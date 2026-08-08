This screener combines all Aditya Birla–linked companies, giving you a single dashboard to study how cyclical and non-cyclical businesses together shape group performance.

Metals & Materials Leadership

Hindalco and Novelis make the Aditya Birla Group a key player in global aluminum and copper markets.

Cement & Building Materials

UltraTech Cement is India’s largest cement maker, benefiting from growing demand in housing and infrastructure cycles.

Telecom & Services

Aditya Birla Capital and Vodafone Idea operate across financial services and the telecom sectors.

Diversification

The group’s presence in multiple industries provides a buffer against cyclical downturns in any single sector.

Use this page to track how global commodity cycles, Mahindrainfrastructure demand, and Mahindratelecom reforms shape Aditya Birla Group companies in real time.