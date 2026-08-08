Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, in the Data Center sector is Larsen & Toubro. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 2,85,874.36 cr.



Larsen & Toubro has a market capitalisation of Rs 5,69,096.01 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Larsen & Toubro’s share price gained 11.12%.



You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Larsen & Toubro here.



Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all data center stocks here.