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YES Bank Ltd.
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd.
Yasho Industries Ltd.
Yash Highvoltage Ltd.
Yatra Online Ltd.
Yuken India Ltd.
Yogi Ltd.
Yaap Digital Ltd.
Yash Optics & Lens Ltd.
Yashhtej Industries (India) Ltd.
Yaashvi Jewellers Ltd.
Yajur Fibres Ltd.
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd.
Yash Innoventures Ltd.
Yash Chemex Ltd.
Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd.
Yug Decor Ltd.
Yaan Enterprises Ltd.
Yamini Investments Company Ltd.
Yudiz Solutions Ltd.
York Exports Ltd.
Yarn Syndicate Ltd.
Yasons Chemex Care Ltd.
Yash Management & Satellite Ltd.
Yogi Infra Projects Ltd.
Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd.
Yashraj Containeurs Ltd.

Top Gainers Stocks

Tata Consultancy Services
Grasim Industries
Hindalco Industries
Mahindra & Mahindra
HCL Technologies
State Bank of India
Infosys
Hindustan Unilever
Wipro
Reliance Industries
Eicher Motors
Bharti Airtel
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
Bharat Electronics
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
Bajaj Auto
Nestle India
Power Grid Corporation of India
InterGlobe Aviation
UltraTech Cement
Tech Mahindra
Kwality Wall's (India)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
ITC

Top Losers Stocks

Bajaj Finance
Bajaj Finserv
Trent
ICICI Bank
Jio Financial Services
Shriram Finance
Axis Bank
Titan Company
Tata Steel
Cipla
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Asian Paints
NTPC
Tata Consumer Products
JSW Steel
HDFC Life Insurance Company
HDFC Bank
Eternal
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
SBI Life Insurance Company
Maruti Suzuki India
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Max Healthcare Institute
Adani Enterprises
Larsen & Toubro
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone

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