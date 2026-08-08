Track this diversified conglomerate spanning metals, cement, financial services, telecom, textiles, and renewables.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|UltraTech Cement
|12,040.00
|3,54,793.72
|10.65
|12.04
|0.30
|11.86
|17.92
|41.55
|4.63
|19.12
|Hindalco Industries
|1,054.00
|2,36,857.68
|9.80
|12.51
|0.71
|7.20
|26.50
|17.69
|1.73
|7.37
|Grasim Industries
|3,336.00
|2,27,021.87
|4.79
|6.59
|2.17
|14.25
|-8.55
|45.71
|2.19
|12.25
|Vodafone Idea
|12.75
|1,38,137.37
|-96.62
|-1.68
|-4.18
|2.09
|NM
|4.00
|NM
|12.08
|Aditya Birla Capital
|414.50
|1,13,426.47
|10.93
|11.32
|5.20
|18.40
|-7.32
|27.64
|3.28
|15.06
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|1,011.00
|29,244.56
|24.16
|30.39
|0.00
|14.58
|17.92
|29.03
|7.24
|19.15
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1,385.00
|15,469.85
|-2.78
|-4.71
|1.52
|-56.06
|NM
|NM
|4.18
|NM
|India Cements
|397.95
|12,332.36
|-0.66
|1.56
|0.13
|-7.18
|-36.03
|133.36
|1.22
|24.60
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|94.25
|11,503.42
|12.11
|14.33
|0.59
|NM
|NM
|65.41
|8.15
|8.04
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|63.31
|7,727.23
|-13.28
|-2.63
|0.30
|-13.00
|NM
|NM
|1.32
|8.30
|Tanfac Industries
|3,073.35
|6,131.33
|18.79
|25.38
|0.25
|23.78
|7.71
|90.65
|16.43
|33.23
|Century Enka
|607.30
|1,326.99
|6.74
|8.21
|0.01
|-6.28
|4.37
|9.02
|0.89
|4.34
|Aditya Birla Money
|133.00
|751.57
|19.47
|64.34
|7.26
|21.24
|22.03
|13.86
|2.50
|6.76
The largest company, by revenues, is Hindalco Industries, which operates in the Metals - Non Ferrous sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 2,74,944.00 cr.
Hindalco Industries has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,36,857.68 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Hindalco Industries’s share price gained 53.50%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Hindalco Industries.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all metals - non ferrous stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is UltraTech Cement. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,54,793.72 cr. Over the last 12 months, UltraTech Cement’s share price declined 1.92%.
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Read More
This screener combines all Aditya Birla–linked companies, giving you a single dashboard to study how cyclical and non-cyclical businesses together shape group performance.
Hindalco and Novelis make the Aditya Birla Group a key player in global aluminum and copper markets.
UltraTech Cement is India’s largest cement maker, benefiting from growing demand in housing and infrastructure cycles.
Aditya Birla Capital and Vodafone Idea operate across financial services and the telecom sectors.
The group’s presence in multiple industries provides a buffer against cyclical downturns in any single sector.
Use this page to track how global commodity cycles, Mahindrainfrastructure demand, and Mahindratelecom reforms shape Aditya Birla Group companies in real time.
Global aluminum prices, cement demand cycles, telecom regulatory changes, and capital market activity all play significant roles.
Major listed firms include Hindalco Industries, UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Capital, Vodafone Idea, and Grasim Industries.
It provides a consolidated snapshot of Aditya Birla Group’s diversified listed businesses, such as Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, Vodafone Idea, and others, making it easier to check performance across sectors.
Source: Dion Global