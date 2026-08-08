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Best AI Stocks

Explore artificial intelligence stocks that benefit from digitization, demand for automation, and data-led decision-making.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Tata Consultancy Services		2,453.708,87,770.1345.8858.650.005.808.4317.838.2810.97
Infosys		1,173.104,76,050.6231.7040.230.006.778.4415.725.1310.40
HCL Technologies		1,348.903,66,046.2822.1428.330.008.655.8221.014.8712.05
Wipro		186.701,84,915.0714.9918.570.190.785.1613.992.109.37
ABB India		7,600.001,61,050.3721.2828.460.00NMNM53.9020.5543.30
Cummins India		5,420.001,50,242.4027.8632.860.0016.0425.2963.4717.7339.32
Bosch		42,000.001,23,883.6218.6820.590.0010.3015.8644.678.3524.07
Oracle Financial Services Software		11,725.601,02,101.2633.7243.240.0010.4213.4829.9213.0514.14
Persistent Systems		5,475.0085,629.0023.7930.440.0020.8827.1444.5210.9325.40
Coforge		1,775.0078,618.3916.3120.750.0426.9633.6644.758.2212.26
Tata Communications		1,731.0049,336.4029.0515.973.0711.61-13.8552.1614.319.47
Mphasis		2,480.0547,140.0117.3323.390.174.795.0424.684.3911.86
Netweb Technologies India		4,940.6528,132.4028.4539.260.3869.9363.68107.9338.8957.03
Tata Elxsi		3,780.0023,549.2320.6629.230.006.11-1.3935.977.7422.42
Affle 3I		1,643.2523,150.0012.4515.290.0023.6322.9750.906.3427.73
Anant Raj		620.0022,312.379.6310.380.1037.9453.5640.213.8519.80
E2E Networks		575.3011,826.15-0.92-0.490.0654.80NM379.567.0224.71
Zensar Technologies		499.0011,355.0016.4121.450.005.4734.6414.632.419.33
RateGain Travel Technologies		956.3011,328.629.6911.020.4647.7749.6046.745.6514.88
Cyient		856.709,518.197.5312.020.036.51-2.4625.171.686.91
RailTel Corporation of India		288.759,267.1011.4614.380.0020.290.1345.965.627.12
Happiest Minds Technologies		403.006,136.6712.5817.990.8417.44-0.8727.513.6312.13
Saksoft		165.002,187.1017.1023.030.0414.8119.0016.412.815.74
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector is Tata Consultancy Services. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 2,67,021.00 cr.

Tata Consultancy Services has a market capitalisation of Rs 8,87,770.13 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Tata Consultancy Services’s share price declined 19.48%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Tata Consultancy Services here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all artificial intelligence (ai) stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

Since each individual's situation is unique, a qualified professional should be consulted before making financial decisions.

Financialexpress.com / IEOMSPL makes no guarantees as to the accuracy, thoroughness, or quality of the information provided, which is provided only on an “AS AVAILABLE” basis at visitor's sole risk. Financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall not be responsible or liable for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the content. The information and investment, accounting, or legal information provided here are neither comprehensive nor appropriate for every individual. The visitor is advised to verify any information before using it for any personal, financial, accounting, legal, or business purpose. In addition, the opinions and views expressed in any article on Financialexpress.com's/ IEOMSPL are solely those of the author(s) of the article received as is from Stock Brokerage Firm and Stock Market Experts and do not reflect the opinions of financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL or its management. Financialexpress.com/ IEOMSPL 's content herein may be modified at any time by us, without advance notice or reason, and financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall have no obligation to notify you of any corrections or changes to any Site content.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps investors track companies that could benefit from the surging adoption of artificial intelligence across sectors.

Enterprise AI Adoption

AI is now used across industries, including in banking, IT services, healthcare, and manufacturing, to improve efficiency and decision-making.

High Operating Leverage

Once developed, AI solutions can help scale quickly with relatively low incremental costs, supporting margin expansion.

Data-Centric Business Models

Companies with robust data capabilities gain a competitive edge, improving pricing power and long-term profitability.

FAQs on Best AI Stocks

What drives growth in AI stocks?

Digital transformation, automation demand, cloud adoption, and growing enterprise expenditure on analytics and intelligent software are driving growth in AI stocks, such as ABB India , RailTel Corporation of India , and others.

Are AI stocks high-risk investments?

AI stocks can be volatile, especially in early stages, but established companies with diversified revenue streams tend to offer better risk-adjusted returns.

Which sectors use AI the most?

IT services , BFSI, healthcare , retail , and manufacturing are among the biggest adopters of AI technologies. Over time, expect all sectors to be using AI in a big way.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Data Center Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund19.29Larsen & Toubro9.36
Kotak Infrastructure & Economic Reform Fund18.65Larsen & Toubro11.53
Canara Robeco Infrastructure17.31Larsen & Toubro7.89
HSBC Infrastructure Fund16.17Larsen & Toubro10.47

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