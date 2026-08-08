This screener helps investors track companies that could benefit from the surging adoption of artificial intelligence across sectors.

Enterprise AI Adoption

AI is now used across industries, including in banking, IT services, healthcare, and manufacturing, to improve efficiency and decision-making.

High Operating Leverage

Once developed, AI solutions can help scale quickly with relatively low incremental costs, supporting margin expansion.

Data-Centric Business Models

Companies with robust data capabilities gain a competitive edge, improving pricing power and long-term profitability.