Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, in the Cables sector is Polycab India. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 28,883.79 cr.



Polycab India has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,39,624.25 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Polycab India’s share price gained 34.87%.



You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Polycab India here.



Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all cables stocks here.