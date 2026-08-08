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Best Engineering Stocks

Track companies that manufacture industrial equipment, capital goods, and project engineering services.

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Engineering
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  • Engineering
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Hindustan Aeronautics		4,910.003,28,368.5322.2113.740.007.1116.0836.028.0013.88
Bharat Electronics		402.102,93,926.2125.2731.880.0015.9026.6447.8212.2533.00
Cummins India		5,420.001,50,242.4027.8632.860.0016.0425.2963.4717.7339.32
Bharat Heavy Electricals		407.001,41,719.986.126.450.3013.0849.6658.265.4225.90
Siemens		3,950.001,40,667.6019.8821.290.00NMNM90.4510.1627.63
Bharat Forge		2,274.001,08,717.3511.2716.990.729.2029.0598.1111.3827.52
Suzlon Energy		48.1066,107.7433.4226.340.0340.99188.8121.036.9817.03
Schaeffler India		4,030.0062,990.3819.0225.670.0012.1510.0050.2510.4230.81
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		819.0051,068.9810.7014.040.0418.7020.1373.398.5324.92
Thermax		4,053.7548,302.9912.9814.550.419.7513.5581.418.7029.52
Bharat Dynamics		1,294.0047,433.199.917.210.00-0.646.08112.8511.1854.86
AIA Engineering		4,780.0044,607.1415.8219.800.00-3.446.4435.125.5619.50
Indo-MIM		867.2542,883.8618.9226.340.39NMNM0.0015.200.00
Honeywell Automation India		37,791.0533,413.0411.7615.950.0010.747.0560.637.4924.70
Kirloskar Oil Engines		2,161.3031,448.2815.8618.861.4715.3022.2157.588.6915.69
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2,598.9029,770.9228.4836.760.0039.8348.5637.1911.3417.94
PTC Industries		19,068.5528,588.626.737.990.1740.0957.86281.5018.97131.20
Craftsman Automation		10,400.0027,200.6111.7614.461.0236.3616.9158.508.3315.27
Timken India		3,343.4525,149.0114.2318.520.00NMNM61.458.6336.33
Data Patterns (India)		4,375.5024,495.7915.6321.180.0026.8130.3191.4314.1142.04
Sansera Engineering		3,885.0024,243.7910.4914.020.1514.3732.5374.817.8518.82
Grindwell Norton		2,120.1523,474.3016.4220.980.006.544.7253.809.2621.70
MTAR Technologies		7,075.6021,764.2611.4315.660.4515.16-1.85163.1026.4656.71
Carborundum Universal		1,110.0021,145.334.999.550.083.81-5.41108.595.4222.29
Triveni Turbine		636.4520,232.4324.1833.040.0020.4723.8157.8613.9926.00
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Engineering sector is Bharat Heavy Electricals. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 33,782.18 cr.

Bharat Heavy Electricals has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,41,719.98 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Bharat Heavy Electricals’s share price gained 78.67%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Bharat Heavy Electricals here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all engineering stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you identify capital goods makers benefiting from industrial and infrastructure capital expenditure.

Core to Industrial Expansion

Engineering firms supply turbines, control systems, transformers, and heavy machinery.

Linked to Private and Govt Capex

Growth in the order flow from power, railways, defence, and private factories can have an impact on engineering firms.

Export Orders for High-Tech Equipment

Indian engineering firms are gaining ground in international tenders for the export of high-tech equipment.

Operating Leverage Kicks in with Scale

Companies with higher capacity utilization see their margins improve.

FAQs on Best Engineering Stocks

What are capital goods?

Capital goods are equipment used to produce other goods, like turbines, compressors, and machine tools.

What sectors use industrial engineering products?

The power, railway, oil & gas, manufacturing, construction, and defence sectors use industrial engineering products.

Are engineering companies cyclical?

Yes. Their order flow often follows investment cycles in the infrastructure industry.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Engineering Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Invesco India Infrastructure Fund39.47Honeywell Automation India11.25
HSBC Infrastructure Fund33.07Bharat Electronics10.47
Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund27.45Cummins India27.48
Aditya Birla Sun Life Infrastructure Fund26.63Bharat Heavy Electricals16.84
Tata Infrastructure Fund22.76Bharat Heavy Electricals9.50

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