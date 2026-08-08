Explore data centre stocks that benefit from an increase in internet use, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure demand.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Larsen & Toubro
|4,045.00
|5,69,096.01
|14.71
|18.95
|1.11
|15.96
|19.88
|34.30
|5.21
|14.37
|Hitachi Energy India
|32,580.00
|1,45,216.76
|19.08
|25.93
|0.00
|22.17
|123.05
|147.00
|28.06
|69.23
|Voltas
|1,282.65
|42,440.93
|5.89
|11.51
|0.15
|14.46
|2.03
|112.91
|6.66
|47.71
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|2,161.30
|31,448.28
|15.86
|18.86
|1.47
|15.30
|22.21
|57.58
|8.69
|15.69
|Blue Star
|1,515.00
|31,150.64
|15.37
|21.92
|0.18
|15.85
|35.12
|61.17
|9.08
|33.60
|Amber Enterprises India
|7,415.00
|26,151.05
|4.06
|9.29
|0.62
|20.72
|11.30
|147.21
|5.98
|24.91
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1,318.00
|22,507.82
|13.37
|20.11
|0.43
|18.38
|42.06
|21.64
|2.89
|8.31
|Black Box
|743.85
|13,210.72
|16.90
|17.67
|0.64
|0.18
|56.04
|60.73
|10.27
|14.60
|KEC International
|480.00
|12,777.60
|9.83
|21.13
|0.83
|10.80
|55.70
|21.10
|2.07
|10.66
|Aurionpro Solutions
|726.45
|4,014.48
|12.04
|15.03
|0.03
|28.87
|30.32
|19.69
|2.31
|12.04
|Bajel Projects
|192.55
|2,227.74
|2.71
|13.51
|0.47
|NM
|NM
|109.88
|2.98
|14.06
|Orient Technologies
|259.65
|1,189.35
|1.35
|10.04
|0.18
|NM
|NM
|427.06
|3.54
|20.57
|Allied Digital Services
|114.00
|645.76
|4.69
|7.58
|0.19
|13.61
|63.26
|17.29
|1.05
|6.76
The largest company, by revenues, in the Data Center sector is Larsen & Toubro. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 2,85,874.36 cr.
Larsen & Toubro has a market capitalisation of Rs 5,69,096.01 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Larsen & Toubro’s share price gained 11.12%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Larsen & Toubro here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all data center stocks here.
Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.
Since each individual's situation is unique, a qualified professional should be consulted before making financial decisions.
Financialexpress.com / IEOMSPL makes no guarantees as to the accuracy, thoroughness, or quality of the information provided, which is provided only on an “AS AVAILABLE” basis at visitor's sole risk. Financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall not be responsible or liable for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the content. The information and investment, accounting, or legal information provided here are neither comprehensive nor appropriate for every individual. The visitor is advised to verify any information before using it for any personal, financial, accounting, legal, or business purpose. In addition, the opinions and views expressed in any article on Financialexpress.com's/ IEOMSPL are solely those of the author(s) of the article received as is from Stock Brokerage Firm and Stock Market Experts and do not reflect the opinions of financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL or its management. Financialexpress.com/ IEOMSPL 's content herein may be modified at any time by us, without advance notice or reason, and financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall have no obligation to notify you of any corrections or changes to any Site content.
Read More
This screener focuses on businesses that support India’s digital backbone.
Increases in streaming, cloud services, Artificial Intelligence , and enterprise digitisation drive the demand for data centres.
Data centre companies such as ABB India , Hitachi Energy India , Black Box , and others in this sector often operate on long-term leases and service agreements.
Large upfront investments create high entry barriers and stable industry structures.
Cloud adoption, digital services, AI workloads, and data localisation standards.
Yes, but long-term contracts help these businesses stabilise returns.
Yes, data centres provide predictability due to contracted capacity and long-term clients.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund
|19.29
|Larsen & Toubro
|9.36
|Kotak Infrastructure & Economic Reform Fund
|18.65
|Larsen & Toubro
|11.53
|Canara Robeco Infrastructure
|17.31
|Larsen & Toubro
|7.89
|HSBC Infrastructure Fund
|16.17
|Larsen & Toubro
|10.47