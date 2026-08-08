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Search Results
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Polycab India Ltd.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Punjab National Bank
Persistent Systems Ltd.
PB Fintech Ltd.
Phoenix Mills Ltd.
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.
Piramal Finance Ltd.
Premier Energies Ltd.
Page Industries Ltd.
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
PI Industries Ltd.
Petronet LNG Ltd.
Patanjali Foods Ltd.
Physicswallah Ltd.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
Piramal Pharma Ltd.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd.
PTC Industries Ltd.
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
Prime Focus Ltd.
Pfizer Ltd.
Pine Labs Ltd.
PG Electroplast Ltd.
Poly Medicure Ltd.
Punjab & Sind Bank
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd.
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd.
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd.
PCBL Chemical Ltd.
Park Medi World Ltd.
PVR INOX Ltd.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.
Pearl Global Industries Ltd.
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.
PC Jeweller Ltd.
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd.
Pricol Ltd.
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
Power Mech Projects Ltd.
Precision Wires India Ltd.
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd.
Powerica Ltd.
Paisalo Digital Ltd.
PNC Infratech Ltd.
PTC India Ltd.
Praj Industries Ltd.
Prism Johnson Ltd.
PDS Ltd.
Puravankara Ltd.
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd.
Pace Digitek Ltd.
PSP Projects Ltd.
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd.
Premier Explosives Ltd.
Pitti Engineering Ltd.
Polyplex Corporation Ltd.
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd.
Pokarna Ltd.
Panama Petrochem Ltd.
Patel Engineering Ltd.
Parag Milk Foods Ltd.
Prataap Snacks Ltd.
Panacea Biotec Ltd.
Pix Transmissions Ltd.
Prakash Industries Ltd.
Protean eGov Technologies Ltd.
Prabha Energy Ltd.
Pennar Industries Ltd.
Paramount Communications Ltd.
PTC India Financial Services Ltd.
Paushak Ltd.
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd.
PNB Gilts Ltd.
Precision Camshafts Ltd.
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd.
Pashupati Cotspin Ltd.
Platinum Industries Ltd.
Panorama Studios International Ltd.
Precot Ltd.
Prime Securities Ltd.
Prizor Viztech Ltd.
Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd.
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd.
Pradeep Metals Ltd.
PVP Ventures Ltd.
Prostarm Info Systems Ltd.
Parin Enterprises Ltd.
Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd.
Premier Polyfilm Ltd.
Praveg Ltd.
Patel Retail Ltd.
Petro Carbon and Chemicals Ltd.
Panache Digilife Ltd.
Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd.
Permanent Magnets Ltd.
Pyramid Technoplast Ltd.
Prozone Realty Ltd.
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd.
Prakash Pipes Ltd.
Proventus Agrocom Ltd.
Pansari Developers Ltd.
Panchmahal Steel Ltd.
Primo Chemicals Ltd.
Peninsula Land Ltd.
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd.
PTL Enterprises Ltd.
Pervasive Commodities Ltd.
Plastiblends India Ltd.
Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Titania REIT
Pajson Agro India Ltd.
POCL Enterprises Ltd.
Prevest Denpro Ltd.
PPAP Automotive Ltd.
Patil Automation Ltd.
Purple Finance Ltd.
Pune E-Stock Broking Ltd.
Paradeep Parivahan Ltd.
Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina REIT
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd.
Pakka Ltd.
Prime Cable Industries Ltd.
Purple United Sales Ltd.
Pipan Oils Ltd.
Pritika Auto Industries Ltd.
Parmeshwar Metal Ltd.
P H Capital Ltd.
Pelatro Ltd.
P S Raj Steels Ltd.
Precision Electronics Ltd.
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd.
Pushpa Jewellers Ltd.
Poddar Pigments Ltd.
Pavna Industries Ltd.
Phantom Digital Effects Ltd.
Prime Fresh Ltd.
P G Foils Ltd.
Property Share Investment Trust - PropShare Celestia REIT
Patel Chem Specialities Ltd.
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd.
Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd.
Pratham EPC Projects Ltd.
Purple Wave Infocom Ltd.
P E Analytics Ltd.
Plaza Wires Ltd.
Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd.
Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd.
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd.
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd.
Parshva Enterprises Ltd.
Pritika Engineering Components Ltd.
Pramara Promotions Ltd.
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd.
Paul Merchants Ltd.
Panchsheel Organics Ltd.
Parnax Lab Ltd.
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd.
Popees Baby Care India Ltd.
Prima Plastics Ltd.
Polson Ltd.
Praxis Home Retail Ltd.
Positron Energy Ltd.
PRO FX Tech Ltd.
Premco Global Ltd.
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Puretrop Fruits Ltd.
Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd.
PMC Fincorp Ltd.
Patdiam Jewellery Ltd.
Prodocs Solutions Ltd.
Praruh Technologies Ltd.
Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd.
Party Cruisers Ltd.
Pioneer Investcorp Ltd.
Panafic Industrials Ltd.
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd.
Premier Roadlines Ltd.
Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd.
Purv Flexipack Ltd.
Prerna Infrabuild Ltd.
Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical Ltd.
Pacific Industries Ltd.
Paras Petrofils Ltd.
Photon Capital Advisors Ltd.
Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd.
Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd.
Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd.
Palash Securities Ltd.
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd.
Propshop Events and Exhibitions Ltd.
Prime Industries Ltd.
Porwal Auto Components Ltd.
Polychem Ltd.
Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd.
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd.
Premium Plast Ltd.
Parsvnath Developers Ltd.
Prakash Steelage Ltd.
Paramatrix Technologies Ltd.
Popular Foundations Ltd.
Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd.
Panth Infinity Ltd.
Palred Technologies Ltd.
Palco Metals Ltd.
Punjab Communications Ltd.
Pulz Electronics Ltd.
Phaarmasia Ltd.
Perfectpac Ltd.
Phoenix International Ltd.
PVV Infra Ltd.
Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd.
Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd.
Presstonic Engineering Ltd.
Priti International Ltd.
Prabhatam Infra Venture Ltd.
Pankaj Polymers Ltd.
Pranik Logistics Ltd.
Picturehouse Media Ltd.
Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd.
PBM Polytex Ltd.
Pentagon Rubber Ltd.
PCS Technology Ltd.
PAN HR Solution Ltd.
Parmax Pharma Ltd.
Prism Medico and Pharmacy Ltd.
Parle Industries Ltd.
Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd.
Poddar Housing and Development Ltd.
Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
Pan India Corporation Ltd.
Panjon Ltd.
Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd.
Promax Power Ltd.
Phoenix Overseas Ltd.
Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd.
Prolife Industries Ltd.
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.
Premier Energy and Infrastructure Ltd.
Paos Industries Ltd.
Polyspin Exports Ltd.
Pratik Panels Ltd.
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.
Prismx Global Ventures Ltd.
Pearl Polymers Ltd.
Polymechplast Machines Ltd.
PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd.
Paramount Dye Tec Ltd.
Purshottam Investofin Ltd.
Popular Estate Management Ltd.
Prabhhans Industries Ltd.
Prospect Consumer Products Ltd.
Parshwanath Corporation Ltd.
Prime Urban Development India Ltd.
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd.
Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd.
Premier Capital Services Ltd.
Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd.
Paragon Finance Ltd.
Patspin India Ltd.
Polo Hotels Ltd.
Pradhin Ltd.
Prima Industries Ltd.
Pulsar International Ltd.
Precision Metaliks Ltd.
Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd.
Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd.
Prism Finance Ltd.
PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd.
Piotex Industries Ltd.
Pro Clb Global Ltd.
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd.
Palm Jewels Ltd.
PBA Infrastructure Ltd.
Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd.
P M Telelinks Ltd.
Panabyte Technologies Ltd.
Panther Industrial Products Ltd.
Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd.
Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd.
Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd.
Progrex Ventures Ltd.
Pan Electronics India Ltd.
Polycon International Ltd.
Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd.
Premier Ltd.
Photoquip (India) Ltd.
Plada Infotech Services Ltd.
Phyto Chem (India) Ltd.
Prima Agro Ltd.
Picturepost Studios Ltd.
PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd.
Peeti Securities Ltd.
Premier Synthetics Ltd.
Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd.
Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd.
Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd.
Prime Capital Market Ltd.
Priya Ltd.
Prashant India Ltd.
Premium Capital Markets & Investments Ltd.
Promact Plastics Ltd.
Polytex India Ltd.
Pithampur Poly Products Ltd.
Purohit Construction Ltd.
Pasupati Fincap Ltd.
Padmanabh Industries Ltd.
Patron Exim Ltd.
Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd.
Perfect Infraengineers Ltd.
Peoples Investments Ltd.
Polymac Thermoformers Ltd.
Pagaria Energy Ltd.
PFL Infotech Ltd.
Patidar Buildcon Ltd.
Procal Electronics India Ltd.
Purity Flex Pack Ltd.
Top Gainers Stocks
Tata Consultancy Services
Grasim Industries
Hindalco Industries
Mahindra & Mahindra
HCL Technologies
State Bank of India
Infosys
Hindustan Unilever
Wipro
Reliance Industries
Eicher Motors
Bharti Airtel
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
Bharat Electronics
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
Bajaj Auto
Nestle India
Power Grid Corporation of India
InterGlobe Aviation
UltraTech Cement
Tech Mahindra
Kwality Wall's (India)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
ITC
Top Losers Stocks
Bajaj Finance
Bajaj Finserv
Trent
ICICI Bank
Jio Financial Services
Shriram Finance
Axis Bank
Titan Company
Tata Steel
Cipla
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Asian Paints
NTPC
Tata Consumer Products
JSW Steel
HDFC Life Insurance Company
HDFC Bank
Eternal
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
SBI Life Insurance Company
Maruti Suzuki India
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Max Healthcare Institute
Adani Enterprises
Larsen & Toubro
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
Market News
BSE and NSE propose tighter framework for authorised persons of brokerages
Buy or Hold? Samvardhana Motherson hits fresh 52-week high on robust ramp-up in non-auto business
Jefferies predicts 39% upside in this Jewellery retail stock under Rs 600 – What’s fuelling the bullish call?
IPO Rush: Dhoot, Milky Mist, Shiprocket lead 5 mainboard issues, 3 SMEs & 8 listings — Check price band, dates, GMP
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Britannia, Trent, Siemens Energy, Waaree and more
Trent share price rally ahead? UBS, Bernstein, Macquarie raise target, Jefferies stays cautious – Here’s why
Britannia jumps 4%: Nuvama sees 49% upside on international business recovery & e-commerce boost
Trent, PB Fintech to Marico: Macquarie rates 5 stocks ‘Outperform’ — Check revised target price
Hero FinCorp to Oravel Stays: Top 10 SEBI-approved IPOs waiting to raise Rs 50,000+ crore
3 ‘Buy’ recommendations by Jefferies with 20% to 30% upside potential
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