Track companies selling appliances, electronics, and white goods for household use.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|LG Electronics India
|1,589.00
|1,07,856.93
|21.98
|27.63
|0.00
|7.39
|7.81
|64.01
|14.07
|34.12
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14,119.95
|86,332.38
|30.76
|33.83
|0.10
|58.85
|77.90
|45.99
|18.46
|22.88
|Havells India
|1,285.90
|80,618.44
|17.87
|22.26
|0.00
|10.03
|17.43
|49.36
|8.53
|26.86
|Voltas
|1,282.65
|42,440.93
|5.89
|11.51
|0.15
|14.46
|2.03
|112.91
|6.66
|47.71
|Blue Star
|1,515.00
|31,150.64
|15.37
|21.92
|0.18
|15.85
|35.12
|61.17
|9.08
|33.60
|Amber Enterprises India
|7,415.00
|26,151.05
|4.06
|9.29
|0.62
|20.72
|11.30
|147.21
|5.98
|24.91
|PG Electroplast
|630.65
|18,084.34
|6.44
|10.54
|0.20
|34.78
|36.39
|87.87
|5.93
|30.86
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|249.65
|16,075.33
|-8.16
|19.20
|0.00
|5.63
|3.55
|NM
|5.42
|16.43
|V-Guard Industries
|315.15
|13,769.38
|12.99
|16.85
|0.00
|13.08
|20.45
|37.75
|5.80
|24.88
|Avalon Technologies
|1,963.95
|13,121.49
|15.64
|21.94
|0.25
|19.28
|29.09
|98.21
|18.18
|31.23
|Whirlpool of India
|812.00
|10,301.99
|7.06
|9.60
|0.00
|6.41
|13.79
|41.06
|2.48
|10.99
|Eureka Forbes
|451.30
|8,732.96
|3.53
|4.73
|0.00
|9.13
|45.03
|53.70
|1.90
|24.05
|TTK Prestige
|615.50
|8,429.27
|8.11
|12.10
|0.03
|2.30
|-9.57
|49.36
|4.26
|15.50
|Cello World
|373.00
|8,239.01
|14.46
|16.40
|0.02
|8.95
|8.40
|26.37
|3.05
|16.10
|Ethos
|2,824.05
|7,556.51
|6.36
|8.51
|0.00
|26.92
|17.00
|72.75
|5.08
|21.01
|Electronics Mart India
|165.70
|6,375.29
|6.58
|10.09
|0.55
|9.67
|-6.53
|59.52
|3.92
|9.48
|IFB Industries
|1,391.55
|5,638.39
|14.43
|18.32
|0.02
|10.24
|119.28
|35.14
|5.67
|10.21
|Timex Group India
|556.20
|5,614.84
|100.06
|68.39
|0.00
|27.70
|20.18
|65.45
|50.46
|21.27
|KDDL
|3,844.45
|4,728.40
|8.15
|10.53
|0.14
|24.37
|19.47
|48.73
|4.38
|7.65
|Bosch Home Comfort India
|1,676.10
|4,557.46
|-0.57
|4.97
|0.12
|4.21
|-38.50
|976.18
|9.11
|32.48
|Symphony
|650.05
|4,463.98
|-25.87
|28.61
|0.26
|-1.63
|-16.96
|NM
|8.19
|26.08
|Hawkins Cookers
|8,308.00
|4,393.12
|29.46
|37.91
|0.07
|7.60
|11.45
|32.39
|9.87
|19.51
|Bajaj Electricals
|371.90
|4,291.46
|-5.69
|3.97
|0.00
|-6.33
|-88.97
|NM
|2.69
|17.18
|Orient Electric
|188.65
|4,025.15
|12.60
|19.25
|0.03
|9.56
|11.80
|36.66
|5.30
|13.88
|Harsha Engineers International
|429.10
|3,906.70
|11.07
|14.20
|0.26
|6.05
|7.98
|25.17
|2.79
|11.46
The largest company, by revenues, in the Consumer Durables sector is Dixon Technologies (India). Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 48,872.80 cr.
Dixon Technologies (India) has a market capitalisation of Rs 86,332.38 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Dixon Technologies (India)’s share price declined 15.27%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Dixon Technologies (India) here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all consumer durables stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you find companies benefiting from rising incomes and lifestyle upgrades.
Products like ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines are in growing demand. As incomes rise in smaller cities and towns, a similar trend is starting to play out.
Summer and festive seasons bring higher sales and promotions.
Well-known brands like Dixon Technologies, Blue Star, Voltas, Crompton, and others with wide distribution enjoy better sales consistency.
Smart appliances and energy-efficient models attract newer customers.
Large home-use appliances like TVs, ACs, fridges, washing machines, and kitchen appliances.
Input costs (like copper and plastics), import duties, and FX rates affect profitability.
Yes. Summer (for cooling products) and festivals (for gifting and upgrades) are key sales periods.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund
|9.59
|LG Electronics India
|3.36
|Tata Housing Opportunities Fund
|9.58
|PG Electroplast
|3.26
|Quantum ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund
|9.36
|Amber Enterprises India
|2.12
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund
|8.61
|Havells India
|4.06
|SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund
|8.50
|Voltas
|-2.58