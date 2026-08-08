Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Best Cables Stocks

Track companies that manufacture and supply electrical and communication cables.

By Market Cap
By Market Cap
  • Select All
  • Largecap
  • Midcap
  • Smallcap
By Industry
By Industry
  • Select All
  • Cables
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Polycab India		9,268.001,39,624.2522.2530.820.0126.9828.1448.7511.6324.13
KEI Industries		5,625.0053,775.3313.7818.840.0319.3424.3853.958.0726.81
Sterlite Technologies		638.7532,826.082.468.680.81-11.84-34.29135.0914.4416.16
R R Kabel		2,758.9531,205.2419.1127.320.0920.1939.1251.3512.1217.62
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		41.0527,222.9728.9235.470.0017.608.6843.3912.5922.93
Diamond Power Infrastructure		365.0521,832.58-26.1710.63-4.19NMNM138.04NM37.65
Finolex Cables		1,020.0015,599.8111.7211.040.0012.1512.2821.862.5614.92
Universal Cables		1,415.354,910.618.879.160.6411.1411.3530.112.6011.82
V-Marc India		316.004,630.1634.5644.290.74NMNM46.2815.997.95
Laser Power and Infra		294.604,135.2520.8932.321.14NMNM0.005.600.00
Vindhya Telelinks		2,279.002,700.815.554.030.367.405.9112.270.6410.57
Advait Energy Transitions		2,194.452,410.1718.5928.040.3290.9384.8245.338.6618.98
Paramount Communications		68.882,254.037.6712.860.1533.937.7337.732.888.13
Vidya Wires		94.272,005.0512.0118.210.1822.0738.9234.824.1811.44
Dynamic Cables		402.051,948.2818.4626.690.0921.4539.6321.374.268.65
Quadrant Future Tek		360.701,442.80-16.64-18.750.090.04NMNM5.59NM
Divine Power Energy		555.901,193.3520.6829.771.21NMNM51.9710.7522.56
Hindusthan Insulators & Industries		445.15963.45-6.37-8.531.05-9.63NM221.602.58NM
Birla Cable		256.00768.006.0110.690.47-0.90-19.9416.612.738.69
Susan Electricals India		232.40472.4947.4277.651.73NMNM0.0010.930.00
JD Cables		208.30469.7421.7031.930.39107.42363.0214.813.218.80
Delton Cables		463.45400.424.2815.280.4753.61207.8127.201.176.54
Prime Cable Industries		182.65334.6920.1331.490.8547.21388.4327.355.516.91
Cords Cable Industries		218.75282.8010.2322.820.4921.9341.9413.701.403.80
Surana Telecom and Power		17.60238.9413.6311.510.3729.6296.669.631.318.13
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The largest company, by revenues, in the Cables sector is Polycab India. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 28,883.79 cr.

Polycab India has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,39,624.25 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Polycab India’s share price gained 34.87%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Polycab India here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all cables stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

Since each individual's situation is unique, a qualified professional should be consulted before making financial decisions.

Financialexpress.com / IEOMSPL makes no guarantees as to the accuracy, thoroughness, or quality of the information provided, which is provided only on an “AS AVAILABLE” basis at visitor's sole risk. Financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall not be responsible or liable for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the content. The information and investment, accounting, or legal information provided here are neither comprehensive nor appropriate for every individual. The visitor is advised to verify any information before using it for any personal, financial, accounting, legal, or business purpose. In addition, the opinions and views expressed in any article on Financialexpress.com's/ IEOMSPL are solely those of the author(s) of the article received as is from Stock Brokerage Firm and Stock Market Experts and do not reflect the opinions of financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL or its management. Financialexpress.com/ IEOMSPL 's content herein may be modified at any time by us, without advance notice or reason, and financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall have no obligation to notify you of any corrections or changes to any Site content.

Read More  

Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you discover cable makers that support India's power, telecom, and housing sectors.

Growing Infrastructure and Housing Projects Push Demand

Cables are essential for new power connections, real estate projects, and smart cities.

EV and Solar Sector Growth

Growth in electric vehicles and rooftop solar will drive demand for specialty cables.

Telecom and Data Growth

Fibre optic cables are critical for broadband, 5G, and data centre expansion.

Raw Material Sensitivity

Margins of copper, aluminium, and PVC compounds can fluctuate with price changes.

FAQs on Best Cables Stocks

What are the types of cables produced by these cable companies?

Common types include power, control, telecom, and fibre-optic cables.

Which sectors use industrial cables?

Key users of industrial cables are power utilities, infrastructure, telecom, auto, and real estate sectors.

Are cable companies affected by raw material prices?

Yes. Copper, aluminium, silver, and PVC prices affect margins, as they are core raw materials for cable manufacturing.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Cables Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Samco Flexi Cap Fund7.87KEI Industries-2.68
Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund6.77Polycab India0.51
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund6.52KEI Industries1.69

Top Screens

Top screeners to spot growth, value, and momentum stocks.

Highest YOY Quarterly profit growth
Discover companies delivering the strongest year-over-year profit gains, key to sustained business success.
Consistently growing stocks
Invest in companies that deliver growth year after year, your path to compounding wealth.
High Growth High RoE Low PE
Are you looking for companies that grow rapidly, deliver solid returns, and still appear undervalued? This screener finds them for you.
Low Price Blue Chips stocks
Invest in high-quality, fundamentally sound companies at a lower price point.
Large cap stocks
Explore industry-leading giants known for stability, scale, and proven returns.
LOAD MORE

Sectoral Screens

Screens to help identify the best stocks across sectors and popular themes

Best Defence Stocks
Track key players in India’s self-reliance defence push, backed by strong order books.
Best Automobiles Stocks
Track leading automotive companies with strong domestic sales, exports, and EV plays.
Best Retail Stocks
Spot leading players in India’s booming consumer and e-commerce-led retail sector.
Best Electric Equipment Stocks
Identify key beneficiaries of India's electrification, energy upgrades, and capex cycle.
Best EV Stocks
Explore EV companies that deal in electric mobility, battery manufacturing, and charging infrastructure.
LOAD MORE

Group Screens

Screens to help you identify the best performing stocks within each business group in India

Godrej Group
Track Godrej Consumer, Godrej Properties, and other group companies in one place.
Bajaj Group
See how the group’s lending, auto manufacturing, and consumer finance arms perform alongside each other.
Murugappa Group
Track the group’s diverse listed companies, from Cholamandalam Investment to Coromandel International in one place.
Muthoot Group
Monitor Muthoot Finance and related companies together.
HCL Group
Check the performance of HCL Technologies and other HCL-linked entities in one snapshot.
LOAD MORE
Adani Group Stocks
Reliance Group Stocks
Metal Stocks
Tata Stocks
GMR Stocks
Pharma Stocks
Aditya Birla Stocks
Jaypee Stocks
Energy Stocks
GMR Stocks
Banking Stocks
Vedanta Stocks
IT Stocks
Automobile Stocks
FMCG Stocks

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse