Explore artificial intelligence stocks that benefit from digitization, demand for automation, and data-led decision-making.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2,453.70
|8,87,770.13
|45.88
|58.65
|0.00
|5.80
|8.43
|17.83
|8.28
|10.97
|Infosys
|1,173.10
|4,76,050.62
|31.70
|40.23
|0.00
|6.77
|8.44
|15.72
|5.13
|10.40
|HCL Technologies
|1,348.90
|3,66,046.28
|22.14
|28.33
|0.00
|8.65
|5.82
|21.01
|4.87
|12.05
|Wipro
|186.70
|1,84,915.07
|14.99
|18.57
|0.19
|0.78
|5.16
|13.99
|2.10
|9.37
|ABB India
|7,600.00
|1,61,050.37
|21.28
|28.46
|0.00
|NM
|NM
|53.90
|20.55
|43.30
|Cummins India
|5,420.00
|1,50,242.40
|27.86
|32.86
|0.00
|16.04
|25.29
|63.47
|17.73
|39.32
|Bosch
|42,000.00
|1,23,883.62
|18.68
|20.59
|0.00
|10.30
|15.86
|44.67
|8.35
|24.07
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11,725.60
|1,02,101.26
|33.72
|43.24
|0.00
|10.42
|13.48
|29.92
|13.05
|14.14
|Persistent Systems
|5,475.00
|85,629.00
|23.79
|30.44
|0.00
|20.88
|27.14
|44.52
|10.93
|25.40
|Coforge
|1,775.00
|78,618.39
|16.31
|20.75
|0.04
|26.96
|33.66
|44.75
|8.22
|12.26
|Tata Communications
|1,731.00
|49,336.40
|29.05
|15.97
|3.07
|11.61
|-13.85
|52.16
|14.31
|9.47
|Mphasis
|2,480.05
|47,140.01
|17.33
|23.39
|0.17
|4.79
|5.04
|24.68
|4.39
|11.86
|Netweb Technologies India
|4,940.65
|28,132.40
|28.45
|39.26
|0.38
|69.93
|63.68
|107.93
|38.89
|57.03
|Tata Elxsi
|3,780.00
|23,549.23
|20.66
|29.23
|0.00
|6.11
|-1.39
|35.97
|7.74
|22.42
|Affle 3I
|1,643.25
|23,150.00
|12.45
|15.29
|0.00
|23.63
|22.97
|50.90
|6.34
|27.73
|Anant Raj
|620.00
|22,312.37
|9.63
|10.38
|0.10
|37.94
|53.56
|40.21
|3.85
|19.80
|E2E Networks
|575.30
|11,826.15
|-0.92
|-0.49
|0.06
|54.80
|NM
|379.56
|7.02
|24.71
|Zensar Technologies
|499.00
|11,355.00
|16.41
|21.45
|0.00
|5.47
|34.64
|14.63
|2.41
|9.33
|RateGain Travel Technologies
|956.30
|11,328.62
|9.69
|11.02
|0.46
|47.77
|49.60
|46.74
|5.65
|14.88
|Cyient
|856.70
|9,518.19
|7.53
|12.02
|0.03
|6.51
|-2.46
|25.17
|1.68
|6.91
|RailTel Corporation of India
|288.75
|9,267.10
|11.46
|14.38
|0.00
|20.29
|0.13
|45.96
|5.62
|7.12
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|403.00
|6,136.67
|12.58
|17.99
|0.84
|17.44
|-0.87
|27.51
|3.63
|12.13
|Saksoft
|165.00
|2,187.10
|17.10
|23.03
|0.04
|14.81
|19.00
|16.41
|2.81
|5.74
The largest company, by revenues, in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector is Tata Consultancy Services. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 2,67,021.00 cr.
Tata Consultancy Services has a market capitalisation of Rs 8,87,770.13 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Tata Consultancy Services’s share price declined 19.48%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Tata Consultancy Services here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all artificial intelligence (ai) stocks here.
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This screener helps investors track companies that could benefit from the surging adoption of artificial intelligence across sectors.
AI is now used across industries, including in banking, IT services, healthcare, and manufacturing, to improve efficiency and decision-making.
Once developed, AI solutions can help scale quickly with relatively low incremental costs, supporting margin expansion.
Companies with robust data capabilities gain a competitive edge, improving pricing power and long-term profitability.
Digital transformation, automation demand, cloud adoption, and growing enterprise expenditure on analytics and intelligent software are driving growth in AI stocks, such as ABB India , RailTel Corporation of India , and others.
AI stocks can be volatile, especially in early stages, but established companies with diversified revenue streams tend to offer better risk-adjusted returns.
IT services , BFSI, healthcare , retail , and manufacturing are among the biggest adopters of AI technologies. Over time, expect all sectors to be using AI in a big way.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund
|19.29
|Larsen & Toubro
|9.36
|Kotak Infrastructure & Economic Reform Fund
|18.65
|Larsen & Toubro
|11.53
|Canara Robeco Infrastructure
|17.31
|Larsen & Toubro
|7.89
|HSBC Infrastructure Fund
|16.17
|Larsen & Toubro
|10.47