This screener helps you identify capital goods makers benefiting from industrial and infrastructure capital expenditure.

Core to Industrial Expansion

Engineering firms supply turbines, control systems, transformers, and heavy machinery.

Linked to Private and Govt Capex

Growth in the order flow from power, railways, defence, and private factories can have an impact on engineering firms.

Export Orders for High-Tech Equipment

Indian engineering firms are gaining ground in international tenders for the export of high-tech equipment.

Operating Leverage Kicks in with Scale

Companies with higher capacity utilization see their margins improve.