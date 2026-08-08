Identify electronics companies benefiting from Make-in-India, exports, and rising consumer tech demand.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Syrma SGS Technology
|1,423.70
|27,401.12
|11.10
|14.96
|0.12
|33.00
|39.27
|74.44
|9.57
|26.03
|Kaynes Technology India
|3,850.00
|25,808.34
|7.66
|12.07
|0.18
|47.67
|56.73
|70.92
|5.44
|31.56
|Dynamatic Technologies
|11,680.00
|7,932.41
|4.08
|11.51
|0.67
|7.21
|11.91
|244.76
|10.00
|30.96
|GNG Electronics
|525.90
|5,995.87
|17.42
|24.05
|0.54
|42.07
|59.84
|42.10
|7.91
|21.47
|Centum Electronics
|3,795.85
|5,602.30
|-13.59
|39.68
|0.36
|1.06
|NM
|NM
|16.32
|26.84
|Cyient DLM
|683.15
|5,423.07
|7.24
|10.45
|0.10
|14.88
|32.19
|66.06
|5.36
|13.12
|Hind Rectifiers
|1,309.20
|4,500.01
|21.57
|27.05
|1.13
|NM
|NM
|99.98
|21.58
|29.15
|Aimtron Electronics
|1,656.40
|3,452.16
|19.59
|21.27
|0.24
|NM
|NM
|75.09
|16.09
|24.67
|Vinyas Innovative Technologies
|1,282.50
|1,613.99
|13.09
|22.87
|0.55
|NM
|NM
|52.29
|6.85
|17.52
|RIR Power Electronics
|161.60
|1,240.07
|5.68
|6.00
|0.08
|16.59
|4.40
|156.41
|8.93
|81.75
|MIC Electronics
|37.20
|896.56
|-5.84
|10.00
|0.20
|102.60
|NM
|NM
|4.15
|28.66
|Sahasra Electronic Solutions
|337.50
|843.51
|6.03
|6.13
|0.28
|NM
|NM
|69.56
|3.59
|19.63
|Osel Devices
|400.10
|711.96
|14.31
|25.38
|0.46
|NM
|NM
|24.37
|3.56
|18.05
|SPEL Semiconductor
|153.60
|708.36
|-18.24
|-7.93
|0.58
|-17.44
|NM
|NM
|14.67
|144.91
|Merritronix
|351.00
|613.72
|30.30
|45.86
|0.81
|43.12
|274.70
|0.00
|10.61
|0.00
|Pervasive Commodities
|5.95
|536.07
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.00
|NM
|NM
|NM
|5.96
|63,242.53
|BCC Fuba India
|197.10
|390.70
|12.70
|18.33
|0.37
|NM
|NM
|66.41
|8.13
|17.25
|IC Electricals Company
|146.45
|267.44
|22.12
|40.20
|1.19
|13.89
|95.58
|0.00
|3.91
|0.00
|Cosmo Ferrites
|217.00
|261.05
|-6.85
|10.66
|2.97
|-2.79
|NM
|NM
|11.29
|19.26
|Purple Wave Infocom
|245.70
|227.17
|23.32
|32.19
|0.29
|NM
|NM
|16.92
|3.95
|5.30
|Nitiraj Engineers
|208.68
|213.92
|-0.34
|0.47
|0.04
|-1.26
|NM
|NM
|3.20
|18.65
|Dhanashree Electronics
|137.00
|194.40
|5.27
|10.77
|0.80
|31.27
|11.10
|52.73
|2.78
|26.00
|Rama Vision
|137.00
|142.84
|16.25
|22.05
|0.54
|24.71
|37.97
|24.11
|3.92
|11.21
|PRO FX Tech
|73.40
|128.48
|17.04
|22.10
|0.00
|22.65
|33.68
|9.75
|1.44
|3.37
|Richa Info Systems
|93.00
|127.99
|6.07
|8.37
|0.11
|61.02
|109.28
|17.11
|1.04
|8.22
The largest company, by revenues, in the Electronics sector is Syrma SGS Technology. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 4,819.06 cr.
Syrma SGS Technology has a market capitalisation of Rs 27,401.12 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Syrma SGS Technology’s share price gained 100.25%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Syrma SGS Technology here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all electronics stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps uncover growth opportunities in India's fast-growing electronics sector.
PLI schemes and import substitution incentives are driving local production and boosting profitability.
From smartphones to semiconductors, demand spans both end-user electronics and component manufacturing.
India’s electronics exports are rising sharply, turning domestic players into global suppliers.
New gadgets, IoT, and EVs are increasing the need for sophisticated electronics and chips.
The rising demand for consumer electronics, growth in semiconductor manufacturing, government incentives like the PLI scheme, and global outsourcing opportunities as supply chains shift toward India.
The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, Make-in-India, and the National Policy on Electronics have all been launched to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce import dependency.
Component makers produce essential parts like PCBs, sensors, and chips, while device manufacturers like Dixon Technologies ,Voltas ,Bajaj Electricals , and others assemble final products. Component makers often benefit earlier in the value chain and may offer higher margins.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|JM ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|3.57
|Syrma SGS Technology
|13.52
|Franklin India Opportunities Fund
|3.52
|Syrma SGS Technology
|8.64
|Motilal Oswal Focused Fund
|2.55
|Syrma SGS Technology
|24.09
|Franklin India Small Cap Fund
|2.32
|Syrma SGS Technology
|8.61
|Nippon India Power & Infra Fund
|2.19
|Kaynes Technology India
|15.10