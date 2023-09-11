scorecardresearch
Stock market today: Top global cues to watch out for

Asian markets traded broadly negative during the early trade on Monday.

Written by FE Business
global cues
The GIFT Nifty indicated that the markets may witness a flat opening. (Photo: Reuters)

Mixed global cues are coming in for the Indian markets. Asian markets have been trading broadly negative during the early trade on Monday. The GIFT Nifty indicated that the markets may witness a flat opening. The GIFT Nifty futures stood at 19,222 points. A Reuters report suggests that investors are seeking signals about the Federal Reserve’s next likely moves on interest rates ahead of US inflation data for September this week.

In China, deflationary pressures showed signs of easing as the consumer price index (CPI) registered a 0.1% increase. Additionally, China witnessed its smallest decline in factory prices in the past five months, with the producer price index falling 3.0% compared to the previous year. This decline was in line with expectations, following a 4.4% drop in July.

The euro experienced a 0.1% increase for the day, reaching $1.0709, after a one-month decline of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which monitors the performance of the US dollar against a selection of major trading partner currencies, showed a 0.057% decrease, settling at 104.79.

US crude oil saw a 0.59% decline, reaching $86.99 per barrel, while Brent crude decreased by 0.44% to $90.21 per barrel. The current price of spot gold was slightly higher at $1,918.3663 per ounce.

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 09:03 IST

