Stock markets: Does excess cash-holding affect value of firms

By P Saravanan & S Aghila

Identifying the value of a company is one of the most important steps in the investment process. The value of each firm can be determined by computing its intrinsic value. One way through which this can be enhanced is by proper management of cash in the company.

The goal of cash management is to limit cash levels in the company and maximise stock return. Cash should be kept at a level which makes balance between cash holding cost and insufficient cash cost. Let us discuss below on how excess cash holding affect negatively the firm value.

Motivations for holding cash

Cash is required to meet the day to day activities of the business. Firms hold cash for making necessary payments for goods and services they acquire. The cash inflows and outflows of day-to-day operations of a firm should be perfectly synchronized. Further, companies hold cash to meet uncertainties, emergencies, and to meet fluctuations in cash balances.

The holding of cash on these reasons are on precaution. Often, uncertainty can result in prolongation or disruption of operating cycle. This requires companies to carry cash balances as a precautionary motive. Sometimes, firm hold high cash balances over the precautionary level of cash balance to take advantage of speculative investment opportunities such as to exploit discounts for prompt payments, to improve credit ratings, etc.

Measurement of excess cash

Excess cash holdings are nothing but the remaining part of cash after deduction of the cash demand of trading, investment and financial risk. Generally, excess cash holdings is the difference between actual cash holdings and optimal cash holdings. So, we must first understand the factors that affect the optimal level of cash holdings for the company.

Investment science literature documents variables such as the size of the firm, working capital requirements, cash flow, dividend distribution policy, research and development, debt equity choice, debt maturity structure, etc. determine the optimal cash balance. Empirical studies across the globe including in the emerging economies proved that excess cash holding results in reduced stock return.

Deriving intrinsic value

The intrinsic value of a share is consisting of two parts namely the expected value of holding the current operational resources and the value resulted from the expansion of operations or the future operational activities. But, owing to the widespread presence of agency problems, management wants to keep excessive cash holdings to reduce risk and maximize self-interests.

However, positive excessive cash normally implies that a firm has irrational capital allocation, lower profitability and serious agency problems. Unreasonable use of excess cash like over-investment also decreases the intrinsic value. Excess cash has negative impact on intrinsic as well as enterprise value.

Owing to the low return of cash, the nature of excess cash is a kind of unreasonable allocation of assets for the firms. At the same time, excess cash holdings are often associated with serious information asymmetry and agency problems, which will lead to companies with excess cash sparing cash for low efficiency investments or self-interest problems of management. This will be a damage to the value of the firm.

To conclude, higher excess cash holdings lead to lower enterprise value and investors should stay away from such companies.

-Saravanan is a professor of finance and accounting, IIM Tiruchirappalli. Aghila is a doctoral research scholar from IIT Madras, currently doing her internship in IIM Tiruchirappalli