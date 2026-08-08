Track companies in seeds, fertilizers, agritech, dairy, poultry, and horticulture.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|LT Foods
|431.50
|14,983.96
|13.83
|18.40
|0.22
|16.43
|15.81
|23.40
|3.31
|10.72
|Avanti Feeds
|908.50
|12,377.92
|18.44
|23.88
|0.00
|6.04
|28.47
|20.42
|3.77
|16.64
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|737.00
|11,739.02
|8.88
|11.10
|0.25
|-2.76
|-1.83
|38.04
|3.75
|15.09
|Godrej Agrovet
|543.55
|10,455.73
|23.26
|22.84
|0.72
|2.97
|18.57
|23.40
|5.15
|11.94
|KRBL
|377.35
|8,637.16
|11.16
|14.80
|0.03
|4.37
|-2.58
|13.33
|1.49
|6.69
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|167.00
|7,659.80
|9.23
|12.57
|0.13
|5.28
|-2.26
|18.41
|2.32
|11.61
|Kaveri Seed Company
|767.00
|3,945.38
|16.83
|17.00
|0.00
|9.23
|2.87
|13.34
|2.25
|10.86
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|1,860.00
|2,818.36
|27.80
|35.59
|0.06
|8.83
|30.79
|22.04
|6.13
|11.41
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|31.17
|2,227.44
|-0.42
|7.49
|0.69
|3.65
|-66.84
|NM
|0.38
|7.41
|Venky's (India)
|1,571.90
|2,214.39
|8.72
|12.13
|0.10
|-4.16
|25.48
|15.90
|1.39
|7.19
|Sanstar
|113.85
|2,074.85
|30.69
|31.74
|0.59
|NM
|NM
|60.21
|9.19
|0.00
|GRM Overseas
|89.20
|1,848.31
|12.35
|20.23
|0.61
|8.65
|5.75
|24.78
|3.07
|27.24
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|278.00
|1,382.37
|13.69
|17.81
|0.10
|1.24
|-0.83
|11.05
|1.65
|5.84
|Gulshan Polyols
|203.00
|1,266.12
|4.02
|7.63
|0.64
|22.42
|-33.86
|29.69
|1.98
|15.03
|AVT Natural Products
|71.80
|1,093.40
|11.58
|16.21
|0.20
|7.00
|-5.75
|16.87
|1.95
|8.69
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|90.00
|944.44
|20.34
|26.07
|0.83
|14.72
|16.68
|35.43
|7.21
|20.41
|Regaal Resources
|86.57
|891.62
|11.35
|12.20
|1.25
|32.46
|54.84
|16.05
|1.82
|9.19
|R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems
|18.00
|770.81
|31.48
|33.60
|0.48
|NM
|NM
|21.97
|7.65
|18.96
|KSE
|207.65
|664.48
|24.04
|31.23
|0.07
|1.44
|186.70
|7.91
|1.90
|4.41
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|161.95
|506.00
|4.76
|8.83
|0.58
|-0.33
|-24.73
|14.81
|0.89
|7.89
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|14.64
|482.47
|18.23
|28.36
|0.87
|33.42
|37.68
|10.22
|1.95
|7.18
|Kotyark Industries
|40.54
|458.39
|10.71
|17.24
|0.36
|40.49
|17.91
|0.00
|2.54
|9.99
|Mahindra EPC Irrigation
|108.50
|303.27
|6.85
|11.89
|0.24
|14.05
|6.07
|31.70
|1.64
|11.96
|Nath Bio-Genes (India)
|157.70
|299.69
|6.11
|8.00
|0.20
|13.88
|0.58
|8.19
|0.44
|5.06
|Halder Venture
|240.30
|298.89
|16.09
|28.10
|2.02
|20.99
|69.25
|10.40
|1.67
|8.68
The largest company, by revenues, in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives sector is LT Foods. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 10,945.56 cr.
LT Foods has a market capitalisation of Rs 14,983.96 cr. Over the previous 12 months, LT Foods’s share price declined 6.56%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of LT Foods here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all agriculture / horticulture / lives stocks here.
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This screener helps you invest in India’s food chain backbone, serving both B2B and consumer markets.
The agriculture, horticulture, and livestock companies like Jubilant Ingrevia , Gulshan Polyols , and LT Foods are input suppliers and processors that form the base of India’s agri-economy.
Rabi/Kharif cycles affect output, but the demand remains stable due to high domestic consumption.
The government offers fertilizer subsidies, minimum selling prices (MSPs), and rural schemes to support incomes.
Dairy, seeds, poultry, irrigation, and cold storage are part of the Agriculture/Horticulture/Livestock sector.
Yes. Rainfall impacts sowing, yields, and agricultural input demand.
Rural income, infrastructure, food processing, and export opportunities are key growth drivers for the agricultural economy.
Livestock firms earn through the sale of milk, eggs, poultry meat, feed, and animal healthcare.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Bandhan Focused Fund
|7.48
|LT Foods
|4.65
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|3.85
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|17.70
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|2.35
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|9.08
|Bandhan Small Cap Fund
|2.30
|LT Foods
|13.92
|Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|2.27
|LT Foods
|0.51