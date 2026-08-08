This screener helps you invest in India’s food chain backbone, serving both B2B and consumer markets.

Crucial to Food Security

The agriculture, horticulture, and livestock companies like Jubilant Ingrevia , Gulshan Polyols , and LT Foods are input suppliers and processors that form the base of India’s agri-economy.

Seasonal but Resilient

Rabi/Kharif cycles affect output, but the demand remains stable due to high domestic consumption.

Government Support Strong

The government offers fertilizer subsidies, minimum selling prices (MSPs), and rural schemes to support incomes.

Diversified Value Chain Exposure

Dairy, seeds, poultry, irrigation, and cold storage are part of the Agriculture/Horticulture/Livestock sector.