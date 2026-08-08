Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Best Construction Stocks

Track infrastructure and real estate construction companies with strong project pipelines.

By Market Cap
By Market Cap
  • Select All
  • Largecap
  • Midcap
  • Smallcap
By Industry
Construction
  • Select All
  • Construction
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Larsen & Toubro		4,045.005,69,096.0114.7118.951.1115.9619.8834.305.2114.37
DLF		645.001,59,657.619.705.940.0012.8927.4235.913.5138.10
Lodha Developers		1,210.001,20,894.6214.7218.030.4220.7627.2429.305.1913.80
Prestige Estates Projects		1,583.5068,206.137.3412.970.9215.1223.5559.894.1914.59
Phoenix Mills		1,894.0067,741.5111.1311.980.4818.7919.7452.926.1621.95
Oberoi Realty		1,777.0064,612.1213.9916.760.1612.759.9424.573.6114.41
Godrej Properties		2,070.8562,379.389.6512.280.8231.5948.5638.983.2619.01
Rail Vikas Nigam		234.0048,789.478.9010.330.490.21-14.9355.784.9736.23
NBCC (India)		95.2025,704.0023.8627.310.0013.7613.6135.708.5215.81
IRB Infrastructure Developers		19.6823,769.504.056.050.966.117.4424.911.107.51
Anant Raj		620.0022,312.379.6310.380.1037.9453.5640.213.8519.80
Cemindia Projects		1,219.3020,946.0624.9040.030.3625.4968.8134.828.737.25
Brigade Enterprises		582.7519,007.119.459.990.9018.2638.7529.502.7912.23
Kajaria Ceramics		1,155.0018,398.3515.8322.260.043.3014.5333.706.0015.34
Century Plyboards (India)		784.4517,428.3610.0614.790.6213.96-10.9859.866.6826.04
Sobha		1,339.7014,327.214.097.560.2116.1822.9062.123.0424.19
Signatureglobal (India)		800.8511,266.8459.182.731.5918.66NM10.806.0975.74
Afcons Infrastructure		273.2010,047.884.6112.460.65-1.85-7.2340.011.847.93
Swan Corp		308.359,665.443.634.050.2844.8564.9835.261.2821.71
NCC		145.609,141.458.5817.800.4410.214.3713.071.165.39
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		186.009,090.2612.4016.690.0766.41142.4235.384.7613.06
Embassy Developments		62.928,749.87-8.84-2.240.5343.44NMNM0.89NM
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		394.008,406.928.21-1.580.1824.77100.8425.292.32NM
Welspun Enterprises		589.208,155.3411.4915.580.659.4418.4826.682.688.86
Cera Sanitaryware		6,063.607,820.5518.2021.430.0110.0316.5031.795.7820.18
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The largest company, by revenues, in the Construction sector is Larsen & Toubro. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 2,85,874.36 cr.

Larsen & Toubro has a market capitalisation of Rs 5,69,096.01 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Larsen & Toubro’s share price gained 11.12%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Larsen & Toubro here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all construction stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

Since each individual's situation is unique, a qualified professional should be consulted before making financial decisions.

Financialexpress.com / IEOMSPL makes no guarantees as to the accuracy, thoroughness, or quality of the information provided, which is provided only on an “AS AVAILABLE” basis at visitor's sole risk. Financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall not be responsible or liable for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the content. The information and investment, accounting, or legal information provided here are neither comprehensive nor appropriate for every individual. The visitor is advised to verify any information before using it for any personal, financial, accounting, legal, or business purpose. In addition, the opinions and views expressed in any article on Financialexpress.com's/ IEOMSPL are solely those of the author(s) of the article received as is from Stock Brokerage Firm and Stock Market Experts and do not reflect the opinions of financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL or its management. Financialexpress.com/ IEOMSPL 's content herein may be modified at any time by us, without advance notice or reason, and financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall have no obligation to notify you of any corrections or changes to any Site content.

Read More  

Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you find stocks tied to India’s growing infrastructure and urbanisation.

Massive Infra Capex

The government has huge budgets for roads, metros, airports, and smart cities, benefiting civil contractors.

Private Sector Revival

Rising commercial real estate and industrial zones are also boosting construction demand.

Strong Order Books

Many construction firms, like the Ahluwalia Contracts (India) ,NBCC India ,Arvind Smartspaces, and others have multi-year projects, ensuring steady revenue visibility.

Raw Material & Labour Management Key

Margins depend on managing input costs (cement, steel) and executing efficiently.

FAQs on Best Construction Stocks

What are the signs of a strong construction company?

Consistent order inflows, low debt, timely project execution, strong client relationships, and diversified sector exposure are signs of a strong construction company.

Are construction stocks risky?

They carry moderate to high risk due to regulatory delays, raw material cost fluctuations, labour issues, and working capital constraints.

What affects margins in this sector?

Key factors include costs for cement and steel, contract pricing (fixed vs variable), project delays, and scale of operations.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Construction Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund21.00Larsen & Toubro7.94
ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund20.39Larsen & Toubro3.36
Quant Infrastructure Fund18.61Afcons Infrastructure14.29

Top Screens

Top screeners to spot growth, value, and momentum stocks.

Highest YOY Quarterly profit growth
Discover companies delivering the strongest year-over-year profit gains, key to sustained business success.
Consistently growing stocks
Invest in companies that deliver growth year after year, your path to compounding wealth.
High Growth High RoE Low PE
Are you looking for companies that grow rapidly, deliver solid returns, and still appear undervalued? This screener finds them for you.
Low Price Blue Chips stocks
Invest in high-quality, fundamentally sound companies at a lower price point.
Large cap stocks
Explore industry-leading giants known for stability, scale, and proven returns.
LOAD MORE

Sectoral Screens

Screens to help identify the best stocks across sectors and popular themes

Best Defence Stocks
Track key players in India’s self-reliance defence push, backed by strong order books.
Best Automobiles Stocks
Track leading automotive companies with strong domestic sales, exports, and EV plays.
Best Retail Stocks
Spot leading players in India’s booming consumer and e-commerce-led retail sector.
Best Electric Equipment Stocks
Identify key beneficiaries of India's electrification, energy upgrades, and capex cycle.
Best EV Stocks
Explore EV companies that deal in electric mobility, battery manufacturing, and charging infrastructure.
LOAD MORE

Group Screens

Screens to help you identify the best performing stocks within each business group in India

Godrej Group
Track Godrej Consumer, Godrej Properties, and other group companies in one place.
Bajaj Group
See how the group’s lending, auto manufacturing, and consumer finance arms perform alongside each other.
Murugappa Group
Track the group’s diverse listed companies, from Cholamandalam Investment to Coromandel International in one place.
Muthoot Group
Monitor Muthoot Finance and related companies together.
HCL Group
Check the performance of HCL Technologies and other HCL-linked entities in one snapshot.
LOAD MORE
Adani Group Stocks
Reliance Group Stocks
Metal Stocks
Tata Stocks
GMR Stocks
Pharma Stocks
Aditya Birla Stocks
Jaypee Stocks
Energy Stocks
GMR Stocks
Banking Stocks
Vedanta Stocks
IT Stocks
Automobile Stocks
FMCG Stocks

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse