11.09
|48.17
|1.02
|0.46
|4.09
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|52.16
|505.90
|22.22
|32.81
|1.04
|4.10
|15.32
|9.35
|1.74
|6.17
|Aries Agro
|341.70
|444.36
|12.81
|19.89
|0.15
|16.15
|35.75
|10.37
|1.33
|5.02
|Rama Phosphates
|123.00
|435.25
|15.47
|18.20
|0.40
|0.69
|8.79
|8.10
|1.03
|5.54
|Balaji Phosphates
|89.00
|211.62
|11.27
|18.53
|0.47
|5.65
|18.87
|20.70
|2.33
|14.73
|Anya Polytech & Fertilizers
|15.25
|183.00
|8.71
|13.99
|0.85
|15.52
|21.27
|21.09
|1.90
|11.10
|Indian Phosphate
|70.25
|175.55
|12.47
|18.64
|0.37
|NM
|NM
|7.45
|0.93
|3.95
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|2.53
|151.31
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|NM
|NM
|NM
|NM
|0.00
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|23.00
|121.57
|-16.09
|-7.48
|0.53
|8.86
|NM
|NM
|2.37
|NM
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|11.68
|105.85
|3.80
|10.72
|1.00
|1.12
|-27.49
|14.57
|0.57
|8.51
|Teesta Agro Industries
|115.70
|64.91
|6.54
|9.59
|0.21
|-7.02
|3.47
|7.80
|0.52
|3.66
The largest company, by revenues, in the Fertilisers sector is Coromandel International. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 31,479.54 cr.
Coromandel International has a market capitalisation of Rs 60,947.45 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Coromandel International’s share price declined 15.59%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Coromandel International here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all fertilisers stocks here.
Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.
Since each individual's situation is unique, a qualified professional should be consulted before making financial decisions.
Financialexpress.com / IEOMSPL makes no guarantees as to the accuracy, thoroughness, or quality of the information provided, which is provided only on an “AS AVAILABLE” basis at visitor's sole risk. Financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall not be responsible or liable for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the content. The information and investment, accounting, or legal information provided here are neither comprehensive nor appropriate for every individual. The visitor is advised to verify any information before using it for any personal, financial, accounting, legal, or business purpose. In addition, the opinions and views expressed in any article on Financialexpress.com's/ IEOMSPL are solely those of the author(s) of the article received as is from Stock Brokerage Firm and Stock Market Experts and do not reflect the opinions of financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL or its management. Financialexpress.com/ IEOMSPL 's content herein may be modified at any time by us, without advance notice or reason, and financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall have no obligation to notify you of any corrections or changes to any Site content.
Read More
This screener helps you identify fertiliser firms with reliable volumes and government backing.
Fertilisers are critical to boost crop yields and support India’s agricultural economy.
Central subsidies help manage retail prices and ensure steady demand.
Sales rise during the kharif and rabi sowing seasons, aligning with crop cycles.
Companies like Coromandel International , Deepak Fertilizers, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, and others relying on imported inputs like gas or phosphates can face margin pressure when prices rise.
The government sets Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) and provides subsidies to manufacturers.
During the sowing periods—June to July (kharif) and October to November (rabi).
Urea, NPK, DAP, MOP, and single super phosphate are widely used in Indian agriculture.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series V
|8.50
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|8.12
|ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund
|4.53
|Paradeep Phosphates
|15.49
|SBI Multicap Fund
|3.34
|Paradeep Phosphates
|3.23
|ICICI Prudential Manufacturing Fund
|3.17
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|17.75
|SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series VI
|3.15
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|3.12