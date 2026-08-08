Track India’s leading telecom and digital services businesses and infrastructure-linked ventures under the Bharti umbrella.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Bharti Airtel
|1,959.00
|11,93,728.40
|16.32
|18.47
|0.74
|14.88
|49.48
|41.28
|8.01
|10.00
|Indus Towers
|385.00
|1,01,569.27
|18.02
|17.89
|0.02
|4.61
|41.30
|14.20
|2.56
|5.99
|Bharti Hexacom
|1,514.00
|75,700.00
|24.18
|22.09
|0.38
|12.45
|47.63
|41.50
|10.56
|15.22
The largest company, by revenues, is Bharti Airtel, which operates in the Telecommunications sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 2,10,972.80 cr.
Bharti Airtel has a market capitalisation of Rs 11,93,728.40 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Bharti Airtel’s share price gained 1.80%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Bharti Airtel.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all telecommunications stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is Bharti Airtel. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 11,93,728.40 cr. Over the last 12 months, Bharti Airtel’s share price gained 1.80%.
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This screener unifies all Bharti Group–linked companies, allowing investors to check how telecom, digital platforms, and allied ventures shape the group’s market standing.
Bharti Airtel is the flagship, giving investors an exposure to India’s expanding data and mobile connectivity demand.
The Bharti Group’s ventures in payments banks, data centers, and digital services enhance long-term revenue diversification.
The group has operations in Africa and other geographies, which offer additional growth options beyond India’s telecom market.
Spectrum pricing, AGR dues, and 5G rollout policies are crucial watchpoints for investors.
Use this page to see how Bharti Airtel and other group-linked entities balance growth in digital infrastructure with regulatory and debt challenges.
The subscriber growth, the average revenue per user (ARPU), internet spectrum-related liabilities, and regulatory developments are key drivers for this group.
It helps track Bharti Airtel’s performance with the other companies to assess the group’s consolidated impact on the telecom and digital services sector.
The group’s main listed entity is Bharti Airtel, with exposure to telecom, digital services, and payments. Other related ventures may be linked through group ownership structures.
Source: Dion Global