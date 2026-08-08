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Best Agriculture/Horticulture/Livestock Stocks

Track companies in seeds, fertilizers, agritech, dairy, poultry, and horticulture.

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Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
LT Foods		431.5014,983.9613.8318.400.2216.4315.8123.403.3110.72
Avanti Feeds		908.5012,377.9218.4423.880.006.0428.4720.423.7716.64
Jubilant Ingrevia		737.0011,739.028.8811.100.25-2.76-1.8338.043.7515.09
Godrej Agrovet		543.5510,455.7323.2622.840.722.9718.5723.405.1511.94
KRBL		377.358,637.1611.1614.800.034.37-2.5813.331.496.69
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		167.007,659.809.2312.570.135.28-2.2618.412.3211.61
Kaveri Seed Company		767.003,945.3816.8317.000.009.232.8713.342.2510.86
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		1,860.002,818.3627.8035.590.068.8330.7922.046.1311.41
Jain Irrigation Systems		31.172,227.44-0.427.490.693.65-66.84NM0.387.41
Venky's (India)		1,571.902,214.398.7212.130.10-4.1625.4815.901.397.19
Sanstar		113.852,074.8530.6931.740.59NMNM60.219.190.00
GRM Overseas		89.201,848.3112.3520.230.618.655.7524.783.0727.24
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		278.001,382.3713.6917.810.101.24-0.8311.051.655.84
Gulshan Polyols		203.001,266.124.027.630.6422.42-33.8629.691.9815.03
AVT Natural Products		71.801,093.4011.5816.210.207.00-5.7516.871.958.69
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		90.00944.4420.3426.070.8314.7216.6835.437.2120.41
Regaal Resources		86.57891.6211.3512.201.2532.4654.8416.051.829.19
R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems		18.00770.8131.4833.600.48NMNM21.977.6518.96
KSE		207.65664.4824.0431.230.071.44186.707.911.904.41
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		161.95506.004.768.830.58-0.33-24.7314.810.897.89
Mangalam Global Enterprise		14.64482.4718.2328.360.8733.4237.6810.221.957.18
Kotyark Industries		40.54458.3910.7117.240.3640.4917.910.002.549.99
Mahindra EPC Irrigation		108.50303.276.8511.890.2414.056.0731.701.6411.96
Nath Bio-Genes (India)		157.70299.696.118.000.2013.880.588.190.445.06
Halder Venture		240.30298.8916.0928.102.0220.9969.2510.401.678.68
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives sector is LT Foods. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 10,945.56 cr.

LT Foods has a market capitalisation of Rs 14,983.96 cr. Over the previous 12 months, LT Foods’s share price declined 6.56%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of LT Foods here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all agriculture / horticulture / lives stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you invest in India’s food chain backbone, serving both B2B and consumer markets.

Crucial to Food Security

The agriculture, horticulture, and livestock companies like Jubilant Ingrevia , Gulshan Polyols , and LT Foods are input suppliers and processors that form the base of India’s agri-economy.

Seasonal but Resilient

Rabi/Kharif cycles affect output, but the demand remains stable due to high domestic consumption.

Government Support Strong

The government offers fertilizer subsidies, minimum selling prices (MSPs), and rural schemes to support incomes.

Diversified Value Chain Exposure

Dairy, seeds, poultry, irrigation, and cold storage are part of the Agriculture/Horticulture/Livestock sector.

FAQs on Best Agriculture/Horticulture/Livestock Stocks

Are these companies monsoon-dependent?

Yes. Rainfall impacts sowing, yields, and agricultural input demand.

What are key growth drivers?

Rural income, infrastructure, food processing, and export opportunities are key growth drivers for the agricultural economy.

How do livestock firms earn?

Livestock firms earn through the sale of milk, eggs, poultry meat, feed, and animal healthcare.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Bandhan Focused Fund7.48LT Foods4.65
DSP Small Cap Fund3.85Jubilant Ingrevia17.70
UTI Small Cap Fund2.35Jubilant Ingrevia9.08
Bandhan Small Cap Fund2.30LT Foods13.92
Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund2.27LT Foods0.51

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