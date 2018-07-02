Stock market welcomes RITES after bumper listing! RITES share rockets 21%; highest traded stock on NSE

RITES IPO share price: The stock of RITES Ltd zoomed 21.89% to a day’s high of Rs 224.5 on NSE. (Image: RITES Website)

RITES IPO share price today: The stock of newly listed constructions and engineering firm RITES extended gains in the mid-morning deals on Monday after bumper stock market listing following the stellar IPO winded up in the June 2018. Surprisingly, RITES shares emerged as the most traded stock among all the listed companies on National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday. Earlier in June, RITES successfully winded up its initial public offering and raised an amount of Rs 460 crore.

Shares of state-owned RITES Ltd surged heavily in the early afternoon session with share price rallying more than 21%. As per the latest stock exchange data available, RITES was the highest traded share on NSE. As at 12:51, about 4.2 crore equity shares of RITES exchanged hands on NSE alone amounting to a turnover of nearly Rs 865 crore. Other than RITES, shares of ICICI Bank, Reliance Communications (RCom) and IDBI Bank were heavily traded.

Track Live: RITES share price

The stock of RITES Ltd zoomed 21.89% to a day’s high of Rs 224.5 on NSE while the stock advanced 21.29% to a day’s top of Rs 224.4 on BSE on Monday. On the basis of day’s high share price, RITES held a market capitalisation of Rs 4,486 crore on BSE.

RITES share price details

RITES shares have been categorised in the ‘B’ group on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange). RITES shares got a symbol RITES. The ISIN (International Security Identification Number) of RITES is INE320J01015 and the security code is 541556. On the first day of trading, both NSE and BSE has fixed an upper and lower price band of Rs 228 and 152 per equity share.