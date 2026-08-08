Track companies that manufacture industrial equipment, capital goods, and project engineering services.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4,910.00
|3,28,368.53
|22.21
|13.74
|0.00
|7.11
|16.08
|36.02
|8.00
|13.88
|Bharat Electronics
|402.10
|2,93,926.21
|25.27
|31.88
|0.00
|15.90
|26.64
|47.82
|12.25
|33.00
|Cummins India
|5,420.00
|1,50,242.40
|27.86
|32.86
|0.00
|16.04
|25.29
|63.47
|17.73
|39.32
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|407.00
|1,41,719.98
|6.12
|6.45
|0.30
|13.08
|49.66
|58.26
|5.42
|25.90
|Siemens
|3,950.00
|1,40,667.60
|19.88
|21.29
|0.00
|NM
|NM
|90.45
|10.16
|27.63
|Bharat Forge
|2,274.00
|1,08,717.35
|11.27
|16.99
|0.72
|9.20
|29.05
|98.11
|11.38
|27.52
|Suzlon Energy
|48.10
|66,107.74
|33.42
|26.34
|0.03
|40.99
|188.81
|21.03
|6.98
|17.03
|Schaeffler India
|4,030.00
|62,990.38
|19.02
|25.67
|0.00
|12.15
|10.00
|50.25
|10.42
|30.81
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|819.00
|51,068.98
|10.70
|14.04
|0.04
|18.70
|20.13
|73.39
|8.53
|24.92
|Thermax
|4,053.75
|48,302.99
|12.98
|14.55
|0.41
|9.75
|13.55
|81.41
|8.70
|29.52
|Bharat Dynamics
|1,294.00
|47,433.19
|9.91
|7.21
|0.00
|-0.64
|6.08
|112.85
|11.18
|54.86
|AIA Engineering
|4,780.00
|44,607.14
|15.82
|19.80
|0.00
|-3.44
|6.44
|35.12
|5.56
|19.50
|Indo-MIM
|867.25
|42,883.86
|18.92
|26.34
|0.39
|NM
|NM
|0.00
|15.20
|0.00
|Honeywell Automation India
|37,791.05
|33,413.04
|11.76
|15.95
|0.00
|10.74
|7.05
|60.63
|7.49
|24.70
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|2,161.30
|31,448.28
|15.86
|18.86
|1.47
|15.30
|22.21
|57.58
|8.69
|15.69
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2,598.90
|29,770.92
|28.48
|36.76
|0.00
|39.83
|48.56
|37.19
|11.34
|17.94
|PTC Industries
|19,068.55
|28,588.62
|6.73
|7.99
|0.17
|40.09
|57.86
|281.50
|18.97
|131.20
|Craftsman Automation
|10,400.00
|27,200.61
|11.76
|14.46
|1.02
|36.36
|16.91
|58.50
|8.33
|15.27
|Timken India
|3,343.45
|25,149.01
|14.23
|18.52
|0.00
|NM
|NM
|61.45
|8.63
|36.33
|Data Patterns (India)
|4,375.50
|24,495.79
|15.63
|21.18
|0.00
|26.81
|30.31
|91.43
|14.11
|42.04
|Sansera Engineering
|3,885.00
|24,243.79
|10.49
|14.02
|0.15
|14.37
|32.53
|74.81
|7.85
|18.82
|Grindwell Norton
|2,120.15
|23,474.30
|16.42
|20.98
|0.00
|6.54
|4.72
|53.80
|9.26
|21.70
|MTAR Technologies
|7,075.60
|21,764.26
|11.43
|15.66
|0.45
|15.16
|-1.85
|163.10
|26.46
|56.71
|Carborundum Universal
|1,110.00
|21,145.33
|4.99
|9.55
|0.08
|3.81
|-5.41
|108.59
|5.42
|22.29
|Triveni Turbine
|636.45
|20,232.43
|24.18
|33.04
|0.00
|20.47
|23.81
|57.86
|13.99
|26.00
The largest company, by revenues, in the Engineering sector is Bharat Heavy Electricals. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 33,782.18 cr.
Bharat Heavy Electricals has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,41,719.98 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Bharat Heavy Electricals’s share price gained 78.67%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Bharat Heavy Electricals here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all engineering stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you identify capital goods makers benefiting from industrial and infrastructure capital expenditure.
Engineering firms supply turbines, control systems, transformers, and heavy machinery.
Growth in the order flow from power, railways, defence, and private factories can have an impact on engineering firms.
Indian engineering firms are gaining ground in international tenders for the export of high-tech equipment.
Companies with higher capacity utilization see their margins improve.
Capital goods are equipment used to produce other goods, like turbines, compressors, and machine tools.
The power, railway, oil & gas, manufacturing, construction, and defence sectors use industrial engineering products.
Yes. Their order flow often follows investment cycles in the infrastructure industry.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Invesco India Infrastructure Fund
|39.47
|Honeywell Automation India
|11.25
|HSBC Infrastructure Fund
|33.07
|Bharat Electronics
|10.47
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund
|27.45
|Cummins India
|27.48
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Infrastructure Fund
|26.63
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|16.84
|Tata Infrastructure Fund
|22.76
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|9.50