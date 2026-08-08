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Best Electronics Stocks

Identify electronics companies benefiting from Make-in-India, exports, and rising consumer tech demand.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Syrma SGS Technology		1,423.7027,401.1211.1014.960.1233.0039.2774.449.5726.03
Kaynes Technology India		3,850.0025,808.347.6612.070.1847.6756.7370.925.4431.56
Dynamatic Technologies		11,680.007,932.414.0811.510.677.2111.91244.7610.0030.96
GNG Electronics		525.905,995.8717.4224.050.5442.0759.8442.107.9121.47
Centum Electronics		3,795.855,602.30-13.5939.680.361.06NMNM16.3226.84
Cyient DLM		683.155,423.077.2410.450.1014.8832.1966.065.3613.12
Hind Rectifiers		1,309.204,500.0121.5727.051.13NMNM99.9821.5829.15
Aimtron Electronics		1,656.403,452.1619.5921.270.24NMNM75.0916.0924.67
Vinyas Innovative Technologies		1,282.501,613.9913.0922.870.55NMNM52.296.8517.52
RIR Power Electronics		161.601,240.075.686.000.0816.594.40156.418.9381.75
MIC Electronics		37.20896.56-5.8410.000.20102.60NMNM4.1528.66
Sahasra Electronic Solutions		337.50843.516.036.130.28NMNM69.563.5919.63
Osel Devices		400.10711.9614.3125.380.46NMNM24.373.5618.05
SPEL Semiconductor		153.60708.36-18.24-7.930.58-17.44NMNM14.67144.91
Merritronix		351.00613.7230.3045.860.8143.12274.700.0010.610.00
Pervasive Commodities		5.95536.07-0.040.010.00NMNMNM5.9663,242.53
BCC Fuba India		197.10390.7012.7018.330.37NMNM66.418.1317.25
IC Electricals Company		146.45267.4422.1240.201.1913.8995.580.003.910.00
Cosmo Ferrites		217.00261.05-6.8510.662.97-2.79NMNM11.2919.26
Purple Wave Infocom		245.70227.1723.3232.190.29NMNM16.923.955.30
Nitiraj Engineers		208.68213.92-0.340.470.04-1.26NMNM3.2018.65
Dhanashree Electronics		137.00194.405.2710.770.8031.2711.1052.732.7826.00
Rama Vision		137.00142.8416.2522.050.5424.7137.9724.113.9211.21
PRO FX Tech		73.40128.4817.0422.100.0022.6533.689.751.443.37
Richa Info Systems		93.00127.996.078.370.1161.02109.2817.111.048.22
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Electronics sector is Syrma SGS Technology. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 4,819.06 cr.

Syrma SGS Technology has a market capitalisation of Rs 27,401.12 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Syrma SGS Technology’s share price gained 100.25%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Syrma SGS Technology here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all electronics stocks here.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps uncover growth opportunities in India's fast-growing electronics sector.

Boosted by Government Policies

PLI schemes and import substitution incentives are driving local production and boosting profitability.

Consumer & Industrial Demand

From smartphones to semiconductors, demand spans both end-user electronics and component manufacturing.

Export Potential

India’s electronics exports are rising sharply, turning domestic players into global suppliers.

Tech Upgrade Cycle

New gadgets, IoT, and EVs are increasing the need for sophisticated electronics and chips.

FAQs on Best Electronics Stocks

What are the key factors driving the electronics sector growth?

The rising demand for consumer electronics, growth in semiconductor manufacturing, government incentives like the PLI scheme, and global outsourcing opportunities as supply chains shift toward India.

Which government schemes support this sector?

The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, Make-in-India, and the National Policy on Electronics have all been launched to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce import dependency.

How do component makers differ from device manufacturers?

Component makers produce essential parts like PCBs, sensors, and chips, while device manufacturers like Dixon Technologies ,Voltas ,Bajaj Electricals , and others assemble final products. Component makers often benefit earlier in the value chain and may offer higher margins.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Electronics Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
JM ELSS Tax Saver Fund3.57Syrma SGS Technology13.52
Franklin India Opportunities Fund3.52Syrma SGS Technology8.64
Motilal Oswal Focused Fund2.55Syrma SGS Technology24.09
Franklin India Small Cap Fund2.32Syrma SGS Technology8.61
Nippon India Power & Infra Fund2.19Kaynes Technology India15.10

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