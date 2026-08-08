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Market News
BSE and NSE propose tighter framework for authorised persons of brokerages
Buy or Hold? Samvardhana Motherson hits fresh 52-week high on robust ramp-up in non-auto business
Jefferies predicts 39% upside in this Jewellery retail stock under Rs 600 – What’s fuelling the bullish call?
IPO Rush: Dhoot, Milky Mist, Shiprocket lead 5 mainboard issues, 3 SMEs & 8 listings — Check price band, dates, GMP
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Britannia, Trent, Siemens Energy, Waaree and more
Trent share price rally ahead? UBS, Bernstein, Macquarie raise target, Jefferies stays cautious – Here’s why
Britannia jumps 4%: Nuvama sees 49% upside on international business recovery & e-commerce boost
Trent, PB Fintech to Marico: Macquarie rates 5 stocks ‘Outperform’ — Check revised target price
Hero FinCorp to Oravel Stays: Top 10 SEBI-approved IPOs waiting to raise Rs 50,000+ crore
3 ‘Buy’ recommendations by Jefferies with 20% to 30% upside potential
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