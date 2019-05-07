Stock markets crash on fresh US tariff threat on China

Stocks lost value for a fourth straight session on Monday with investors spooked by the US\u2019 threat of fresh trade tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. The Indian markets have performed poorly over the past year with the majority of stocks posting negative returns though this has been masked by a rise in the benchmark indices. How badly the broader market has performed can be seen in the BSE advances to declines ratio; this has stayed below one in the last one year.\u00a0In 161 of the 247 trading sessions, the decline outpaced advances. The Nifty Small cap index has given up nearly 21.7% over the past year while the Mid Cap index has lost 12.09% of its value.\u00a0On Monday, the Sensex lost 362.92 points or 0.93% to close the session at 38,600.34 points, while the broader Nifty 50 shed 114 points or 0.97 % to end at 11,598.25points.\u00a0The Sensex has given a return of 7.02% between January and now. Much of the rally in the benchmarks in 2019 \u2014 an extremely narrow one driven by about half a dozen stocks\u2014has been fuelled by FPI (foreign portfolio investors) buying. FPIs have picked up stocks worth nearly $9.7 billion so far in 2019, against an outflow of $4.6 billion last year. On the other hand, between January and now, the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have sold shares worth nearly $2.5 billion, Bloomberg data showed. However, India remains one of the most expensive markets in the world. At its close of 38,600.34 on Monday, the Sensex now trades at a price-earnings(PE) multiple of 18.4 times to the estimated one- year forward earnings, against the long-term average PE of 16.7 times. This compares with 11.5 times for Kospi and 14.8 for Jakarta Composite. Russian equities were the cheapest in the emerging market with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 5.7, Bloomberg data showed. Historically, Indian equities have traded at an average PE premium of 26% to the Asia pacific region, excluding Japan. Of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE, all barring BSE Oil & Gas and Telecom ended in the red with the BSE Consumer durables and BSE Metal falling more than 2%.