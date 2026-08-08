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Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Life Insurance Corporation of India
LTM Ltd.
Lodha Developers Ltd.
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd.
Lupin Ltd.
LG Electronics India Ltd.
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Lenskart Solutions Ltd.
L&T Finance Ltd.
Linde India Ltd.
L&T Technology Services Ltd.
LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
LMW Ltd.
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd.
LT Foods Ltd.
Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd.
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd.
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd.
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
LE Travenues Technology Ltd.
Latent View Analytics Ltd.
Lohia Corp Ltd.
Lumax Industries Ltd.
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.
LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.
Laser Power and Infra Ltd.
Lords Mark Industries Ltd.
Lux Industries Ltd.
LS Industries Ltd.
Landmark Cars Ltd.
La Opala RG Ltd.
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Laxmi Dental Ltd.
Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd.
Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd.
Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd.
Lokesh Machines Ltd.
Laxmi India Finance Ltd.
Linc Ltd.
L T Elevator Ltd.
Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd.
Liberty Shoes Ltd.
Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd.
Lehar Footwears Ltd.
Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd.
Lancer Container Lines Ltd.
Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd.
Le Merite Exports Ltd.
Likhami Consulting Ltd.
Logica Infoway Ltd.
Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd.
Lyka Labs Ltd.
Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Ltd.
Last Mile Enterprises Ltd.
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd.
Lexora Global Ltd.
Lancor Holdings Ltd.
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd.
Lippi Systems Ltd.
Loyal Equipments Ltd.
Lloyds Luxuries Ltd.
Lorenzini Apparels Ltd.
Lagnam Spintex Ltd.
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd.
Lakshmi Engineering and Warehousing Ltd.
LKP Securities Ltd.
LGB Forge Ltd.
Lactose (India) Ltd.
Lahoti Overseas Ltd.
Latteys Industries Ltd.
Lambodhara Textiles Ltd.
Landsmill Green Ltd.
Lovable Lingerie Ltd.
Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd.
Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd.
Lakshya Powertech Ltd.
Lykis Ltd.
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd.
Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd.
LCC Infotech Ltd.
Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd.
Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd.
Ladderup Finance Ltd.
Lamosaic India Ltd.
Luxury Time Ltd.
Lerthai Finance Ltd.
Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd.
Liotech Industries Ltd.
Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd.
Lasa Supergenerics Ltd.
LGT Global Hospitality Ltd.
Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd.
Lexus Granito (India) Ltd.
Lake Shore Realty Ltd.
Libord Finance Ltd.
Libas Consumer Products Ltd.
Laxmi Cotspin Ltd.
Landmark Global Learning Ltd.
Logiciel Solutions Ltd.
LWS Knitwear Ltd.
Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd.
Lesha Industries Ltd.
Labelkraft Technologies Ltd.
Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd.
L.K. Mehta Polymers Ltd.
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd.
Longspur International Ventures Ltd.
Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd.
Link Pharma Chem Ltd.
Le Lavoir Ltd.
Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd.
Lyons Corporate Market Ltd.
Looks Health Services Ltd.
Libord Securities Ltd.
Lime Chemicals Ltd.
Lexoraa Industries Ltd.
Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd.
Lead Financial Services Ltd.
Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd.
Longview Tea Company Ltd.
Top Gainers Stocks
Tata Consultancy Services
Grasim Industries
Hindalco Industries
Mahindra & Mahindra
HCL Technologies
State Bank of India
Infosys
Hindustan Unilever
Wipro
Reliance Industries
Eicher Motors
Bharti Airtel
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
Bharat Electronics
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
Bajaj Auto
Nestle India
Power Grid Corporation of India
InterGlobe Aviation
UltraTech Cement
Tech Mahindra
Kwality Wall's (India)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
ITC
Top Losers Stocks
Bajaj Finance
Bajaj Finserv
Trent
ICICI Bank
Jio Financial Services
Shriram Finance
Axis Bank
Titan Company
Tata Steel
Cipla
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Asian Paints
NTPC
Tata Consumer Products
JSW Steel
HDFC Life Insurance Company
HDFC Bank
Eternal
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
SBI Life Insurance Company
Maruti Suzuki India
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Max Healthcare Institute
Adani Enterprises
Larsen & Toubro
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
Market News
BSE and NSE propose tighter framework for authorised persons of brokerages
Buy or Hold? Samvardhana Motherson hits fresh 52-week high on robust ramp-up in non-auto business
Jefferies predicts 39% upside in this Jewellery retail stock under Rs 600 – What’s fuelling the bullish call?
IPO Rush: Dhoot, Milky Mist, Shiprocket lead 5 mainboard issues, 3 SMEs & 8 listings — Check price band, dates, GMP
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Britannia, Trent, Siemens Energy, Waaree and more
Trent share price rally ahead? UBS, Bernstein, Macquarie raise target, Jefferies stays cautious – Here’s why
Britannia jumps 4%: Nuvama sees 49% upside on international business recovery & e-commerce boost
Trent, PB Fintech to Marico: Macquarie rates 5 stocks ‘Outperform’ — Check revised target price
Hero FinCorp to Oravel Stays: Top 10 SEBI-approved IPOs waiting to raise Rs 50,000+ crore
3 ‘Buy’ recommendations by Jefferies with 20% to 30% upside potential
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