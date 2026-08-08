This screener helps you spot companies positioned to benefit from India’s construction and infrastructure boom.

Core Infrastructure Enabler

Cement demand rises with roads, housing, urban development, and industrial capital expenditure. Companies like The Ramco Cements , Birla Corporation , UltraTech Cement , and others benefit from such growth.

Regional Players Hold Strong Markets

Different regions have different dynamics when it comes to the demand supply scenario, and price discipline

Logistics Efficiency is Key

Plants close to limestone reserves and rail connectivity save on costs.

High Operating Leverage

Even small increases in volume and pricing can significantly boost margins.