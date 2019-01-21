Stock markets: Are we headed for a bubble-burst?

Stock markets, Stock markets news, Stock markets news (Illustration: Shyam Kumar Prasad)

By Mayank Joshipura

Every time the stock market falls, experts start talking about stock market bubble and bubble bursting. We saw it twice in 2018. It was the beginning of February 2018 and market started falling from all-time highs. Nifty was trading at PE (price-earnings) of 28 just before the fall. Both in 1999 and 2008 bubble burst, Nifty fell after hitting a PE of about 28. One of my colleagues proclaimed that Nifty would at least fall to 8000. Markets fell by 10%, but that’s it. Markets recouped losses and made new highs and it lost 15% from the top by October 2018.

Currently, Nifty is trading 8% below its lifetime-highs. He is still confident that the bubble will burst. Yes, the Nifty PE is in its top quartile. But does that mean that we are in the midst of a bubble? Is it going to burst soon? And, is market going to fall 50-60%? Let me take the PE argument forward to give you some idea on ‘where we are’ vs. ‘where we were’ in December 2007. In fact, PE, PB, dividend yield and mcap-to-GDP are some of the known relative valuation measures used by market participants to figure out overvalued or undervalued state of the market. Extreme high PE, PB and mcap-to-GDP and low dividend-yield indicate a bubble, which eventually would burst.

The 2008 bubble burst

The 2008 bubble burst had a lasting impact on the psyche of market experts. So the market has recovered from that shock long ago, but the experts are still stuck in 2008. Any fall in the market of 10-15% is seen as the beginning of the market crash that ultimately results in 50-60% fall. I would refer to these experts as “rational bubblers” as they claim that they use an objective valuation measure to predict a bubble. Bubble bursts in 2000 and 2008 coincided with Nifty PE of around 28 and since we are trading around those PE levels, the bubble burst is around the corner is their central argument.

So let us see what other valuation measures suggest about the current market levels. The graphics show the PE, PB, dividend yield and m-Cap to GDP ratios at the end of December 2018, December 2007 and their long-term averages for the last 20 years. While PE is higher than long-term averages and very close to before market crash of January 2008, looking at PB ratio shows the interesting difference.

No bubble zone now

December 2018 PB is at 3.38, nowhere near to December 2007 level of 6.39. The market is trading below its long term average PB of 3.54. Forget about the bubble, the market is undervalued going by PB instead of PE. Dividend yield shows that the market is trading just above its average valuation and nowhere close to the bubble. Mcap-to-GDP tells the same story. The December 2007 level was 1.51 vs. December 2018 level of 0.73 — half the bubble level of December 2007 and below its long-term average of 0.77. Just below fair valuation. Three (PB, dividend yield, mcap-to-GDP) out of four measures show we are nowhere close to bubble zone. In fact, PE is the only data that suggests bubble-like markets and if earnings growth returns, PE also will tell a different story. I leave it to you to decide whether to believe the market bubblers and stay away from equity or just be there and accept market gyrations as routine turbulence on your long-duration flight to wealth creation on equity-market airlines.

The writer is professor & chairperson (Finance), School of Business Management, NMIMS, Mumbai