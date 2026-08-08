Identify ethanol stocks benefiting from government-led blending mandates and fuel diversification.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|635.00
|13,428.16
|9.14
|11.12
|0.77
|10.36
|10.02
|35.48
|3.24
|16.98
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|744.00
|7,333.72
|15.26
|20.08
|0.59
|19.46
|83.27
|53.33
|8.14
|22.74
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|231.00
|5,090.39
|8.03
|12.30
|0.64
|3.85
|-10.21
|18.11
|1.52
|16.62
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|22.16
|4,716.73
|0.00
|-16.87
|-2.67
|0.54
|NM
|NM
|NM
|83.07
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|3,472.00
|4,353.78
|7.73
|8.78
|0.00
|-8.79
|1.04
|29.43
|2.28
|19.59
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|17.53
|4,190.84
|15.25
|2.09
|4.27
|-4.88
|1.41
|33.10
|1.10
|19.01
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|400.80
|3,244.05
|7.30
|9.58
|0.55
|3.62
|-1.81
|1,370.73
|1.00
|8.95
|Globus Spirits
|912.95
|2,637.36
|8.41
|12.63
|0.47
|8.72
|-9.10
|26.23
|2.42
|10.21
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|149.00
|974.28
|5.43
|9.16
|0.73
|-7.17
|-25.51
|13.86
|0.81
|9.05
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|252.45
|962.80
|11.44
|17.70
|0.82
|NM
|NM
|9.60
|1.10
|7.00
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|40.83
|756.59
|3.72
|5.89
|0.40
|-12.64
|-33.49
|52.21
|0.91
|12.42
The largest company, by revenues, in the Ethanol sector is Shree Renuka Sugars. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 9,168.90 cr.
Shree Renuka Sugars has a market capitalisation of Rs 4,716.73 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Shree Renuka Sugars’s share price declined 23.43%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Shree Renuka Sugars here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all ethanol stocks here.
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This screener helps investors keep track of companies connected to India’s energy security goals.
The ethanol blending targets from the government create assured demand for manufacturers.
Ethanol production helps improve margins and cash flows for sugar companies .
High domestic ethanol production reduces the dependence on crude oil imports.
Government-led ethanol blending reduces fuel imports, supports farmers, and lowers emissions.
Sugar companies like Balrampur Chini Mills , Triveni Engineering & Industries , and distillery companies with integrated operations stand to benefit from ethanol production.
Yes, ethanol pricing is government-controlled, giving visibility but limiting the upside opportunities.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|3.82
|EID Parry (India)
|18.84
|Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver
|3.33
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.76
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|3.18
|EID Parry (India)
|9.54
|SBI Comma Fund
|3.14
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|15.53