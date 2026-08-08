Track infrastructure and real estate construction companies with strong project pipelines.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Larsen & Toubro
|4,045.00
|5,69,096.01
|14.71
|18.95
|1.11
|15.96
|19.88
|34.30
|5.21
|14.37
|DLF
|645.00
|1,59,657.61
|9.70
|5.94
|0.00
|12.89
|27.42
|35.91
|3.51
|38.10
|Lodha Developers
|1,210.00
|1,20,894.62
|14.72
|18.03
|0.42
|20.76
|27.24
|29.30
|5.19
|13.80
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1,583.50
|68,206.13
|7.34
|12.97
|0.92
|15.12
|23.55
|59.89
|4.19
|14.59
|Phoenix Mills
|1,894.00
|67,741.51
|11.13
|11.98
|0.48
|18.79
|19.74
|52.92
|6.16
|21.95
|Oberoi Realty
|1,777.00
|64,612.12
|13.99
|16.76
|0.16
|12.75
|9.94
|24.57
|3.61
|14.41
|Godrej Properties
|2,070.85
|62,379.38
|9.65
|12.28
|0.82
|31.59
|48.56
|38.98
|3.26
|19.01
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|234.00
|48,789.47
|8.90
|10.33
|0.49
|0.21
|-14.93
|55.78
|4.97
|36.23
|NBCC (India)
|95.20
|25,704.00
|23.86
|27.31
|0.00
|13.76
|13.61
|35.70
|8.52
|15.81
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|19.68
|23,769.50
|4.05
|6.05
|0.96
|6.11
|7.44
|24.91
|1.10
|7.51
|Anant Raj
|620.00
|22,312.37
|9.63
|10.38
|0.10
|37.94
|53.56
|40.21
|3.85
|19.80
|Cemindia Projects
|1,219.30
|20,946.06
|24.90
|40.03
|0.36
|25.49
|68.81
|34.82
|8.73
|7.25
|Brigade Enterprises
|582.75
|19,007.11
|9.45
|9.99
|0.90
|18.26
|38.75
|29.50
|2.79
|12.23
|Kajaria Ceramics
|1,155.00
|18,398.35
|15.83
|22.26
|0.04
|3.30
|14.53
|33.70
|6.00
|15.34
|Century Plyboards (India)
|784.45
|17,428.36
|10.06
|14.79
|0.62
|13.96
|-10.98
|59.86
|6.68
|26.04
|Sobha
|1,339.70
|14,327.21
|4.09
|7.56
|0.21
|16.18
|22.90
|62.12
|3.04
|24.19
|Signatureglobal (India)
|800.85
|11,266.84
|59.18
|2.73
|1.59
|18.66
|NM
|10.80
|6.09
|75.74
|Afcons Infrastructure
|273.20
|10,047.88
|4.61
|12.46
|0.65
|-1.85
|-7.23
|40.01
|1.84
|7.93
|Swan Corp
|308.35
|9,665.44
|3.63
|4.05
|0.28
|44.85
|64.98
|35.26
|1.28
|21.71
|NCC
|145.60
|9,141.45
|8.58
|17.80
|0.44
|10.21
|4.37
|13.07
|1.16
|5.39
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|186.00
|9,090.26
|12.40
|16.69
|0.07
|66.41
|142.42
|35.38
|4.76
|13.06
|Embassy Developments
|62.92
|8,749.87
|-8.84
|-2.24
|0.53
|43.44
|NM
|NM
|0.89
|NM
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|394.00
|8,406.92
|8.21
|-1.58
|0.18
|24.77
|100.84
|25.29
|2.32
|NM
|Welspun Enterprises
|589.20
|8,155.34
|11.49
|15.58
|0.65
|9.44
|18.48
|26.68
|2.68
|8.86
|Cera Sanitaryware
|6,063.60
|7,820.55
|18.20
|21.43
|0.01
|10.03
|16.50
|31.79
|5.78
|20.18
The largest company, by revenues, in the Construction sector is Larsen & Toubro. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 2,85,874.36 cr.
Larsen & Toubro has a market capitalisation of Rs 5,69,096.01 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Larsen & Toubro’s share price gained 11.12%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Larsen & Toubro here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all construction stocks here.
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This screener helps you find stocks tied to India’s growing infrastructure and urbanisation.
The government has huge budgets for roads, metros, airports, and smart cities, benefiting civil contractors.
Rising commercial real estate and industrial zones are also boosting construction demand.
Many construction firms, like the Ahluwalia Contracts (India) ,NBCC India ,Arvind Smartspaces, and others have multi-year projects, ensuring steady revenue visibility.
Margins depend on managing input costs (cement, steel) and executing efficiently.
Consistent order inflows, low debt, timely project execution, strong client relationships, and diversified sector exposure are signs of a strong construction company.
They carry moderate to high risk due to regulatory delays, raw material cost fluctuations, labour issues, and working capital constraints.
Key factors include costs for cement and steel, contract pricing (fixed vs variable), project delays, and scale of operations.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund
|21.00
|Larsen & Toubro
|7.94
|ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund
|20.39
|Larsen & Toubro
|3.36
|Quant Infrastructure Fund
|18.61
|Afcons Infrastructure
|14.29