This screener helps you find companies benefiting from rising incomes and lifestyle upgrades.

Urbanisation Fuelling Sales

Products like ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines are in growing demand. As incomes rise in smaller cities and towns, a similar trend is starting to play out.

Seasonal and Festive Boosts

Summer and festive seasons bring higher sales and promotions.

Brand Loyalty and Dealer Network

Well-known brands like Dixon Technologies, Blue Star, Voltas, Crompton, and others with wide distribution enjoy better sales consistency.

Product Innovation Drives Growth

Smart appliances and energy-efficient models attract newer customers.