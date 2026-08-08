Track large- and mid-cap cement firms supplying to housing and infrastructure.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|UltraTech Cement
|12,040.00
|3,54,793.72
|10.65
|12.04
|0.30
|11.86
|17.92
|41.55
|4.63
|19.12
|Grasim Industries
|3,336.00
|2,27,021.87
|4.79
|6.59
|2.17
|14.25
|-8.55
|45.71
|2.19
|12.25
|Ambuja Cements
|434.00
|1,07,277.14
|7.96
|4.97
|0.00
|1.28
|20.11
|24.51
|1.81
|15.01
|Shree Cements
|26,360.00
|95,108.85
|7.49
|10.22
|0.07
|5.47
|11.12
|58.35
|4.09
|15.92
|JK Cement
|5,375.00
|41,531.68
|14.10
|13.65
|0.86
|12.18
|34.63
|43.92
|5.90
|17.48
|Dalmia Bharat
|1,827.55
|34,278.62
|6.33
|7.07
|0.38
|3.02
|-0.40
|36.74
|1.91
|12.23
|ACC
|1,366.00
|25,651.74
|10.39
|10.26
|0.00
|5.34
|26.30
|13.44
|1.25
|6.86
|The Ramco Cements
|915.00
|21,620.75
|8.63
|6.02
|0.48
|3.44
|-22.66
|30.95
|2.67
|17.30
|JSW Cement
|134.00
|18,269.09
|-11.54
|10.13
|0.62
|3.72
|76.19
|NM
|2.78
|13.17
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|346.50
|12,375.46
|3.51
|6.65
|0.44
|2.31
|-1.13
|32.07
|1.21
|7.70
|India Cements
|397.95
|12,332.36
|-0.66
|1.56
|0.13
|-7.18
|-36.03
|133.36
|1.22
|24.60
|Vesuvius India
|447.95
|9,091.63
|15.87
|20.96
|0.00
|16.16
|31.25
|34.88
|5.97
|21.90
|RHI Magnesita India
|412.25
|8,513.02
|-10.75
|6.97
|0.09
|13.82
|-3.79
|NM
|2.39
|15.14
|Star Cement
|201.20
|8,132.11
|12.32
|15.82
|0.18
|11.77
|17.80
|20.67
|2.55
|9.09
|Birla Corporation
|915.35
|7,048.68
|7.57
|8.77
|0.44
|3.61
|155.43
|12.73
|0.96
|6.09
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|565.00
|7,014.16
|10.60
|11.84
|0.64
|1.58
|6.33
|18.96
|1.81
|7.93
|Raghav Productivity Enhancers
|1,262.00
|5,795.35
|22.41
|27.71
|0.02
|23.23
|29.53
|92.43
|23.70
|33.59
|Prism Johnson
|111.00
|5,587.26
|4.77
|5.40
|0.73
|0.09
|NM
|76.66
|3.66
|9.85
|Heidelberg Cement India
|156.00
|3,535.16
|9.76
|13.22
|0.00
|1.34
|12.71
|30.40
|2.58
|8.47
|Ramco Industries
|339.70
|2,950.01
|6.77
|4.53
|0.04
|7.13
|35.66
|9.63
|0.65
|8.29
|Orient Cement
|136.30
|2,800.42
|15.73
|13.54
|0.02
|-1.67
|40.96
|13.38
|1.31
|4.47
|Mangalam Cement
|945.20
|2,599.04
|13.19
|12.55
|0.89
|-0.81
|60.32
|20.16
|2.66
|10.77
|Sagar Cements
|172.60
|2,256.01
|-0.65
|2.23
|0.99
|5.93
|NM
|NM
|1.33
|12.17
|Indian Hume Pipe Company
|389.80
|2,053.54
|9.50
|10.84
|0.28
|-5.42
|11.29
|14.55
|1.38
|7.49
|Monolithisch India
|928.20
|2,017.54
|17.61
|23.90
|0.05
|NM
|NM
|0.00
|15.44
|23.75
The largest company, by revenues, in the Cement sector is Grasim Industries. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 1,75,430.74 cr.
Grasim Industries has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,27,021.87 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Grasim Industries’s share price gained 21.61%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Grasim Industries here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all cement stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you spot companies positioned to benefit from India’s construction and infrastructure boom.
Cement demand rises with roads, housing, urban development, and industrial capital expenditure. Companies like The Ramco Cements , Birla Corporation , UltraTech Cement , and others benefit from such growth.
Different regions have different dynamics when it comes to the demand supply scenario, and price discipline
Plants close to limestone reserves and rail connectivity save on costs.
Even small increases in volume and pricing can significantly boost margins.
Limestone, power, fuel, and freight contribute most to production costs for cement manufacturers.
Cement prices vary based on region due to high transport costs and local demand-supply imbalances.
Blended cements and energy efficiency are becoming crucial for ESG ratings.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Tata Resources & Energy Fund
|16.98
|UltraTech Cement
|12.72
|UTI BSE Low Volatility Index Fund
|13.78
|Shree Cements
|1.32
|Motilal Oswal BSE Low Volatility Index Fund
|13.74
|Shree Cements
|1.33
|Tata Housing Opportunities Fund
|12.66
|UltraTech Cement
|3.26
|ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund
|12.47
|UltraTech Cement
|3.36