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Best Cement Stocks

Track large- and mid-cap cement firms supplying to housing and infrastructure.

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  • Cement
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
UltraTech Cement		12,040.003,54,793.7210.6512.040.3011.8617.9241.554.6319.12
Grasim Industries		3,336.002,27,021.874.796.592.1714.25-8.5545.712.1912.25
Ambuja Cements		434.001,07,277.147.964.970.001.2820.1124.511.8115.01
Shree Cements		26,360.0095,108.857.4910.220.075.4711.1258.354.0915.92
JK Cement		5,375.0041,531.6814.1013.650.8612.1834.6343.925.9017.48
Dalmia Bharat		1,827.5534,278.626.337.070.383.02-0.4036.741.9112.23
ACC		1,366.0025,651.7410.3910.260.005.3426.3013.441.256.86
The Ramco Cements		915.0021,620.758.636.020.483.44-22.6630.952.6717.30
JSW Cement		134.0018,269.09-11.5410.130.623.7276.19NM2.7813.17
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		346.5012,375.463.516.650.442.31-1.1332.071.217.70
India Cements		397.9512,332.36-0.661.560.13-7.18-36.03133.361.2224.60
Vesuvius India		447.959,091.6315.8720.960.0016.1631.2534.885.9721.90
RHI Magnesita India		412.258,513.02-10.756.970.0913.82-3.79NM2.3915.14
Star Cement		201.208,132.1112.3215.820.1811.7717.8020.672.559.09
Birla Corporation		915.357,048.687.578.770.443.61155.4312.730.966.09
JK Lakshmi Cement		565.007,014.1610.6011.840.641.586.3318.961.817.93
Raghav Productivity Enhancers		1,262.005,795.3522.4127.710.0223.2329.5392.4323.7033.59
Prism Johnson		111.005,587.264.775.400.730.09NM76.663.669.85
Heidelberg Cement India		156.003,535.169.7613.220.001.3412.7130.402.588.47
Ramco Industries		339.702,950.016.774.530.047.1335.669.630.658.29
Orient Cement		136.302,800.4215.7313.540.02-1.6740.9613.381.314.47
Mangalam Cement		945.202,599.0413.1912.550.89-0.8160.3220.162.6610.77
Sagar Cements		172.602,256.01-0.652.230.995.93NMNM1.3312.17
Indian Hume Pipe Company		389.802,053.549.5010.840.28-5.4211.2914.551.387.49
Monolithisch India		928.202,017.5417.6123.900.05NMNM0.0015.4423.75
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Cement sector is Grasim Industries. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 1,75,430.74 cr.

Grasim Industries has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,27,021.87 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Grasim Industries’s share price gained 21.61%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Grasim Industries here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all cement stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you spot companies positioned to benefit from India’s construction and infrastructure boom.

Core Infrastructure Enabler

Cement demand rises with roads, housing, urban development, and industrial capital expenditure. Companies like The Ramco Cements , Birla Corporation , UltraTech Cement , and others benefit from such growth.

Regional Players Hold Strong Markets

Different regions have different dynamics when it comes to the demand supply scenario, and price discipline

Logistics Efficiency is Key

Plants close to limestone reserves and rail connectivity save on costs.

High Operating Leverage

Even small increases in volume and pricing can significantly boost margins.

FAQs on Best Cement Stocks

What are the main cost heads in cement production?

Limestone, power, fuel, and freight contribute most to production costs for cement manufacturers.

Why are cement prices regionally varied?

Cement prices vary based on region due to high transport costs and local demand-supply imbalances.

How are green cement initiatives affecting the industry?

Blended cements and energy efficiency are becoming crucial for ESG ratings.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Cement Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Tata Resources & Energy Fund16.98UltraTech Cement12.72
UTI BSE Low Volatility Index Fund13.78Shree Cements1.32
Motilal Oswal BSE Low Volatility Index Fund13.74Shree Cements1.33
Tata Housing Opportunities Fund12.66UltraTech Cement3.26
ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund12.47UltraTech Cement3.36

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