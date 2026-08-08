Track companies that manufacture and supply electrical and communication cables.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Polycab India
|9,268.00
|1,39,624.25
|22.25
|30.82
|0.01
|26.98
|28.14
|48.75
|11.63
|24.13
|KEI Industries
|5,625.00
|53,775.33
|13.78
|18.84
|0.03
|19.34
|24.38
|53.95
|8.07
|26.81
|Sterlite Technologies
|638.75
|32,826.08
|2.46
|8.68
|0.81
|-11.84
|-34.29
|135.09
|14.44
|16.16
|R R Kabel
|2,758.95
|31,205.24
|19.11
|27.32
|0.09
|20.19
|39.12
|51.35
|12.12
|17.62
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|41.05
|27,222.97
|28.92
|35.47
|0.00
|17.60
|8.68
|43.39
|12.59
|22.93
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|365.05
|21,832.58
|-26.17
|10.63
|-4.19
|NM
|NM
|138.04
|NM
|37.65
|Finolex Cables
|1,020.00
|15,599.81
|11.72
|11.04
|0.00
|12.15
|12.28
|21.86
|2.56
|14.92
|Universal Cables
|1,415.35
|4,910.61
|8.87
|9.16
|0.64
|11.14
|11.35
|30.11
|2.60
|11.82
|V-Marc India
|316.00
|4,630.16
|34.56
|44.29
|0.74
|NM
|NM
|46.28
|15.99
|7.95
|Laser Power and Infra
|294.60
|4,135.25
|20.89
|32.32
|1.14
|NM
|NM
|0.00
|5.60
|0.00
|Vindhya Telelinks
|2,279.00
|2,700.81
|5.55
|4.03
|0.36
|7.40
|5.91
|12.27
|0.64
|10.57
|Advait Energy Transitions
|2,194.45
|2,410.17
|18.59
|28.04
|0.32
|90.93
|84.82
|45.33
|8.66
|18.98
|Paramount Communications
|68.88
|2,254.03
|7.67
|12.86
|0.15
|33.93
|7.73
|37.73
|2.88
|8.13
|Vidya Wires
|94.27
|2,005.05
|12.01
|18.21
|0.18
|22.07
|38.92
|34.82
|4.18
|11.44
|Dynamic Cables
|402.05
|1,948.28
|18.46
|26.69
|0.09
|21.45
|39.63
|21.37
|4.26
|8.65
|Quadrant Future Tek
|360.70
|1,442.80
|-16.64
|-18.75
|0.09
|0.04
|NM
|NM
|5.59
|NM
|Divine Power Energy
|555.90
|1,193.35
|20.68
|29.77
|1.21
|NM
|NM
|51.97
|10.75
|22.56
|Hindusthan Insulators & Industries
|445.15
|963.45
|-6.37
|-8.53
|1.05
|-9.63
|NM
|221.60
|2.58
|NM
|Birla Cable
|256.00
|768.00
|6.01
|10.69
|0.47
|-0.90
|-19.94
|16.61
|2.73
|8.69
|Susan Electricals India
|232.40
|472.49
|47.42
|77.65
|1.73
|NM
|NM
|0.00
|10.93
|0.00
|JD Cables
|208.30
|469.74
|21.70
|31.93
|0.39
|107.42
|363.02
|14.81
|3.21
|8.80
|Delton Cables
|463.45
|400.42
|4.28
|15.28
|0.47
|53.61
|207.81
|27.20
|1.17
|6.54
|Prime Cable Industries
|182.65
|334.69
|20.13
|31.49
|0.85
|47.21
|388.43
|27.35
|5.51
|6.91
|Cords Cable Industries
|218.75
|282.80
|10.23
|22.82
|0.49
|21.93
|41.94
|13.70
|1.40
|3.80
|Surana Telecom and Power
|17.60
|238.94
|13.63
|11.51
|0.37
|29.62
|96.66
|9.63
|1.31
|8.13
The largest company, by revenues, in the Cables sector is Polycab India. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 28,883.79 cr.
Polycab India has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,39,624.25 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Polycab India’s share price gained 34.87%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Polycab India here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all cables stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you discover cable makers that support India's power, telecom, and housing sectors.
Cables are essential for new power connections, real estate projects, and smart cities.
Growth in electric vehicles and rooftop solar will drive demand for specialty cables.
Fibre optic cables are critical for broadband, 5G, and data centre expansion.
Margins of copper, aluminium, and PVC compounds can fluctuate with price changes.
Common types include power, control, telecom, and fibre-optic cables.
Key users of industrial cables are power utilities, infrastructure, telecom, auto, and real estate sectors.
Yes. Copper, aluminium, silver, and PVC prices affect margins, as they are core raw materials for cable manufacturing.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Samco Flexi Cap Fund
|7.87
|KEI Industries
|-2.68
|Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|6.77
|Polycab India
|0.51
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|6.52
|KEI Industries
|1.69